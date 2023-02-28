Ocala 200 Lions Club flea market at new venue
The Ocala 200 Lions Club will be holding a flea market from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday, March 11, at the Countryside Presbyterian Church parking area, located at 7768 SW Hwy. 200, Ocala.
The Lions will also be collecting non-perishable food items for Interfaith Emergency Services, pop top rings from aluminum cans for Ronald McDonald House, and used glasses, sunglasses, cases and hearing aids. Please consider bringing a couple of food items to donate or aluminum pop tops.
There will be a larger variety of vendors on hand as well as food and drink available for sale.
As always, all proceeds generated by the Ocala 200 Lions Club will be used for community projects throughout the year.
For more info: bartorobert@ hotmail.com.
Retro Sounds at next First Friday Art Walk
First Friday Art Walk will feature Retro Sounds 6-9 p.m. Friday, March 3, in downtown Ocala. Retro Sounds, a music and art event, will celebrate the 1940s, the era of big bands, victory rolls, and dance halls.
The evening will begin with an instructed swing dance class on the Square from 6 -7 p.m. and then continue with a performance by jazz and swing artists, Swing Theory. A thematic intermission performance will be provided by Marion County Center for the Arts Dance.
Attendees will enjoy free activities with a 1940s twist with local arts organizations providing free, hands-on art activities; visual artists working live throughout downtown; special sales at participating restaurants, and extended business hours at local shops.
In addition, a vintage car exhibit by the Ocala Street Cruisers will be displayed on the east side of the Downtown Square.
Each March, Retro Sounds pays homage to generations of past musical genres and performers. Travel back through the decades and hear all your favorite hits!
This event is free and open to the public, guests are encouraged to bring their chairs.
For more information, contact the City of Ocala Cultural Arts and Sciences Division at 352-629-8447 or artinfo@ocalafl.org; or visit www.ocalafl.org/artwalk.
Master Gardeners’ annual Spring Festival
The Marion County Master Gardeners’ Spring Festival returns March 11 and March 12 to the Southeastern Livestock Pavilion in Ocala.
The area’s largest all-in-one plant sale and garden expo, sponsored by UF/IFAS Extension, includes a kid zone, garden decor, mobile plant clinic, seed board, food trucks, trees and natives, Florida-Friendly vendors, educational seminars and demonstrations, and flowers and herbs.
Bring your own wagon.
The event is from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. March 11 and 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. March 12.
Admission is $3, tax included; children 12 and younger are free. Parking is free.
No pets allowed – service animals only.
The Pavilion is at 2232 NE Jacksonville Road.
Palm Cay community yard sale
Palm Cay is hosting a community yard sale from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. March 25, just off Southwest State Road 200.
The yard sale is in both Phase I and Phase II. We’ll have signs pointing the way to Phase II, just so you don’t get lost.
We will also have a hotdog lunch at the Clubhouse at 8063 SW 106th Place, if you get hungry, and a bake sale of all kinds of goodies to benefit the Animal Shelter.
So come a pickin’ and grinnin’ at the treasure you may find. Then enjoy a hotdog lunch.
Oak Run White Elephant Sale
The Oak Run Ambassadors Committee presents its annual White Elephant Sale from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, March 4, at the Palm Grove Club, 6951 SW 115th Street Road, Ocala.
Residents and neighboring communities are welcomed to attend. Nonresidents, please use our East Gate at Southwest 62nd Avenue Road.
Cherrywood Estates spring craft show
Cherrywood Estates hosts a spring craft show from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, March 11, at 6253 SW 100th Loop, Ocala.
The show includes a craft raffle, bake sale, and hot dog and chips lunch.
Saddle Oak Club yard sale
Saddle Oak Club is hosting its annual yard sale from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, March 18, at 5610 SW 60th St.
The event includes a yard sale, bake sale, breakfast and lunch with grilled hot dogs.
Pine Run Spring Craft Show
Pine Run Residents Association is hosting its second Spring Craft Show from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, March 18, at Pine Run Clubhouse 2, 9219 SW 101st Place, Ocala.
Thirty booths are available. Booth fees are $5 for residents and $10 for non-residents.
Knitting, crocheting, woodwork, wreaths, cards, premium chocolates, paintings, and so many other artists’ media are available.
Contact Sandi Search, chairperson, at 908-310-3773 or search13@ptd.net.
Lions Club Casino Night
The On Top of the World (OTOW) Lions Club is hosting Casino Night from 5-8 p.m. April 30 at the Circle Square Cultural Center. The cost is $40 per person.
