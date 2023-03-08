Ocala 200 Lions Club flea market at new venue
The Ocala 200 Lions Club will host a flea market from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, March 11, at the Countryside Presbyterian Church parking area, located at 7768 SW State Road 200, Ocala. The Lions will also be collecting nonperishable food items for Interfaith Emergency Services, pop top rings from aluminum cans for Ronald McDonald House, and used glasses, sunglasses, cases and hearing aids. Please consider bringing a couple of food items to donate or aluminum pop tops.
There will be a larger variety of vendors on hand as well as food and drink available for sale.
As always, all proceeds generated by the Ocala 200 Lions Club will be used for community projects throughout the year.
For information, email bartorobert@hotmail.com.
Marion Master Gardeners’ annual Spring Festival
The Marion County Master Gardeners’ Spring Festival returns March 11 and March 12 to the Southeastern Livestock Pavilion in Ocala.
The area’s largest all-in-one plant sale and garden expo, sponsored by UF/IFAS Extension, includes a kid zone, garden decor, mobile plant clinic, seed board, food trucks, trees and natives, Florida-Friendly vendors, educational seminars and demonstrations, and flowers and herbs. Bring your own wagon.
The event is from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. March 11 and 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. March 12. Admission is $3, tax included; children 12 and younger are free. Parking is free. No pets allowed – service animals only. The Pavilion is at 2232 NE Jacksonville Road.
Citrus/Marion Retired Nurses meeting
The March meeting of the Citrus/Marion Retired Nurses will begin at 11 a.m. Monday, March 27, at Mimi’s Café. The address is 4414 SW College Road, State Road 200, Ocala. We’ll order lunch off the menu.
Following lunch, we’ll have a speaker from Kimberly’s Center for Child Protection give a talk on helping children heal from the trauma of abuse.
We’ll collect donations for the Center.
For more information, call Judy Herron at 352-860-0232 or email her at jlherron2@aol.com
Palm Cay community yard sale
Palm Cay is hosting a community yard sale from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. March 25, just off Southwest State Road 200.
The yard sale is in both Phase I and Phase II. We’ll have signs pointing the way to Phase II, just so you don’t get lost.
We will also have a hotdog lunch at the Clubhouse at 8063 SW 106th Place, if you get hungry, and a bake sale of all kinds of goodies to benefit the Animal Shelter.
So come a pickin’ and grinnin’ at the treasure you may find. Then enjoy a hotdog lunch.
Cherrywood Estates spring craft show
Cherrywood Estates hosts a spring craft show from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, March 11, at 6253 SW 100th Loop, Ocala.
The show includes a craft raffle, bake sale, and hot dog and chips lunch.
Saddle Oak Club yard sale
Saddle Oak Club is hosting its annual yard sale from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, March 18, at 5610 SW 60th St.
The event includes a yard sale, bake sale, breakfast and lunch with grilled hot dogs.
Pine Run Spring Craft Show
Pine Run Residents Association is hosting its second Spring Craft Show from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, March 18, at Pine Run Clubhouse 2, 9219 SW 101st Place, Ocala.
Thirty booths are available. Booth fees are $5 for residents and $10 for non-residents.
Knitting, crocheting, woodwork, wreaths, cards, premium chocolates, paintings, and so many other artists’ media are available.
Contact Sandi Search, chairperson, at 908-310-3773 or search13@ptd.net.
Ocala home brewing club meets monthly
Do you enjoy beer, cider or mead? Are you interested in learning how these delicious beverages are made? Have you always wanted to make your own? Are you already a home brewer looking to share recipes or learn new techniques?
The Brick City Brewers, Ocala’s “original” home brewing club, meets monthly to share home brewed drinks, knowledge and recipes. We also raise money for charity events and participate in a number of beer festivals throughout the year.
Come visit us at our next club meeting. All levels of interest and expertise are welcome!
For more info, check us out on Facebook at www.facebook.com/brickcitybrewers or email us at brickcitybrewers2010@gmail.com.
Our next club meeting will be held at 4:30 p.m. on April 2 at Hiatus Brewing Company, 6230 SW State Road 200.
Free ABC of Dementia workshop
A free ABC of Dementia workshop comes to Joy Evangelical Lutheran Church, at 7045 SW. 83rd Place in Ocala, in Swenson Hall from 1-3 p.m. Thursday, March 16.
