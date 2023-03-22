The public is invited to the annual Marion Landing community yard sale returns from 8 a.m. to noon on Saturday, April 1. It’s located in the parking lot of the Lifestyle Center at 8601 SW 65th Ave. Road, just off State Road 200 across from the Queen of Peace church.
Food trucks are on site for coffee, breakfast and lunch options.
The rain date is Saturday, April 8.
St. Patrick’s Day parade
Marion Landing residents had a great time at their annual St. Patrick’s parade! Led by our Citizen Patrol Car, the parade traveled through the community and ended at our Lifestyle Center. Refreshments were sponsored by Brentwood at ForeRanch, with support from CarePatrol.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.