Lots of games and gambling tables, a 50-50 drawing, a liquor wagon, basket and prizes raffles, and good snacks from WaWa are available for your pleasure.
You can purchase your tickets at the Recreation Center 9-11 a.m. Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays; at the OTOW Farmers Market from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Thursdays; and at the Circle Square First Federal Bank on Wednesdays and Thursdays; or from any OTOW Lion Club Member.
This is going to be a fun-filled evening you won’t want to miss. This fun event is open to the public.
For information, call Lion Charlie Hassett at 352-291-2628 or Lion Estelle Michelson at 352-895-7598.
Proceeds to benefit our children and veterans entities.
Olde-fashioned day picnic, cruise-in, car show
Joy Lutheran Church and The Way are hosting an old-fashioned cruise-in and car show from 9:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, April 29. The church is located at the corner of Southwest State Road 200 and Southwest 83rd Place in Ocala.
Free food and games and live entertainment. Enjoy free fun for all ages!
40th annual Parade of Senior Services Information Fair in March
The City of Ocala Recreation and Parks Department will host the Parade of Senior Services Information Fair from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Friday, March 17, at the College of Central Florida Klein Conference Center, 3003 SW College Road.
The Parade of Senior Services showcases non-profit agencies that provide a variety of services from social, health, education and more to the senior citizens of Ocala, Marion County and surrounding areas. Many attend this yearly show to obtain information on services they are seeking or may need in the future.
Information about services includes various health insurance companies, long term care facilities, services for the blind and social services offered by Marion County, such as the board of elections, electric and veteran services. Cano Health mobile unit will be on-site offering a variety of services including blood pressure checks, glucose checks, oxygen level checks and more. Headlining sponsor Florida Blue will be presenting on Medicare.
This event is free to attend for adults ages 50 and older.
For information, call the City of Ocala Recreation and Parks department at 352-368-5517.
Get out and dance
The Town Square at Circle Square Commons hosts “Get Out and Dance” five nights a week. Dance to live entertainment every Friday and Saturday and to pre-recorded music Tuesday through Thursday. The dances are free and open to the public.
The Town Square is in On Top of the World at 8405 SW 80th St., Ocala.
Marion County Genealogy Society
The Marion County Genealogy Society invites you to attend our monthly educational meeting 2-3 p.m. March 16.
This month’s program will be a webinar titled, “Proving Identity: Not Matching Names,” presented by Robyn N Smith.
This will be a Zoom-only meeting, and you must register on our website to obtain the invitation code to join. Go to www.mcgsocala.org, click on Events and Register. Your invitation code will come to your email address, and a reminder will also arrive the day prior to the meeting.
If you have any questions, contact us at 352-897-0840 and www.mcgsocala.org.
Gospel concert in Inverness
Cornerstone Baptist Church in Inverness is hosting After the Downbeat with David Phelps in concert from 7-8 p.m. March 11.
The platinum-selling Phelps has won 12 Dove Awards with the Gaither Vocal Band and is a four-time Grammy Award nominee.
Tickets are available now in the church office and at the back of the worship center.
General admission is $25, and admission to the Artist Circle is $40.
Cornerstone Baptist Church is at 1100 W. Highland Blvd., Inverness.
Discover power of plants at new Discovery Center exhibit
The Discovery Center’s newest exhibit, Plantastic, is open to the public through Saturday, May 6, at the Discovery Center, 701 NE Sanchez Ave., Ocala. The exhibit is open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Tuesdays through Saturdays.
Follow Bobbi the Botanist on an adventure to see all the ways that plants power our world. Check out the mini hedge maze and be the insect in the larger-than-life flower garden.
General admission to the Discovery Center is $8 per person or $28 for a family of four. Annual memberships are also available for individuals and families. Additional educational opportunities include, StarLab Planetarium shows from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturdays, and STEAM Saturdays are available at 2 p.m. for a $3 add-on to the price of general admission.
For information, call 352-401-3900 or visit the Discovery Center page at www.ocalafl.org.
After Dark in the Park movie series
The City of Ocala Recreation and Parks Department will host the 2023 After Dark in the Park movie series on select Fridays throughout the year at various parks across the city.
Saturday, April 1 – “The Monuments Men” (PG-13), Tuscawilla Art Park, 213 NE Fifth St., 8 p.m.
Friday, July 14 – “Encanto” (PG), Mary Sue Rich Community Center at Reed Place, 1821 NW 21st Ave., 8:30 p.m.
Friday, Oct. 6 – “Hotel Transylvania” (PG), Citizens’ Circle, 151 SE Osceola Ave., 7 p.m.
