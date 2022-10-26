Ocala 200 Lions Club flea market
The Ocala 200 Lions Club will be holding a flea market from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 10, at Bank OZK parking area, located at 8375 SW S.R. 200, Ocala.
The Lions will also be collecting non-perishable food items for Interfaith Emergency Services, pop top rings from cans for Ronald McDonald House and used glasses, sunglasses, cases and hearing aids. Please consider bringing a couple of food items to donate.
There will be a variety of vendors on hand as well as food and drinks available for sale.
As always, all proceeds generated by the Ocala 200 Lions Club will be used for community projects throughout the year.
For more info: bartorobert@ hotmail.com.
Pine Run does it all in one day
Pine Run is hosting a craft sale, community-wide yard sale, bake sale and food counter, rain or shine, 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 5, at Southwest 88th Terrace, off State Road 200. The community event is open to everyone. There’s something for everyone!
Contact is Sandi Search at 908-310-3773. For more on the community yard sale, call Gail at 352-342-1263.
Saddle Oak Club Community craft fair
Saddle Oak Club is hosting a community craft sale 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 5.
Breakfast and lunch are available. There is also a bake sale.
All items are handmade.
The fair takes place at 6045 SW 55th Court Road, across from HeathBrook Publix on State Road 200.
Craft and treasure sale at Our Redeemer Church
Our Redeemer Lutheran Church, located at 5200 SW S.R. 200, will be holding its annual craft and treasure sale from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 19.
There will be beautiful, handcrafted items, jewelry, assorted knick-knacks and other treasures. There is also a bake sale at the event.
Bent Tree/Majestic Oaks community garage sale
Join us for our annual Bent Tree and Majestic Oaks combined community garage sale from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 5.
Access from Southwest 80th Street at Southwest 56th Avenue Road or Southwest 54th Court, or enter from Southwest 60th Avenue at Southwest 89th Street.
Contact Richard at raminzen@outlook.com for further information.
Rain date is the following Saturday, Nov. 12.
Trunk or treat at St. John Lutheran
St. John Lutheran Church and School in Ocala is hosting a free trunk or treat Halloween from 7 to 9 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 29. The church is located at 1915 SE Lake Weir Ave.
Enjoy a variety of Halloween decorated vehicles, Halloween candy, and crafts for the children. Costumes are welcome! Safe Halloween fun for the whole family.
For more information, contact Anette Shanks, the Family Life Director at St. John Lutheran Church and School at 352-629-1794.
Spruce Creek yard, bake sale Nov. 5
Spruce Creek is holding a yard and bake sale starting at 8 a.m. on Saturday, Nov. 5. The end time is unknown.
Mark it on your calendar! You thought last year was good – we are aiming for that and much more.
Advent Health hosting presentation on atrial fibrillation treatment
As the hardest working muscle in your body, your heart deserves protection with the most advanced cardiac care available. If you’ve been wondering about your heart health, now’s a great time to speak with one of AdventHealth’s top cardiothoracic surgeons as he shares the latest advances in the surgical treatment of atrial fibrillation.
The event talk by James L. Lonquist, MD, FACS, Cardiothoracic Surgeon, is held 5 to 6 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 8, at AdventHealth Auxiliary Conference Center, 1542 SW 1st Ave., Ocala. Register online at AdventHealthOcala.com/HealthyHappenings or call 352-690-5719.
Dinner will be served. This event is free of charge.
Marion Stamp Club meets at library
The General Francis Marion Stamp Club invites interested collectors to join us at our upcoming meetings on Nov. 2, Nov. 16, and Dec. 21. We meet at 1 p.m. at the main library, 2720 E. Silver Springs Blvd., meeting room B.
If you are interested in learning about collections you may have acquired, you are welcome to join us. For more, email Elliot Natale at elliotn27@aol.com.
Learn about Florida Sewing Sew-Ciety
Looking for a friendly, general sewing group? We get together once a month to sew clothes, accessories, home/gift items and charity projects.
We are the local chapter of the Florida Sewing Sew-Ciety (FSS), a state-wide organization. The annual membership is $20.
All levels of sewing are welcome.
If you would like more information, email us at chenry@atlantic.net.
Spruce Creek arts and crafts show
Spruce Creek Preserve Craft Club will host an arts and crafts show in their Community Center from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Nov. 12. A variety of homemade crafts for the holidays and the home will be available. There will be a quilt raffle, bake sale and door prizes raffle.
SCP is on State Road 200, 3 miles south of County Road 484 near Ross Prairie State Park. All are welcome.
