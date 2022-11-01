Alzheimer’s Association Walk to End Alzheimer’s
Ocala residents will join the fight Saturday, Nov. 5, at the World Equestrian Center to end Alzheimer’s disease at the Alzheimer’s Association Walk to End Alzheimer’s – the world’s largest event to raise awareness and funds for Alzheimer’s care, support and research.
On Walk day, participants honor those affected by Alzheimer’s with the poignant Promise Garden ceremony – a mission-focused experience that signifies our solidarity in the fight against the disease. The colors of the Promise Garden flowers represent people’s connection to Alzheimer’s – their personal reasons to end the disease.
Walk registration is 8 a.m., followed by the opening ceremony at 9 a.m. The walk begins at 9:30 a.m.
The World Equestrian Center is at 1750 NW 80th Ave., Ocala.
For more information and to register, visit alz.org/Ocala.
First Friday Art Walk returns tonight
First Friday Art Walk returns to Downtown Ocala 6 to 9 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 4. First Friday Art Walk occurs the first Friday of each month, September through May.
The following activities will be included in November’s event:
Hands-on art activities and demonstrations for all ages provided by local non-profit arts and cultural organizations.
Local artists selling their works throughout Downtown.
Participating businesses with extended hours.
Buskers stationed throughout the downtown area, including My Uncle’s Friend, The Allens and Sean T Music.
Live musical performance will return to the Downtown Square, featuring The Mudds Jazz and Blues Band.
For more information, please contact the City of Ocala Cultural Arts and Sciences Division at 352-629-8447 or artinfo@ ocalafl.org; or visit www.ocalafl.org/artwalk.
Hospice of Marion County highlights National Hospice Month
Each year, Hospice of Marion County (HMC), along with many health organizations, provides increased education during November on National Hospice and Palliative Care month. This is a national program designed to educate and empower the public about the benefits of hospice and palliative/supportive care.
This year’s theme is “Meeting you where you are,” and Hospice of Marion County has several remaining activities planned throughout the month in multiple locations as follows:
Nov. 7: Hospice Overview, United Methodist Church, 11 a.m.
Nov. 11: Keeping the Holiday’s Light, the Elliott Center, 2-4 p.m.
Nov. 17: Rewiring the Brain’s Responses, On Top of the World, Master the Possibilities, 10:30 a.m.
Nov. 17: Heaven’s Bell Luncheon, Golden Ocala, noon
Hospice of Marion County provides advance care planning forms at no charge to Marion County residents which can be downloaded from its website www.hospiceofmarion.com. Call 352-873-7400 to pick up a copy or request assistance completing forms from the Monarch Center for Hope and Healing at (352) 873-7456.
Ocala 200 Lions Club flea market
The Ocala 200 Lions Club will be holding a flea market from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 10, at Bank OZK parking area, located at 8375 SW State Road 200, Ocala.
The Lions will also be collecting non-perishable food items for Interfaith Emergency Services, pop top rings from cans for Ronald McDonald House and used glasses, sunglasses, cases and hearing aids. Please consider bringing a couple of food items to donate.
There will be a variety of vendors on hand as well as food and drinks available for sale.
As always, all proceeds generated by the Ocala 200 Lions Club will be used for community projects throughout the year.
For information: bartorobert@hotmail.com.
Pine Run does it all in one day
Pine Run is hosting a craft sale, community-wide yard sale, bake sale and food counter, rain or shine, 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 5, at Southwest 88th Terrace, off State Road 200. The community event is open to everyone. There’s something for everyone!
Contact is Sandi Search at 908-310-3773. For more on the community yard sale, call Gail at 352-342-1263.
Saddle Oak Club Community craft fair
Saddle Oak Club is hosting a community craft sale 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 5.
Breakfast and lunch are available. There is also a bake sale.
All items are handmade.
The fair takes place at 6045 SW 55th Court Road, across from HeathBrook Publix on State Road 200.
Retired Nurses luncheon, museum trip
Retired RNs, join the Citrus/Marion Retired Nurses for lunch at 11:30 a.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 16, at the Braised Onion.
The address is 754 NE 25th Ave., Ocala.
