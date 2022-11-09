Hospice of Marion County highlights National Hospice Month
Each year, Hospice of Marion County (HMC), along with many health organizations, provides increased education during November on National Hospice and Palliative Care month. This is a national program designed to educate and empower the public about the benefits of hospice and palliative/supportive care.
This year’s theme is “Meeting you where you are,” and Hospice of Marion County has several remaining activities planned throughout the month in multiple locations as follows:
Nov. 11: Keeping the Holiday’s Light, the Elliott Center, 2-4 p.m.
Nov. 17: Rewiring the Brain’s Responses, On Top of the World, Master the Possibilities, 10:30 a.m.
Nov. 17: Heaven’s Bell Luncheon, Golden Ocala, noon
Hospice of Marion County provides advance care planning forms at no charge to Marion County residents which can be downloaded from its website www.hospiceofmarion.com. Call 352-873-7400 to pick up a copy or request assistance completing forms from the Monarch Center for Hope and Healing at 352-873-7456.
Ocala 200 Lions Club flea market
The Ocala 200 Lions Club will be holding a flea market from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 10, at Bank OZK parking area, located at 8375 SW State Road 200, Ocala.
The Lions will also be collecting non-perishable food items for Interfaith Emergency Services, pop top rings from cans for Ronald McDonald House and used glasses, sunglasses, cases and hearing aids. Please consider bringing a couple of food items to donate.
There will be a variety of vendors on hand as well as food and drinks available for sale.
As always, all proceeds generated by the Ocala 200 Lions Club will be used for community projects throughout the year.
For information: bartorobert@hotmail.com.
Circle Square Commons farmers market
Circle Square Commons is hosting a weekly farmers market from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. every Thursday. The market is located in On Top of the World at 8405 SW 80th St., Ocala.
West Ocala church hosts bible conference
Everyone is cordially invited to join Berean Baptist Church for their 2022 Fall Bible Conference and Independent Baptist Pastors Fellowship on Nov. 14 and Nov. 15. Evening services on Monday and Tuesday start at 6:30 p.m., and Tuesday morning’s service begins at 10 a.m.
Featured speakers are Dr. Glenn Riggs, Dr. Johnny Pope and Pastor Mark Reichard.
On Tuesday, breakfast items will be served from 8:30 to 9:45 a.m., and lunch will be served immediately after the service.
Music for all services will be provided by the students from Landmark Baptist College.
Berean Baptist Church is located at 4800 SW 20 St, Ocala. Phone: 352-237-5611.
Master Choir’s winter concert series
The Central Florida Master Choir’s winter concert series returns to West Ocala and Dunnellon in December.
The program will feature Antonio Vivaldi’s “Gloria” in D major, RV 589, which he composed around 1715. The score disappeared after he died in 1741 but was rediscovered in the late 1920s. It has been adored by audiences ever since then.
The concert also will include some classic seasonal songs and an instrumental version of “Sing We Now of Christmas” played by our accompanist, GayLyn Capitano, and the New Moon String Ensemble.
The concert then closes with “Worthy Is The Lamb and Amen,” the final two choruses of Handel’s unparalleled “Messiah,” one of the greatest musical scores of all time.
The first concert is at 3 p.m., Sunday, Dec. 11, at Countryside Presbyterian Church, located at 7768 State Road 200, Ocala. The second is at 3 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 18, at Dunnellon Presbyterian Church, located in Dunnellon at 20641 Chestnut St.
Retired Nurses luncheon, museum trip
Retired RNs, join the Citrus/Marion Retired Nurses for lunch at 11:30 a.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 16, at the Braised Onion.
The address is 754 NE 25th Ave., Ocala.
Following lunch, we will visit the Appleton Museum in Ocala. Come immerse yourselves in the spirit of the holidays in the annual “A Dickens Christmas.” We will order off the menu for lunch. There is a modest fee for the museum.
For more information, call Judy Herron at 352-860-0232 or email her at jlherron2@aol.com.
Citrus Watercolor Society
Citrus Watercolor Society (CWS) invites you to see a demo by Sue Primeau at 11:30 a.m. Friday, Nov. 11, and a full day workshop from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 12.