Inverness Elks open house Nov. 4-5
The Inverness Elks, Lodge No. 2522, will be open to the public over the weekend of Nov. 4-5.
On Friday, we will have dinner available from 5 to 7 p.m. Food reservations must be received by 12 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 1 (352-726-2027). We will not have availability for non-reservation dining).
Food entrees offered are grilled salmon ($17), baked chicken ($16), or pork tenderloin ($16), with vegetable, baked potato, salad and desert.
Music will be provided by D.J. Trae from 6-9 p.m. for dancing and your listening pleasure. Lodge Social Quarters will be open 2-9 p.m. on Friday.
The public is welcome all weekend.
On Saturday while you are supporting the Citrus County Education Foundation at the Dragon Boat Festival, stop in for a break. The lodge will be open to the public with beverages (coffee, tea, beer, soft drinks, full bar) and food offerings. We will be providing outdoor music lakeside by songwriter entertainer Kris Pierce from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Bring your lawn chair, relax, tour the lodge and find out how you can support charities of Citrus County. Saturday Social Quarter hours are 8 a.m. to 7 p.m.
The Inverness Elks Lodge is next to the Lake Hernando boat ramp. Our address is 3575 E. Lake Place, Hernando, FL 34442. For information, call the lodge at 352-726-2027.
Vintage Fun Fly-In and Swap Meet
The Tri-County R/C Club is hosting Relive Yesterday, a Vintage Fun Fly-In and Swap Meet, from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Oct. 29. Bring any pre-1987 flying model or flying model memorabilia. Show it off, sell it or fly it.
The sanctioned fly-in will be held at Rainbow R/C Park, 12175 S. Bridges Road, Dunnellon. The field is east of Dunnellon on County Road 484 to Bridges Road, and then just follow the signs.
All are welcome. Landing fee is $5. Swap fee is $5.
The pilot meeting is at 8:30 a.m.
The Rainbow Cafe will be serving hot dogs, hamburgers, and drinks.
This is an outdoor event. However, due to COVID-19, adherence to current CDC guidelines is encouraged.
For more information, contact Bruce Richardson, contest director, at 352-425-9976 or brucerpda@earthlink.net.
Ocala Lions Club meetings
Ocala Lions Club meets from noon to 1 p.m. every Thursday at the Ocala Golf Club, 3130 E. Silver Springs Blvd.
Newcomers are welcome; membership is not required in the golf club. Call David Leigh at 352-425-2865.
Enjoy VFW Wednesday dinners
Angela S. Santos VFW Post 4781 is serving a light dinner from 4:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. every Wednesday.
The menu varies weekly and monthly as does the price, which currently ranges from $5 to $7. Call the Post at 352-873-4781 for the menu of the week.
The dining room is open to the public, so come out, bring your friends and help support our veterans.
All meals are prepared by Auxiliary volunteers who look forward to serving you.
The Post is at 9401 SW 110th St., Ocala.
American Legion meetings
American Legion Post 354 meets every third Wednesday at 2 p.m. at the West Marion Moose Lodge, 10411 SW 110th St., Dunnellon.
For more information, call Commander Roy Hofer at 352-322-1422.
South Ocala Chess Club at Freedom Library
The South Ocala Chess Club meets 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. every Friday morning at Freedom Library. The club has really grown in recent months and we usually have at least 8 to 10 players. Players of all ages are welcome.
All levels of skill are welcome. A number of the regular players are experienced or intermediate level players.
Please bring a chess set, if you have one.
For more information, call Rich at 321-514-1073. The club also has a group page on Facebook and at Chess.com.
Health & Wellness Expo Jan. 14
Circle Square Cultural Center is hosting the 2023 Health & Wellness Expo from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 14.
The event is free and open to the public. It’s sponsored by On Top of the World and AdventHealth Ocala.
Chat with Marion, Citrus and Lake County health care providers! Enjoy live demonstrations from the On Top of the World fitness staff, On Top of the World Clubs and the Ranch Fitness Center & Spa team!
For more information, call the Recreation Center office at 352-854-8707, ext. 7533 or 7530.
CF presents fall concerts
The community is invited to enjoy two concerts by the College of Central Florida Visual and Performing Arts Department.
The CF Jazz Band will present “A Night of Jazz” at 7:30 p.m. on Thursday, Nov. 3. Directed by Conductor and Associate Professor John D. Ash, the group will perform a swinging selection of American jazz pieces by composers including Christopher Artau, Bill Chase, Michele Fernandez, Stan Kenton and Mark Taylor.