Following lunch, we will visit the Appleton Museum in Ocala. Come immerse yourselves in the spirit of the holidays in the annual “A Dickens Christmas.” We will order off the menu for lunch. There is a modest fee for the museum.
For more information, call Judy Herron at 352-860-0232 or email her at jlherron2@aol.com.
Citrus Watercolor Society
Citrus Watercolor Society (CWS) invites you to see a demo by Sue Primeau at 11:30 a.m. Friday, Nov. 11, and a full day workshop from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 12.
A well-known Florida watercolorist, Primeau will be our presenter for the demo and workshop entitled “How to Resuscitate A Painting.” Both events will be held at the First Christian Church Fellowship Hall, at 2018 Colonade St., Inverness.
The demo is free for CWS members, and a $5 donation is requested for guests. The workshop fee includes a significant discount for our members.
For more on fees, a supply list and to register, email Susan Strawbridge at susand319@aol.com or visit our CWS website at citruswatercolorsociety.org.
CWS hosts monthly meetings on the second Friday of the month and offers watercolor artists from Marion and Citrus counties many opportunities to learn new techniques as well as gain exposure for their artwork. Annual membership is $35. All are welcome.
Craft and treasure sale at Our Redeemer Church
Our Redeemer Lutheran Church, at 5200 SW State Road 200, will host its annual craft and treasure sale from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 19.
There will be beautiful, handcrafted items, jewelry, assorted knick-knacks and other treasures. There is also a bake sale at the event.
Bent Tree/Majestic Oaks community garage sale
Join us for our annual Bent Tree and Majestic Oaks combined community garage sale from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 5.
Access from Southwest 80th Street at Southwest 56th Avenue Road or Southwest 54th Court, or enter from Southwest 60th Avenue at Southwest 89th Street.
Email Richard at raminzen@outlook.com for information.
Rain date is the following Saturday, Nov. 12.
Spruce Creek North yard, bake sale Nov. 5
Spruce Creek is holding a yard and bake sale starting at 8 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 5. The end time is open-ended.
Bring your items from 1 to 6 p.m. on Friday to the clubhouse.
Mark it on your calendar! You thought last year was good – we are aiming for that and much more.
Spruce Creek North Veterans ceremony
Spruce Creek North is hosting a luncheon at noon on Veterans Day, Nov. 11, in the clubhouse for everyone to honor our men and women in service and to pay homage to veterans. No need to sign up, just show up. Let us thank you for your service. Call Brenda Stroh at 248-628-0436, if you have questions.
Spruce Creek North Thanksgiving potluck
Spruce Creek North is hosting a potluck Thanksgiving dinner at 3 p.m. on Nov. 24 in the clubhouse. A sign-up sheet is in the clubhouse. Bring a side dish or dessert to share.
Advent Health presenting on a-fib treatment
As the hardest working muscle in your body, your heart deserves protection with the most advanced cardiac care available. If you’ve been wondering about your heart health, now’s a great time to speak with one of AdventHealth’s top cardiothoracic surgeons as he shares the latest advances in the surgical treatment of atrial fibrillation.
The event talk by James L. Lonquist, M.D., FACS, Cardiothoracic Surgeon, is 5 to 6 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 8, at AdventHealth Auxiliary Conference Center, 1542 SW First Ave., Ocala. Register online at AdventHealthOcala.com/HealthyHappenings or call 352-690-5719.
Dinner will be served. This event is free of charge.
Marion Stamp Club meets at library
The General Francis Marion Stamp Club invites interested collectors to join us at our upcoming meetings on Nov. 16, and Dec. 21. We meet at 1 p.m. at the main library, 2720 E. Silver Springs Blvd., meeting room B.
If you are interested in learning about collections you may have acquired, you are welcome to join us. For more, email Elliot Natale at elliotn27@aol.com.
Learn about Florida Sewing Sew-Ciety
Looking for a friendly, general sewing group? We get together once a month to sew clothes, accessories, home/gift items and charity projects.
We are the local chapter of the Florida Sewing Sew-Ciety (FSS), a statewide organization. The annual membership is $20.
All levels of sewing are welcome.
If you would like more information, email us at chenry@atlantic.net.
