Citrus Watercolor Society hosts ‘Art in the Wildlife Park’ show, sale
Great news! Citrus Watercolor Society is excited to announce that the Art in the Wildlife Park Show and Sale is returning once again to the Ellie Schiller Homosassa Springs Wildlife State Park visitor center, 4150 S. Suncoast Blvd. Homosassa Springs. The time and dates are from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday Dec. 3, and from 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. on Sunday, Dec. 4.
Admission to the show and sale is free.
Our members’ original watercolor paintings and cards will be on display. Prints will also be offered for sale.
This is a judged show, and CWS members may enter by contacting Susan Strawbridge at susan319@aol.com.
Our artworks include Florida wildlife and scenery as well as art reflecting the unique style of our artists.
We hope you’ll join us to view and purchase our members’ beautiful and amazing art.
A percentage of the artwork sales is donated to the park.
For more information, contact: Helene Lancaster at ME2XS@aol.com or check out the CWS website at citruswatercolorsociety.org.
Fairfield Village craft fair rescheduled for Saturday
The annual Fairfield Village fall craft fair that has been rescheduled for this Saturday, Nov. 19. It will last from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. in our large and comfortable clubhouse.
Beautiful and unique crafts created by some extremely talented artists will be on display and for sale at reasonable prices. Food and refreshments will also be available for purchase.
Be sure to make it a point to come by and shop early for decorations or Christmas gifts. You will be so glad that you did.
The event was rescheduled from Nov. 12.
Cherrywood Christmas craft show
Cherrywood is hosting a Christmas craft show from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 3.
We will have quilts, wooden candle rings, Christmas ornaments, crocheted items, greeting cards, silk floral arrangements, photography art, table runners and more. We will also have a bake sale, craft raffle, and a lunch of hot dogs and chips.
The event is at 6253 SW 100th Loop.
Ocala 200 Lions Club flea market
The Ocala 200 Lions Club will be holding a flea market from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 10, at Bank OZK parking area, located at 8375 SW State Road 200, Ocala.
The Lions will also be collecting non-perishable food items for Interfaith Emergency Services, pop top rings from cans for Ronald McDonald House and used glasses, sunglasses, cases and hearing aids. Please consider bringing a couple of food items to donate.
There will be a variety of vendors on hand as well as food and drinks available for sale.
As always, all proceeds generated by the Ocala 200 Lions Club will be used for community projects throughout the year.
For information: bartorobert@hotmail.com.
Our Redeemer craft and treasure sale
Our Redeemer Lutheran Church, 5200 S.W. S.R. 200, will be holding its annual craft and treasure sale from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 19.
There will be beautiful handcrafted items, jewelry, assorted knick-knacks and other treasures.
Come see what we have. A bake sale will also be held.
Craft show at St. John the Baptist in Dunnellon
A huge December craft show will be held from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 3, at Dunnellon’s St. John the Baptist Catholic Church.
Forty vendors will be there displaying their beautiful creations for sale. And selected food items will be available for purchase at a nominal price.
This very enjoyable annual December fair will be in the church hall. It is the perfect place to find that special Christmas gift or that lovely decoration for your home.
The fair is sponsored by the Altar and Rosary Society of St. John’s, and all proceeds go to help sponsor the many charitable activities the Society undertakes all year.
St. John’s is located on the southeast corner of Route 40 and U.S. 41, north of Dunnellon.
All are welcome. We hope to see you there!
Circle Square Commons farmers market
Circle Square Commons is hosting a weekly farmers market from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. every Thursday. The market is in On Top of the World at 8405 SW 80th St., Ocala.
Master Choir’s winter concert series
The Central Florida Master Choir’s winter concert series returns to West Ocala and Dunnellon in December.
The program will feature Antonio Vivaldi’s “Gloria” in D major, RV 589, which he composed around 1715. The score disappeared after he died in 1741, but was rediscovered in the late 1920s. It has been adored by audiences ever since then.
The concert also will include some classic seasonal songs and an instrumental version of “Sing We Now of Christmas” played by our accompanist, GayLyn Capitano, and the New Moon String Ensemble.
The concert then closes with “Worthy Is The Lamb and Amen,” the final two choruses of Handel’s unparalleled “Messiah,” one of the greatest musical scores of all time.
The first concert is at 3 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 11, at Countryside Presbyterian Church, 7768 State Road 200, Ocala. The second is at 3 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 18, at Dunnellon Presbyterian Church, 20641 Chestnut St.
Craft and treasure sale at Our Redeemer Church
Our Redeemer Lutheran Church, at 5200 SW State Road 200, will host its annual craft and treasure sale from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 19.
There will be beautiful, handcrafted items, jewelry, assorted knick-knacks and other treasures. There is also a bake sale at the event.
Spruce Creek North Thanksgiving potluck
Spruce Creek North is hosting a potluck Thanksgiving dinner at 3 p.m. Nov. 24 in the clubhouse. A sign-up sheet is in the clubhouse. Bring a side dish or dessert to share.