A well-known Florida watercolorist, Primeau will be our presenter for the demo and workshop entitled “How to Resuscitate A Painting.” Both events will be held at the First Christian Church Fellowship Hall, at 2018 Colonade St., Inverness.
The demo is free for CWS members, and a $5 donation is requested for guests. The workshop fee includes a significant discount for our members.
For more on fees, a supply list and to register, email Susan Strawbridge at susand319@aol.com or visit our CWS website at citruswatercolorsociety.org.
CWS hosts monthly meetings on the second Friday of the month and offers watercolor artists from Marion and Citrus counties many opportunities to learn new techniques as well as gain exposure for their artwork. Annual membership is $35. All are welcome.
Craft and treasure sale at Our Redeemer Church
Our Redeemer Lutheran Church, at 5200 SW State Road 200, will host its annual craft and treasure sale from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 19.
There will be beautiful, handcrafted items, jewelry, assorted knick-knacks and other treasures. There is also a bake sale at the event.
Spruce Creek North Veterans ceremony
Spruce Creek North is hosting a luncheon at noon on Veterans Day, Nov. 11, in the clubhouse for everyone to honor our men and women in service and to pay homage to veterans. No need to sign up, just show up. Let us thank you for your service.
Call Brenda Stroh at 248-628-0436, if you have questions.
Spruce Creek North Thanksgiving potluck
Spruce Creek North is hosting a potluck Thanksgiving dinner at 3 p.m. on Nov. 24 in the clubhouse. A sign-up sheet is in the clubhouse. Bring a side dish or dessert to share.
Marion Stamp Club meets at library
The General Francis Marion Stamp Club invites interested collectors to join us at our upcoming meetings on Nov. 16, and Dec. 21. We meet at 1 p.m. at the main library, 2720 E. Silver Springs Blvd., meeting room B.
If you are interested in learning about collections you may have acquired, you are welcome to join us. For more, email Elliot Natale at elliotn27@aol.com.
Learn about Florida Sewing Sew-Ciety
Looking for a friendly, general sewing group? We get together once a month to sew clothes, accessories, home/gift items and charity projects.
We are the local chapter of the Florida Sewing Sew-Ciety (FSS), a statewide organization. The annual membership is $20.
All levels of sewing are welcome.
If you would like more information, email us at chenry@atlantic.net.
Spruce Creek arts and crafts show
Spruce Creek Preserve Craft Club will host an arts and crafts show in their Community Center from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Nov. 12. A variety of homemade crafts for the holidays and the home will be available. There will be a quilt raffle, bake sale and door prizes raffle.
SCP is on State Road 200, 3 miles south of County Road 484 near Ross Prairie State Park. All are welcome.
Ocala Lions Club meetings
Ocala Lions Club meets from noon to 1 p.m. every Thursday at the Ocala Golf Club, 3130 E. Silver Springs Blvd.
Newcomers are welcome; membership is not required in the golf club. Call David Leigh at 352-425-2865.
Enjoy VFW Wednesday dinners
Angela S. Santos VFW Post 4781 is serving a light dinner from 4:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. every Wednesday.
The menu varies weekly and monthly as does the price, which currently ranges from $5 to $7. Call the Post at 352-873-4781 for the menu of the week.
The dining room is open to the public, so come out, bring your friends and help support our veterans.
All meals are prepared by Auxiliary volunteers who look forward to serving you.
The Post is at 9401 SW 110th St., Ocala.
American Legion meetings
American Legion Post 354 meets every third Wednesday at 2 p.m. at the West Marion Moose Lodge, 10411 SW 110th St., Dunnellon.
For more information, call Commander Roy Hofer at 352-322-1422.
South Ocala Chess Club at Freedom Library
The South Ocala Chess Club meets 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. every Friday morning at Freedom Library. The club has really grown in recent months and we usually have at least 8 to 10 players. Players of all ages are welcome.
All levels of skill are welcome. A number of the regular players are experienced or intermediate level players.
Please bring a chess set, if you have one.
For more information, call Rich at 321-514-1073. The club also has a group page on Facebook and at Chess.com.
Health & Wellness Expo Jan. 14
Circle Square Cultural Center is hosting the 2023 Health & Wellness Expo from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 14.
