OTOW Lions Club major fundraiser
Where can you go for $40 and get $300 in fun money for the casino tables, have great snacks from WaWa, a cash bar and a chance to win a 65-inch Smart TV, a Spirits Wagon, a 50/50 drawing, a $100 money tree and lots of beautiful baskets? The answer is the On Top of the World (OTOW) Lions Club Casino Night on April 30. All of this will be held from 5-8 p.m. at the Town Circle Square Cultural Center.
For OTOW residents, tickets are available on Tuesday at the Recreation Center Craft Fair (you can also see some beautiful crafts from 9 a.m. to noon). On Thursday, the public and residents can purchase tickets at the OTOW Farmers Market at the Square from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. You may also purchase tickets at Ameris Bank at Heathbrook, First Federal Bank at Circle Square, Scott Cameron Insurance on State Road 200, or call Lions Charlie Hassett at 352-291-2628 and Estelle Michelson at 352-895-7598.
Funds from this event will go to help children and veterans in Marion County. You don’t want to miss this fun event. We serve with kindness.
Central Florida Master Choir in concert Sunday
The Central Florida Master Choir concludes its spring series 3 p.m. on Sunday, April 2, at Countryside Presbyterian Church, located at 7768 SW State Road 200 in Ocala.
Titled “Night and Day,” the free concert features “Cantata No. 4, Christ Lag in Todesbanden” – in the original German – by Johann Sebastian Bach. The second half of the concerts feature popular secular music, such as Cole Porter’s “Night and Day,” The Beatles’ “Good Day Sunshine,” and “Moon River,” originally performed by Audrey Hepburn in “Breakfast at Tiffany’s.”
In addition to those titles, the concerts include additional works by George Harrison, Daniel Elder, Paul McCartney, Ludwig van Beethoven and others.
Dr. Harold W. McSwain is conducting and GayLyn Capitano is the accompanist, joined by the New Moon String Ensemble.
Visit cfmasterchoir.com or call 352-615-7677 for information. No tickets are required. Donations are gratefully accepted.
Friendship Amateur Radio Club
Do you have an interest in amateur radio? Would you like to know more about it or are you already licensed? The Friendship Amateur Radio Club meets at 1:30 p.m. the second Monday of the month at the Marion County Sheriff’s Southwest District Office, 9048 SW 200, Ocala.
Free clothing at Redeemer Lutheran
Our Redeemer Lutheran Church is giving free clothing items to our friend in need from 10 a.m. to noon on May 6. The church is located on Highway 200 in Ocala.
ABC of Dementia workshops
Marion County Libraries are hosting ABC of Dementia workshops through April. Coping with Dementia President and Certified Dementia Practitioner Debbie Selsavage reports, “Our ABC of Dementia workshop explains Alzheimer’s and other forms of dementia in plain language, suggests techniques for becoming a better and less-stressed care partner, and provides useful resources to families living with dementia.” She adds, “While the workshop is designed primarily for care partners and family members of a loved one living with dementia, everyone is welcome, including persons experiencing dementia, and all participants will receive a free packet of useful information.”
Due to the popularity of these workshops, reservations are encouraged. For more information or to reserve seats, call 352-422-3663 or email deb@coping.today.
The workshops dates and places are:
Marion Oaks Library, 294 Marion Oaks Lane in Ocala, 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Wednesday, April 5
Sankofa Public Library, 1821 NW 21st St. in Ocala, 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Thursday, April 6
Ocala home brewing club meets monthly
Do you enjoy beer, cider or mead? Are you interested in learning how these delicious beverages are made? Have you always wanted to make your own? Are you already a home brewer looking to share recipes or learn new techniques?
The Brick City Brewers, Ocala’s “original” home brewing club, meets monthly to share home brewed drinks, knowledge and recipes. We also raise money for charity events and participate in a number of beer festivals throughout the year.
Come visit us at our next club meeting. All levels of interest and expertise are welcome!
For more info, check us out on Facebook at www.facebook.com/brickcity brewers or email us at brick citybrewers2010@gmail.com.
Our next club meeting will be held at 4:30 p.m. April 2 at Hiatus Brewing Company, 6230 SW State Road 200.
Historic Home & Garden Tour
The Historic Ocala Preservation Society hosts its annual Historic Home & Garden Tour from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, May 13. Six historic homes will be available for viewing around two of Ocala’s downtown Historic Districts. The starting location is 712 E. Fort King St., Ocala.
Guests will have the opportunity to purchase separate tickets (in limited quantity) for three one-hour workshops on floral arranging, candle-making, and how to create a festive charcuterie board. Workshops are at the Bryant House alongside local vendors who will have floral arrangements and gift items on display and for sale.