Marion Stamp Club meets at library
The General Francis Marion Stamp Club invites interested collectors to join us at our upcoming meeting on Dec. 21. We meet at 1 p.m. at the main library, 2720 E. Silver Springs Blvd., meeting room B.
If you are interested in learning about collections you may have acquired, you are welcome to join us. For more, email Elliot Natale at elliotn27@aol.com.
Learn about Florida Sewing Sew-Ciety
Looking for a friendly, general sewing group? We get together once a month to sew clothes, accessories, home/gift items and charity projects.
We are the local chapter of the Florida Sewing Sew-Ciety (FSS), a statewide organization. The annual membership is $20.
All levels of sewing are welcome.
If you would like more information, email us at chenry@atlantic.net.
Ocala Lions Club meetings
Ocala Lions Club meets from noon to 1 p.m. every Thursday at the Ocala Golf Club, 3130 E. Silver Springs Blvd.
Newcomers are welcome; membership is not required in the golf club. Call David Leigh at 352-425-2865.
Enjoy VFW Wednesday dinners
Angela S. Santos VFW Post 4781 is serving a light dinner from 4:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. every Wednesday.
The menu varies weekly and monthly as does the price, which currently ranges from $5 to $7. Call the Post at 352-873-4781 for the menu of the week.
The dining room is open to the public, so come out, bring your friends and help support our veterans.
All meals are prepared by Auxiliary volunteers who look forward to serving you.
The Post is at 9401 SW 110th St., Ocala.
American Legion meetings
American Legion Post 354 meets every third Wednesday at 2 p.m. at the West Marion Moose Lodge, 10411 SW 110th St., Dunnellon.
For information, call Commander Roy Hofer at 352-322-1422.
South Ocala Chess Club at Freedom Library
The South Ocala Chess Club meets 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. every Friday morning at Freedom Library. The club has really grown in recent months and we usually have at least 8 to 10 players. Players of all ages are welcome.
All levels of skill are welcome. A number of the regular players are experienced or intermediate level players.
Please bring a chess set, if you have one.
For information, call Rich at 321-514-1073. The club also has a group page on Facebook and at Chess.com.
Health & Wellness Expo Jan. 14
Circle Square Cultural Center is hosting the 2023 Health & Wellness Expo from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 14.
The event is free and open to the public. It’s sponsored by On Top of the World and AdventHealth Ocala.
Chat with Marion, Citrus and Lake County health care providers! Enjoy live demonstrations from the On Top of the World fitness staff, On Top of the World Clubs and the Ranch Fitness Center & Spa team!
For information, call the Recreation Center office at 352-854-8707, ext. 7533 or 7530.
Southwestern Marion Toastmasters meets at Our Redeemer Lutheran Church Fellowship Hall at 5200 SW College Road (State Road 200) at noon the first and third Wednesdays, and 6:30 p.m. the second and fourth Wednesdays.
Join us to improve your speaking and leadership skills.
SW 200 Corridor Quilt Guild
The SW 200 Corridor Quilt Guild meets from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. the second and fourth Friday of each month at the SW District Sheriff’s Office (9048 SW State Road 200). Our mission is to enhance the growth and knowledge of the “art of quilting” through the inspiration, creativity, and friendship of its members by sharing quilting techniques and patterns through active participation in teaching/learning with one another. All level quilters are welcome.
For more information, email us at sw200corridorquilters@gmail.com.
Free food every Thursday at church outreach center
Revealing Truth Ministries Outreach Christian Center offers fresh food from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. every Thursday. We are blessed to be a blessing to our community each week: no questions asked.
For information, call 352-209-7515.
The center is at 7575 SW 62nd Court, Ocala.
Line dance classes
Intermediate level line dance classes are offered from 3-4 p.m. every Wednesday at H2U above Bank OZK of Ocala on State Road 200 (8375 SW S.R. 200).
Line dancing class comes to Hernando Area Senior Program
The Hernando Area Senior Program Center is now offering line dance classes at noon Mondays at 2415 N. Florida Ave., Hernando – inside the Historic Hernando School house.
The cost for the class is $5. Please call 352-566-2328 to make a reservation, as space is limited.
Christ’s Church lists services
Christ’s Church of Marion County invites you to join us Sunday, Nov. 20. The morning begins with Sunday School classes for all ages at 9:30 a.m. We offer four adult classes on a variety of topics. A synopsis of each class is available on our website.
Our Worship Service begins at 10:30 a.m. with our praise team leading a blend of familiar hymns of the church as well as contemporary praise songs with a full praise band. Lead Pastor Ray Burhart will bring a message to encourage and inspire you. Children aged 6 weeks through grade 5 meet in Children’s Classes under the direction of Katie Davenport, Children’s Director.
Christ’s Church of Marion County is located at 6768 SW 80th Street – just off State Road 200. For more information on all our events or for directions visit our website at www.ccomc.org or contact the church office at (352) 861-6182.