Spruce Creek arts and crafts show
Spruce Creek Preserve Craft Club will host an arts and crafts show in their Community Center from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Nov. 12. A variety of homemade crafts for the holidays and the home will be available. There will be a quilt raffle, bake sale and door prizes raffle.
SCP is on State Road 200, 3 miles south of County Road 484 near Ross Prairie State Park. All are welcome.
Inverness Elks open house Nov. 4-5
The Inverness Elks, Lodge No. 2522, will be open to the public over the weekend of Nov. 4-5.
On Friday, we will have dinner available from 5 to 7 p.m. Food reservations must be received by 12 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 1 (352-726-2027). We will not have availability for non-reservation dining).
Food entrees offered are grilled salmon ($17), baked chicken ($16), or pork tenderloin ($16), with vegetable, baked potato, salad and desert.
Music will be provided by D.J. Trae from 6-9 p.m. for dancing and your listening pleasure. Lodge Social Quarters will be open 2-9 p.m. on Friday.
The public is welcome all weekend.
On Saturday while you are supporting the Citrus County Education Foundation at the Dragon Boat Festival, stop in for a break. The lodge will be open to the public with beverages (coffee, tea, beer, soft drinks, full bar) and food offerings. We will be providing outdoor music lakeside by songwriter entertainer Kris Pierce from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Bring your lawn chair, relax, tour the lodge and find out how you can support charities of Citrus County. Saturday Social Quarter hours are 8 a.m. to 7 p.m.
The Inverness Elks Lodge is next to the Lake Hernando boat ramp. Our address is 3575 E. Lake Place, Hernando, FL 34442. For information, call the lodge at 352-726-2027.
Ocala Lions Club meetings
Ocala Lions Club meets from noon to 1 p.m. every Thursday at the Ocala Golf Club, 3130 E. Silver Springs Blvd.
Newcomers are welcome; membership is not required in the golf club. Call David Leigh at 352-425-2865.
Enjoy VFW Wednesday dinners
Angela S. Santos VFW Post 4781 is serving a light dinner from 4:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. every Wednesday.
The menu varies weekly and monthly as does the price, which currently ranges from $5 to $7. Call the Post at 352-873-4781 for the menu of the week.
The dining room is open to the public, so come out, bring your friends and help support our veterans.
All meals are prepared by Auxiliary volunteers who look forward to serving you.
The Post is at 9401 SW 110th St., Ocala.
American Legion meetings
American Legion Post 354 meets every third Wednesday at 2 p.m. at the West Marion Moose Lodge, 10411 SW 110th St., Dunnellon.
For more information, call Commander Roy Hofer at 352-322-1422.
South Ocala Chess Club at Freedom Library
The South Ocala Chess Club meets 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. every Friday morning at Freedom Library. The club has really grown in recent months and we usually have at least 8 to 10 players. Players of all ages are welcome.
All levels of skill are welcome. A number of the regular players are experienced or intermediate level players.
Please bring a chess set, if you have one.
For more information, call Rich at 321-514-1073. The club also has a group page on Facebook and at Chess.com.
Health & Wellness Expo Jan. 14
Circle Square Cultural Center is hosting the 2023 Health & Wellness Expo from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 14.
The event is free and open to the public. It’s sponsored by On Top of the World and AdventHealth Ocala.
Chat with Marion, Citrus and Lake County health care providers! Enjoy live demonstrations from the On Top of the World fitness staff, On Top of the World Clubs and the Ranch Fitness Center & Spa team!
For more information, call the Recreation Center office at 352-854-8707, ext. 7533 or 7530.
CF presents fall concerts
The community is invited to enjoy two concerts by the College of Central Florida Visual and Performing Arts Department.
On Thursday, Nov. 10, the CF Wind Symphony and the CF Patriot Singers will present “Water.” This collaboration includes musical selections that celebrate our connection to water – from the Mississippi River to the bottom of Lake Superior to a home aquarium – which connect the audience to Earth’s most precious element.
“Water” will feature performances by guest composer Joshua Mazur. The CF Wind Symphony is directed by Ash and the CF Patriot Singers are directed by Dr. Jason Longtin.
Both concerts are free and will take place in the Dassance Fine Arts Center at the CF Ocala Campus, 3001 SW College Road. For more information, visit the Events Calendar at CF.edu or call 352-854-2322, ext. 1419.