Food and drinks will be available for purchase at select locations.
Tickets are available for purchase online at SpringHomeandGarden Tour.eventbrite.com and in person at Your Hearts Desire located at 915 E. Silver Springs Boulevard.
Marion County Genealogy Society
The Marion County Genealogy Society invites you to attend our monthly educational meeting 2-4 p.m. April 20. We will be back, live and in person, at the Marion County Library at 2720 E. Silver Springs Blvd. Room C!
This month’s program will be a special round table discussion led by Patti Hunt. So if you need help with something, or have something you would like to share with the group, or just want to visit and listen, this is the place to be.
Please visit our website and register for this event: www.mcgsocala.org.
Olde-fashioned day picnic, cruise-in, car show
Joy Lutheran Church and The Way are hosting an old-fashioned cruise-in and car show from 9:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, April 29. The church is at the corner of Southwest State Road 200 and Southwest 83rd Place in Ocala.
Free food and games and live entertainment. Enjoy free fun for all ages!
Marion Stamp Club meetings
The General Francis Marion Stamp Club invites all stamp collectors, young and old, and those collectors who wish to rekindle their interest in stamp collecting, to join us for our April 5 meeting. We meet at 1 p.m. on the first and third Wednesday of the month. Join us at the Sheriff’s substation, 9048 SW State Road 200, for trading, sharing, and presentations.
Ocala Blue Star Mothers to meet
The Ocala Blue Star Mothers meet at 6 p.m. the fourth Tuesday of each month on the second floor of Arena 1 at the World Equestrian Center. For information, call Anne Parker at 843-504-0032. This is an organization for mothers of active duty military and veterans. See our website: https:// ocalabluestarmothers.org
American Legion 354 starting auxiliary
If you’re a wife, daughter or sister of a veteran or husband of a veteran, post 354 of the American Legion is going to start an auxiliary. Please call Anne Parker at 843-504-0032 for information. The website is: www.alafl.org. The Post is at 10411 SW 110th St.
VFW Post 4781 activities
Angela S. Santos VFW Post 4781 is at 9401 SW 110th St. Follow us on Facebook at Angela Santos VFW Post 4781. For information on any activities, call the Post at 352-873-4781.
Activities open to public:
Sunday brunch is from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. every Sunday for only $6 to $10. Menu items include: eggs, bacon, sausage patty, omelets, hash browns, toast, french toast, pancakes, biscuits and gravy, breakfast sandwich with cheese and bacon or sausage, spaghetti and meatballs, meatball sub with chips, hamburger with cheese lettuce, tomato and/or onion and chips.
Bingo is 11 a.m. every Monday. Doors open at 9 a.m. Bring your snacks, lunch and beverage. Come out and enjoy the day, make new friends and maybe even win a game.
Wednesday lunches are from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Wednesday dinners are 4:30-6:30 p.m. Price and menu varies.
The Banquet Hall is available to rent for that special occasion.
Honor Guard is available to provide military honors to fallen veterans.
Activities for members:
Dart League is 6 p.m. every Monday.
Show Me the Post is 1 p.m. every Tuesday.
Queen of Hearts drawing is 7 p.m. every Wednesday.
Horseshoe Competition is 1 p.m. every Saturday.
Bowling League is 2 p.m. every Sunday.
Entertainment Schedule: March 31 – New City Kitty.
Remembrance Service for Angela Santos is April 14. A 3 p.m. service with Honor Guard followed by a spaghetti dinner with salad and garlic bread from 4:30-6:30 p.m., for a $10 donation.
VFW meetings are held at 6:30 p.m. the third Tuesday of the month.
Auxiliary meetings are held at 6 p.m. the second Thursday of the month. Election of officers will be held at the April meeting.
For more information on any activities, please call the Post at 352-873-4781.
Arts festival in Cedar Key this weekend
The Old Florida Celebration of the Arts returns to Cedar Key on April 1 and April 2.
The Annual Spring Arts Festival in Cedar Key is a juried fine arts and crafts event which has been named as one of the Top Art Small Town Fairs in America. The venue welcomes only 100 fine artists and craftsmen to keep the focus on art and allow for plenty of room for artists and art enthusiasts to interact.
Cedar Key is nestled in the center of Florida’s Nature Coast, 60 miles southwest of Gainesville.
Proceeds benefit the Cedar Key Arts Center and local nonprofit organizations that serve homemade goodies and local seafood in beachfront City Park.
The free event is 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, April 1, and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday, April 2.
More information at www.CedarKeyArtsFestival.com, CedarKeyArtsFestival@gmail.com, and 352-543-5400.
Easter gospel revival
A plain gospel tent meeting is coming to Ocala from Palm Sunday to Easter Sunday.