Friday, Dec. 29 – “Home Alone” (PG), Tuscawilla Park Oak Grove, 500 NE Ninth St., 7 p.m.
These events are free and open to the public. Popcorn, drinks and other refreshments will be available for purchase. Attendees are encouraged to bring their own lawn chairs and blankets.
For information, call the City of Ocala Recreation and Parks Department at 352-368-5517 or visit www.ocalafl.org/recpark.
VFW Post 4781 activities open to public
Angela S. Santos VFW Post 4781 is at 9401 SW 110th St. Follow us on Facebook at Angela Santos VFW Post 4781.
Sunday brunch is from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. every Sunday for only $6 to $10.
Bingo is 11 a.m. every Monday. Doors open at 9 a.m.
Wednesday lunches are from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Wednesday dinners are 4:30-6:30 p.m. Price and menu varies.
A fish fry is 4:30-7 p.m. Saturday, March 11, for only $9.
St. Paddy’s Day dinner is 4-6 p.m. on Friday, March 17. Meal includes corned beef and cabbage. Entertainment by BC Band is 6-9 p.m.
A Vietnam Veterans Day celebration is Tuesday, March 28.
The Banquet Hall is available to rent for that special occasion.
Honor Guard is available to provide military honors to fallen veterans.
For more information on any activities, please call the Post at 352-873-4781.
VFW Post 4781 activities for members
Dart League is 6 p.m. every Monday.
Bowling League is 2 p.m. every Saturday.
Entertainment Schedule: March 3 – Groove 41; March 10 – Take Two; March 11 – Gary K; March 17 – BC Band; March 24 – Better than Nothing; and March 31 – New City Kitty.
VFW meetings are held at 5:30 p.m. the third Tuesday of the month.
Auxiliary meetings are held at 6 p.m. the second Thursday of the month.
For more information on any activities, please call the Post at 352-873-4781.
New meeting time for SW Marion Toastmasters
Southwestern Marion Toastmasters Club #1377184 is changing their meeting time to 3:30-4:30 p.m. the first and third Wednesdays of the month. We’re returning to in-person meetings at the Our Redeemer Lutheran Church Fellowship Hall at 5200 SW College Road, Ocala (State Road 200, across from the BMW dealership).
There are many excellent reasons to join a Toastmaster Club. If you find yourself with leadership and communication challenges as a leader, it’s a great place to learn how to conduct a meeting, communicate clearly and lead skillfully. Some members love to brush up on and maintain speaking and leadership skills. Others just enjoy the camaraderie and fellowship from the open communication and testing of ideas that are part of every club.
Southwestern Marion Toastmasters invites you to join us. Contact David Wesenberg at dwesenberg3@cfl.rr.com for more information about how to get started.
Circle Square Commons farmers market
Circle Square Commons is hosting a weekly farmers market from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. every Thursday. The market is in On Top of the World at 8405 SW 80th St., Ocala.
Marion Stamp Club meets twice monthly
The General Francis Marion Stamp Club is now meeting the first and third Wednesdays of each month at the Marion County Sheriff’s Substation at 9048 SW State Road 200, Ocala. Our meetings begin at 1:30 p.m.
Please join us for presentations, sharing and giveaways.
For any questions, email Elliot at elliotn27@aol.com.
Local chapter of Florida Sewing Sew-Ciety
Looking for a friendly, general sewing group? We get together once a month in Ocala to sew clothes, accessories, home/gift items and charity projects. We are the local chapter of the Florida Sewing Sew-Ciety (FSS), a statewide organization.
The annual membership is $20. All levels of sewing are welcome.
If you would like more information, email chenry@atlantic.net.
Ocala Lions Club meetings
Ocala Lions Club meets from noon to 1 p.m. every Thursday at the Ocala Golf Club, 3130 E. Silver Springs Blvd.
Newcomers are welcome; membership is not required in the golf club. Call David Leigh at 352-425-2865.
American Legion meetings
American Legion Post 354 meets every third Wednesday at 2 p.m. at the West Marion Moose Lodge, 10411 SW 110th St., Dunnellon.
For information, call Commander Roy Hofer at 352-322-1422.
South Ocala Chess Club at Freedom Library
The South Ocala Chess Club meets 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. every Friday morning at Freedom Library. The club has really grown in recent months and we usually have at least 8 to 10 players. Players of all ages are welcome.
All levels of skill are welcome. A number of the regular players are experienced or intermediate level players.
Please bring a chess set, if you have one.
For information, call Rich at 321-514-1073. The club also has a group page on Facebook and at Chess.com.