CF Patriot Project lecture series focuses on colonial literature
The College of Central Florida’s educational series focused on the American colonial period continues on Jan. 11, with “Theatre in the Colonial Period.”
The Patriot Project lectures are free and open to the public. Light refreshments and event giveaways will be provided. Lectures will be from 12:30-1:30 p.m. Wednesdays at the CF Webber Center, 3001 SW College Road, Ocala, unless otherwise indicated.
Upcoming schedule:
Jan. 11, 2023 – “Theatre in the Colonial Period” presented by Nonalee Davis
Feb. 6, 2023 – “Math in the Colonial Period” presented by Mark Taylor
March 1, 2023 – “History of the Colonial Period” presented by Jay Thompson
April 5, 2023 – “Religion in the Colonial Period” presented by Dr. Ron Cooper
For more details, visit CF.edu/PatriotProject.
Southwestern Marion Toastmasters
Southwestern Marion Toastmasters meets at Our Redeemer Lutheran Church Fellowship Hall at 5200 SW College Road (State Road 200) at noon the first and third Wednesdays, and 6:30 p.m. the second and fourth Wednesdays.
Join us to improve your speaking and leadership skills.
Marion County Genealogy Society general meeting
The Marion County Genealogical Society will hold its next general meeting from 2 to 4 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 16, at the Marion County Public Library, Meeting Room D, 2720 E. Silver Springs Blvd., Ocala.
The meeting will include a live webinar with guest speaker Carla S. Cegielski on the topic, “Avoiding Rabbit Holes: Using Research Questions, Plans and Logs.”
Our programs are free to one and all, however, please visit our website to register for this event. Pre-registration allows you to print the handouts to bring with you for note taking.
If you have any questions, contact us at president@mcgsocala.org or 352-897-0840.
SW 200 Corridor Quilt Guild
The SW 200 Corridor Quilt Guild meets from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. the second and fourth Friday of each month at the SW District Sheriff’s Office (9048 SW State Road 200). Our mission is to enhance the growth and knowledge of the “art of quilting” through the inspiration, creativity, and friendship of its members by sharing quilting techniques and patterns through active participation in teaching/learning with one another. All level quilters are welcome.
For more information, email us at sw200corridorquilters@gmail.com.
Christ’s Church lists special service
Christ’s Church invites you to join us Sunday, Nov. 6. The morning begins with Sunday School classes for all ages at 9:30 a.m. We offer four adult classes on a variety of topics. A synopsis of each class is available on our website.
Our Worship Service begins at 10:30 a.m. with our praise team (including our children and students) leading a blend of familiar hymns of the church as well as contemporary praise songs with a full praise band. The service will be an extra special service as members of Boy Scout Troop 707 receive their “God and Church” medallion.
Later in the service, Jeff O’Cull, Senior Ministry Coordinator will be ordained and begin serving in the new role of Senior Adult Pastor. Special guest speaker will be Pastor Paul French of McIntosh Christian Church.
Other speakers will include, Greg Boynak, Terry Clark, Phil Poulos, and Rich Smith who serve as Elders of Christ’s Church and David Bellows, Pastor Emeritus of Christ’s Church.
Christ’s Church is located at 6768 SW 80th Street – just off State Road 200. For more information on all our events or for directions visit our website atwww.ccomc.org or contact the church office at (352) 861-6182.
Free food every Thursday at church outreach center
Revealing Truth Ministries Outreach Christian Center offers fresh food from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. every Thursday. We are blessed to be a blessing to our community each week: no questions asked.
For more information, call 352-209-7515.
The center is at 7575 SW 62nd Court, Ocala.
Line dance classes
Intermediate level line dance classes are offered from 3-4 p.m. every Wednesday at H2U above Bank OZK of Ocala on State Road 200 (8375 SW S.R. 200).
Line dancing class comes to Hernando Area Senior Program
The Hernando Area Senior Program Center is now offering line dance classes at noon Mondays at 2415 N. Florida Ave., Hernando – inside the Historic Hernando School house.
The cost for the class is $5. Please call 352-566-2328 to make a reservation, as space is limited.