Join us along with David Johnson and others, as we fill the air with praise, and worship, teaching and preaching the word of God daily.
Everyone is welcome! No one is left behind on resurrection revival week!
The revival is located under the 200 seat tent located on the grounds of Don Garlits Museum of Drag Racing at the intersection of Interstate 75 and County Road 484 in Ocala.
The event takes place at 6 p.m. daily from April 2 to April 9.
More information, call or text 720-697-3502 or email: evangm77@aol.com.
Come early and visit the Museum!
Bring a friend, bring your bible, bring your own special chair, or use one under the tent.
Temple B’nai Darom Seder dinner
Temple B’nai Darom, at 7465 SW 38th St., Ocala, invites you to join us for the first Seder at 5:30 p.m. Wednesday, April 5. The Seder will be conducted by Rabbi Harold Jaye and will include a traditional Seder meal which will be catered by the Golden Spoon Diner. Entree choice is between fresh salmon and roasted half chicken. Cost is $36 per person.
For reservations or information, call Ilene at 352-861-0724. The last day for reservations is March 24.
Ladies Night Out event in Ocala
North Central Florida Media is hosting the second Ladies Night Out from 4-8 p.m. on Friday April 28, at the College of Central Florida Vintage Farm located at 4020 SE Third Ave., Ocala.
For a $10 admission, guests 21 and older may sip on two complimentary drinks, shop with market vendors, indulge in mini spa services, snap a free selfie photo, snack on light hors d’oeuvres and register to win Morgan Wallen and Bryan Adams concert tickets.
A full list of vendors can be viewed at www.937kcountry.com or windfm.com.
First Methodist Church of Dunnellon lists Easter services
First Methodist Church of Dunnellon is hosting Easter services, which include.
A Maundy Thursday service is at 6 p.m. April 6. On Good Friday on April 7, the church is open from noon to 3 p.m. for prayers.
On Easter Sunday, April 9, a Sunrise service is held outdoors, followed by breakfast outdoors with an Easter egg hunt after breakfast. There will be a love offering basket. Please bring chairs and blankets for seating.
Contemporary service is 9:30 a.m. Sunday, followed by a traditional service at 11 a.m.
Please come and join us.
For information, call 352-489-4026. The church is at 21501 W. State Road 40, Dunnellon.
Get out and dance
The Town Square at Circle Square Commons hosts “Get Out and Dance” 7-10 p.m. five nights a week. Dance to live entertainment every Friday and Saturday and to pre-recorded music Tuesday through Thursday. The dances are free and open to the public.
The Town Square is in On Top of the World at 8405 SW 80th St., Ocala.
Discover power of plants at new Discovery Center exhibit
The Discovery Center’s newest exhibit, Plantastic, is open to the public through Saturday, May 6, at the Discovery Center, 701 NE Sanchez Ave., Ocala. The exhibit is open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Tuesdays through Saturdays.
Follow Bobbi the Botanist on an adventure to see all the ways that plants power our world. Check out the mini hedge maze and be the insect in the larger-than-life flower garden.
General admission to the Discovery Center is $8 per person or $28 for a family of four. Annual memberships are also available for individuals and families. Additional educational opportunities include, StarLab Planetarium shows from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturdays, and STEAM Saturdays are available at 2 p.m. for a $3 add-on to the price of general admission.
For information, call 352-401-3900 or visit the Discovery Center page at www.ocalafl.org.
After Dark in the Park movie series
The City of Ocala Recreation and Parks Department will host the 2023 After Dark in the Park movie series on select Fridays throughout the year at various parks across the city.
Saturday, April 1 – “The Monuments Men” (PG-13), Tuscawilla Art Park, 213 NE Fifth St., 8 p.m.
Friday, July 14 – “Encanto” (PG), Mary Sue Rich Community Center at Reed Place, 1821 NW 21st Ave., 8:30 p.m.
These events are free and open to the public. Popcorn, drinks and other refreshments will be available for purchase. Attendees are encouraged to bring their own lawn chairs and blankets.
For information, call the City of Ocala Recreation and Parks Department at 352-368-5517 or visit www.ocalafl.org/recpark.
New meeting time for Toastmasters group
Southwestern Marion Toastmasters Club #1377184 is changing their meeting time to 3:30-4:30 p.m. the first and third Wednesdays of the month. We’re returning to in-person meetings at the Our Redeemer Lutheran Church Fellowship Hall at 5200 SW College Road, Ocala (State Road 200, across from the BMW dealership).