On Thursday, Nov. 10, the CF Wind Symphony and the CF Patriot Singers will present “Water.” This collaboration includes musical selections that celebrate our connection to water – from the Mississippi River to the bottom of Lake Superior to a home aquarium – which connect the audience to Earth’s most precious element.
“Water” will feature performances by guest composer Joshua Mazur. The CF Wind Symphony is directed by Ash and the CF Patriot Singers are directed by Dr. Jason Longtin.
Both concerts are free and will take place in the Dassance Fine Arts Center at the CF Ocala Campus, 3001 SW College Road. For more information, visit the Events Calendar at CF.edu or call 352-854-2322, ext. 1419.
CF Patriot Project lecture series focuses on colonial literature
The College of Central Florida’s educational series focused on the American colonial period continues on Wednesday, Nov. 2, with “Literature in the Colonial Period” presented by Sandra Cooper.
Cooper, a professor of Communications at CF, will discuss the writing that shaped the American spirit, the American Enlightenment and our founding documents.
The Patriot Project lectures are free and open to the public. Light refreshments and event giveaways will be provided. Lectures will be from 12:30-1:30 p.m. Wednesdays at the CF Webber Center, 3001 SW College Road, Ocala, unless otherwise indicated.
Series schedule:
Nov. 2 – “Literature in the Colonial Period” presented by Sandra Cooper
Jan. 11, 2023 – “Theatre in the Colonial Period” presented by Nonalee Davis
Feb. 6, 2023 – “Math in the Colonial Period” presented by Mark Taylor
March 1, 2023 – “History of the Colonial Period” presented by Jay Thompson
April 5, 2023 – “Religion in the Colonial Period” presented by Dr. Ron Cooper
For more details, visit CF.edu/PatriotProject.
Southwestern Marion Toastmasters
Southwestern Marion Toastmasters meets at Our Redeemer Lutheran Church Fellowship Hall at 5200 SW College Road (State Road 200) at noon the first and third Wednesdays, and 6:30 p.m. the second and fourth Wednesdays.
Join us to improve your speaking and leadership skills.
Marion County Genealogy Society general meeting
The Marion County Genealogical Society will hold its next general meeting from 2 to 4 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 16, at the Marion County Public Library, Meeting Room D, 2720 E. Silver Springs Blvd., Ocala.
The meeting will include a live webinar with guest speaker Carla S. Cegielski on the topic, “Avoiding Rabbit Holes: Using Research Questions, Plans and Logs.”
Our programs are free to one and all, however, please visit our website to register for this event. Pre-registration allows you to print the handouts to bring with you for note taking.
If you have any questions, contact us at president@mcgsocala.org or 352-897-0840.
SW 200 Corridor Quilt Guild
The SW 200 Corridor Quilt Guild meets from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. the second and fourth Friday of each month at the SW District Sheriff’s Office (9048 SW State Road 200). Our mission is to enhance the growth and knowledge of the “art of quilting” through the inspiration, creativity, and friendship of its members by sharing quilting techniques and patterns through active participation in teaching/learning with one another. All level quilters are welcome.
For more information, email us at sw200corridorquilters@gmail.com.
Free food every Thursday
Revealing Truth Ministries Outreach Christian Center offers fresh food from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. every Thursday. We are blessed to be a blessing to our community each week: no questions asked.
For more information, call 352-209-7515.
The center is at 7575 SW 62nd Court, Ocala.
Christ’s Church lists services
Christ’s Church of Marion County invites you to join us Sunday, Oct. 30. The morning begins with Sunday School classes for all ages at 9:30 a.m. We offer four adult classes on a variety of topics. A synopsis of each class is available on our website.
Our Worship Service begins at 10:30 a.m. with our praise team leading a blend of familiar hymns of the church as well as contemporary praise songs with a full praise band. Lead Pastor Ray Burhart concludes the sermon series “Guard Rails” with the message this week titled “The Heart of the Matter.” Children age 6 weeks through grade 5 meet in Children’s Classes under the direction of Katie Davenport, Children’s Director.
Christ’s Church of Marion County is located at 6768 SW 80th St. – just off State Road 200. For more information on all our events or for directions, visit our website at www.ccomc.org or contact the church office at (352) 861-6182.
Line dance classes
Intermediate level line dance classes are offered from 3-4 p.m. every Wednesday at H2U above Bank OZK of Ocala on State Road 200 (8375 SW S.R. 200).
Line dancing class comes to Hernando Area Senior Program
The Hernando Area Senior Program Center is now offering line dance classes at noon Mondays at 2415 N. Florida Ave., Hernando – inside the Historic Hernando School house.
The cost for the class is $5. Please call 352-566-2328 to make a reservation, as space is limited.