Train shows
The Silver Springs Lions Club is hosting train shows on Saturdays March 11, June 10 and Nov. 4 at First Christian Church, 1908 E. Fort King St., Ocala. Show times are 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Collectibles, memorabilia and most scales featured.
Admission is $5 for adults and free for children ages 12 and under who accompany an adult.
Bring a canned food good for $1 off admission per adult ticket.
For more information, call Bob at 352-0694-6381 pr 813-203-3216 (cell).
Museum of History & Archaeology events
All programs begin at 2 p.m. the third Sunday of odd months in Green Clover Hall at 319 SE 26th Terrace. Receptions following the programs in the museum itself. Admission is free to members and $5 to nonmembers. Individual and family memberships are available for sale at events.
March 19 – Cynthia Wilson-Graham, Marion County author/historian, speaks on the topic of early Marion County Black Residents and Businesses.
May 21 – Robert Jacob, author/historian, speaks on the Pirates of the Florida coastline and the golden age of piracy.
July 16 – Dr. Joe Knetsch, historian and author of many books, speaks on the maritime heritage of Florida, including the history of St. Johns and Ocklawaha Rivers.
Sept. 17 – Prof. Rebecca Johnston, English professor at Santa Fe College and a novelist, speaks on the history of World War I as it intersects with Florida history.
Nov. 19 – The Leitner Sisters speak on early Marion County history.
‘Excellent Adventures’ expo for seniors
Have you ever wanted to fly a plane or jump out of one? Learn all about it at “Excellent Adventures – An Expo for Active Seniors” presented by the Senior Resource Foundation of Ocala.
The event is free to the public from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Wednesday, March 22, at the College of Central Florida Ewers Century Center, 3001 SW College Road, Ocala.
Goody bags and door prizes are just part of the fun. Zip lining, fishing, boating, golf and scuba diving are a few of the exciting opportunities for enjoyment.
All of the proceeds from the event will be donated to the Boys & Girls Club of Marion County.
Get ready to get active!
SW 200 Corridor Quilt Guild
The SW 200 Corridor Quilt Guild meets from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. the second and fourth Friday of each month at the SW District Sheriff’s Office (9048 SW State Road 200). Our mission is to enhance the growth and knowledge of the “art of quilting” through the inspiration, creativity, and friendship of its members by sharing quilting techniques and patterns through active participation in teaching/learning with one another. All level quilters are welcome.
For more information, email us at sw200corridorquilters@gmail.com.
Free food every Thursday at church outreach center
Revealing Truth Ministries Outreach Christian Center offers fresh food from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. every Thursday. We are blessed to be a blessing to our community each week: no questions asked.
For information, call 352-209-7515.
The center is at 7575 SW 62nd Court, Ocala.
Line dance classes
Intermediate level line dance classes are offered from 3-4 p.m. every Wednesday at H2U above Bank OZK of Ocala on State Road 200 (8375 SW S.R. 200).
Free CF workshop to help improve mental performance
The College of Central Florida invites the community to a free presentation, “Winning the Mental Game: The Simple Solution to Overcoming Performance Anxiety,” 12:30-1:30 p.m. on Wednesday, March 8, in the Webber Center on the Ocala Campus, 3001 SW College Road.
Nicholas Pallesen, mental performance specialist and Juilliard-trained opera singer, will lead the virtual session. He specializes in helping performing artists succeed, both onstage and off, and regularly offers workshops relating to the psychology of performance. Not just for performances and auditions, Pallesen’s strategies can help all attendees with everyday communication.
This simulcast workshop is free and open to the public. Light refreshments and event giveaways will be provided. Participants also may choose to join the workshop from anywhere via Zoom. Please visit www.CF.edu/workshop for registration and login details.
Arts festival returning to Cedar Key
The Old Florida Celebration of the Arts returns to Cedar Key on April 1 and April 2.
The Annual Spring Arts Festival in Cedar Key is a juried fine arts and crafts event which has been named as one of the Top Art Small Town Fairs in America. The venue welcomes only 100 fine artists and craftsmen to keep the focus on art and allow for plenty of room for artists and art enthusiasts to interact.
Cedar Key is nestled in the center of Florida’s Nature Coast, 60 miles southwest of Gainesville.
Proceeds benefit the Cedar Key Arts Center and local nonprofit organizations that serve homemade goodies and local seafood in beachfront City Park.
The free event is 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, April 1, and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday, April 2.
More information at www.CedarKeyArtsFestival.com, CedarKeyArtsFestival@gmail.com, and 352-543-5400.