The event is free and open to the public. It’s sponsored by On Top of the World and AdventHealth Ocala.
Chat with Marion, Citrus and Lake County health care providers! Enjoy live demonstrations from the On Top of the World fitness staff, On Top of the World Clubs and the Ranch Fitness Center & Spa team!
For more information, call the Recreation Center office at 352-854-8707, ext. 7533 or 7530.
CF Patriot Project lecture series focuses on colonial literature
The College of Central Florida’s educational series focused on the American colonial period continues on Jan. 11, with “Theatre in the Colonial Period.”
The Patriot Project lectures are free and open to the public. Light refreshments and event giveaways will be provided. Lectures will be from 12:30-1:30 p.m. Wednesdays at the CF Webber Center, 3001 SW College Road, Ocala, unless otherwise indicated.
Upcoming schedule:
Jan. 11, 2023 – “Theatre in the Colonial Period” presented by Nonalee Davis
Feb. 6, 2023 – “Math in the Colonial Period” presented by Mark Taylor
March 1, 2023 – “History of the Colonial Period” presented by Jay Thompson
April 5, 2023 – “Religion in the Colonial Period” presented by Dr. Ron Cooper
For more details, visit CF.edu/PatriotProject.
Southwestern Marion Toastmasters
Southwestern Marion Toastmasters meets at Our Redeemer Lutheran Church Fellowship Hall at 5200 SW College Road (State Road 200) at noon the first and third Wednesdays, and 6:30 p.m. the second and fourth Wednesdays.
Join us to improve your speaking and leadership skills.
Marion County Genealogy Society general meeting
The Marion County Genealogical Society will hold its next general meeting from 2 to 4 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 16, at the Marion County Public Library, Meeting Room D, 2720 E. Silver Springs Blvd., Ocala.
The meeting will include a live webinar with guest speaker Carla S. Cegielski on the topic, “Avoiding Rabbit Holes: Using Research Questions, Plans and Logs.”
Our programs are free to one and all, however, please visit our website to register for this event. Pre-registration allows you to print the handouts to bring with you for note taking.
If you have any questions, contact us at president@mcgsocala.org or 352-897-0840.
SW 200 Corridor Quilt Guild
The SW 200 Corridor Quilt Guild meets from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. the second and fourth Friday of each month at the SW District Sheriff’s Office (9048 SW State Road 200). Our mission is to enhance the growth and knowledge of the “art of quilting” through the inspiration, creativity, and friendship of its members by sharing quilting techniques and patterns through active participation in teaching/learning with one another. All level quilters are welcome.
For more information, email us at sw200corridorquilters@gmail.com.
Free food every Thursday at church outreach center
Revealing Truth Ministries Outreach Christian Center offers fresh food from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. every Thursday. We are blessed to be a blessing to our community each week: no questions asked.
For more information, call 352-209-7515.
The center is at 7575 SW 62nd Court, Ocala.
Line dance classes
Intermediate level line dance classes are offered from 3-4 p.m. every Wednesday at H2U above Bank OZK of Ocala on State Road 200 (8375 SW S.R. 200).
Line dancing class comes to Hernando Area Senior Program
The Hernando Area Senior Program Center is now offering line dance classes at noon Mondays at 2415 N. Florida Ave., Hernando – inside the Historic Hernando School house.
The cost for the class is $5. Please call 352-566-2328 to make a reservation, as space is limited.
Christ’s Church lists services
Christ’s Church of Marion County invites you to join us Sunday, Nov. 13. The morning begins with Sunday School classes for all ages at 9:30 a.m. We have four adult classes on a variety of topics. A synopsis of each class is available on our website.
Our Worship Service begins at 10:30 a.m. with our praise team leading a blend of familiar hymns of the church as well as contemporary praise songs with a full praise band. Lead Pastor Ray Burhart will bring a message to encourage and inspire you. Children ages 6 weeks through grade 5 meet in Children’s Classes under the direction of Katie Davenport, Children’s Director.
Christ’s Church of Marion County is located at 6768 SW 80th St. – just off State Road 200. For more information, on all our events or for directions visit our website at www.ccomc.org or contact the church office at (352) 861-6182.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.