There are many excellent reasons to join a Toastmaster Club. If you find yourself with leadership and communication challenges as a leader, it’s a great place to learn how to conduct a meeting, communicate clearly and lead skillfully. Some members love to brush up on and maintain speaking and leadership skills. Others just enjoy the camaraderie and fellowship from the open communication and testing of ideas that are part of every club.
Southwestern Marion Toastmasters invites you to join us. Contact David Wesenberg at dwesenberg3@cfl.rr.com for more information about how to get started.
Circle Square Commons farmers market
Circle Square Commons is hosting a weekly farmers market from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. every Thursday. The market is in On Top of the World at 8405 SW 80th St., Ocala.
Local chapter of Florida Sewing Sew-Ciety
Looking for a friendly, general sewing group? We get together once a month in Ocala to sew clothes, accessories, home/gift items and charity projects. We are the local chapter of the Florida Sewing Sew-Ciety (FSS), a statewide organization.
The annual membership is $20. All levels of sewing are welcome.
If you would like more information, email chenry@atlantic.net.
Ocala Lions Club meetings
Ocala Lions Club meets from noon to 1 p.m. every Thursday at the Ocala Golf Club, 3130 E. Silver Springs Blvd.
Newcomers are welcome; membership is not required in the golf club. Call David Leigh at 352-425-2865.
American Legion meetings
American Legion Post 354 meets every third Wednesday at 2 p.m. at the West Marion Moose Lodge, 10411 SW 110th St., Dunnellon.
For information, call Commander Roy Hofer at 352-322-1422.
Painting ‘Under the Sea’ watercolor workshop
Citrus Watercolor Society (CWS) presents a one-day workshop by artist Polly Boston on Saturday, April 15, at the Whispering Pines Recreation Building in Inverness. The workshop entitled “Under the Sea’’ features the ever popular Clownfish and Polly’s wonderful watercolor techniques, so your painting will make a splash!
The cost is $95 for CWS members and $115 for non-members.
Polly will also conduct a brief demonstration following our CWS monthly business meeting on Friday, April 14, at the First Christian Church of Inverness, at 2018 Colonade St., Inverness.
All are welcome to the demo, but a $5 donation is requested from non-members.
For more information and to register for the workshop, contact Deb Newman at debnewman57@yahoo.com or check out the CWS website at www.citruswatercolorsociety.org/workshops. See more of Polly’s paintings at the Rainbow Springs Gallery in Dunnellon.
South Ocala Chess Club at Freedom Library
The South Ocala Chess Club meets 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. every Friday morning at Freedom Library. The club has really grown in recent months and we usually have at least 8 to 10 players. Players of all ages are welcome.
All levels of skill are welcome. A number of the regular players are experienced or intermediate level players.
Please bring a chess set, if you have one.
For information, call Rich at 321-514-1073. The club also has a group page on Facebook and at Chess.com.
Train shows on track for June, November
The Silver Springs Lions Club is hosting train shows on Saturdays June 10 and Nov. 4 at First Christian Church, 1908 E. Fort King St., Ocala. Show times are 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Collectibles, memorabilia and most scales featured.
Admission is $5 for adults and free for children ages 12 and under who accompany an adult.
Bring a canned food good for $1 off admission per adult ticket.
For more information, call Bob at 352-0694-6381 or 813-203-3216 (cell).
Museum of History & Archaeology events
All programs begin at 2 p.m. the third Sunday of odd months in Green Clover Hall at 319 SE 26th Terrace. Receptions following the programs in the museum itself. Admission is free to members and $5 to nonmembers. Individual and family memberships are available for sale at events.
May 21 – Robert Jacob, author/historian, speaks on the Pirates of the Florida coastline and the golden age of piracy.
July 16 – Dr. Joe Knetsch, historian and author of many books, speaks on the maritime heritage of Florida, including the history of St. Johns and Ocklawaha Rivers.
SW 200 Corridor Quilt Guild
The SW 200 Corridor Quilt Guild meets from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. the second and fourth Friday of each month at the Southwest District Sheriff’s Office (9048 SW State Road 200). Our mission is to enhance the growth and knowledge of the “art of quilting” through the inspiration, creativity, and friendship of its members by sharing quilting techniques and patterns through active participation in teaching/learning with one another. All level quilters are welcome.
For more information, email us at sw200corridorquilters@gmail.com.
Free food every Thursday at church outreach center
Revealing Truth Ministries Outreach Christian Center offers fresh food from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. every Thursday. We are blessed to be a blessing to our community each week: no questions asked.
For information, call 352-209-7515.
The center is at 7575 SW 62nd Court, Ocala.
Line dance classes
Intermediate level line dance classes are offered from 3-4 p.m. every Wednesday at H2U above Bank OZK of Ocala on State Road 200 (8375 SW S.R. 200).
