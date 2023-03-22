The public is invited to the annual Marion Landing community yard sale returns from 8 a.m. to noon on Saturday, April 1. It’s located in the parking lot of the Lifestyle Center at 8601 SW 65th Ave. Road, just off State Road 200 across from the Queen of Peace church.

Food trucks are on site for coffee, breakfast and lunch options.

The rain date is Saturday, April 8.

St. Patrick’s Day parade

Marion Landing residents had a great time at their annual St. Patrick’s parade! Led by our Citizen Patrol Car, the parade traveled through the community and ended at our Lifestyle Center. Refreshments were sponsored by Brentwood at ForeRanch, with support from CarePatrol.