Coping with Dementia President and workshop presenter Debbie Selsavage reports, “Our ABC of Dementia workshop explains Alzheimer’s and other forms of dementia in plain language, suggests techniques for becoming a better and less-stressed care partner, and provides useful resources to families living with dementia.” She adds, “While the workshop is designed primarily for care partners and family members of a loved one living with dementia, anyone is welcome, including persons experiencing dementia.”
The workshop is free, but reservations are encouraged. For more information or to reserve seats at any of the workshops, call 352-422-3663 or email deb@coping.today.
Lions Club Casino Night
The On Top of the World (OTOW) Lions Club is hosting Casino Night from 5-8 p.m. April 30 at the Circle Square Cultural Center. The cost is $40 per person.
Lots of games and gambling tables, a 50-50 drawing, a liquor wagon, basket and prizes raffles, and good snacks from WaWa are available for your pleasure.
You can purchase your tickets at the Recreation Center 9-11 a.m. Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays; at the OTOW Farmers Market from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Thursdays; and at the Circle Square First Federal Bank on Wednesdays and Thursdays; or from any OTOW Lion Club Member.
This is going to be a fun-filled evening you won’t want to miss. This fun event is open to the public.
For information, call Lion Charlie Hassett at 352-291-2628 or Lion Estelle Michelson at 352-895-7598.
Proceeds to benefit our children and veterans entities.
Olde-fashioned day picnic, cruise-in, car show
Joy Lutheran Church and The Way are hosting an old-fashioned cruise-in and car show from 9:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, April 29. The church is at the corner of Southwest State Road 200 and Southwest 83rd Place in Ocala.
Free food and games and live entertainment. Enjoy free fun for all ages!
Marion County Genealogy Society meeting
The Marion County Genealogy Society invites you to attend our monthly educational meeting 2-4 p.m. April 20.
We will be back, live and in person, at the Marion County Library at 2720 E. Silver Springs Blvd. Room C!
This month’s program will be a special round table discussion led by Patti Hunt. So if you need help with something, or have something you would like to share with the group, or just want to visit and listen, this is the place to be.
Please visit our website and register for this event: www.mcgsocala.org.
Marion Stamp Club resumes meetings
The General Francis Marion Stamp Club has resumed its regular meetings on the first and third Wednesdays of the month. Please join us at 1 p.m. at the Sheriff’s substation, 9048 SW State Road 200. The public is invited to join us and share your collecting interests.
For further information, contact Elliot Natale at elliotn27@aol.com.
VFW Post 4781 activities open to public
Angela S. Santos VFW Post 4781 is at 9401 SW 110th St. Follow us on Facebook at Angela Santos VFW Post 4781.
Sunday brunch is from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. every Sunday for only $6 to $10.
Bingo is 11 a.m. every Monday. Doors open at 9 a.m.
Wednesday lunches are from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Wednesday dinners are 4:30-6:30 p.m. Price and menu varies.
A fish fry is 4:30-7 p.m. Saturday, March 11, for only $9.
St. Paddy’s Day dinner is 4-6 p.m. on Friday, March 17. Meal includes corned beef and cabbage. Entertainment by BC Band is 6-9 p.m.
A Vietnam Veterans Day celebration is Tuesday, March 28.
The Banquet Hall is available to rent for that special occasion.
Honor Guard is available to provide military honors to fallen veterans.
For information on any activities, call the Post at 352-873-4781.
VFW Post 4781 activities for members
Dart League is 6 p.m. every Monday.
Bowling League is 2 p.m. every Saturday.
Entertainment Schedule: March 10 – Take Two; March 11 – Gary K; March 17 – BC Band; March 24 – Better than Nothing; and March 31 – New City Kitty.
VFW meetings are held at 5:30 p.m. the third Tuesday of the month.
Auxiliary meetings are held at 6 p.m. the second Thursday of the month.
For more information on any activities, please call the Post at 352-873-4781.
40th annual Parade of Senior Services Information Fair in March
The City of Ocala Recreation and Parks Department will host the Parade of Senior Services Information Fair from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Friday, March 17, at the College of Central Florida Klein Conference Center, 3003 SW College Road.
The Parade of Senior Services showcases non-profit agencies that provide a variety of services from social, health, education and more to the senior citizens of Ocala, Marion County and surrounding areas. Many attend this yearly show to obtain information on services they are seeking or may need in the future.
Information about services includes various health insurance companies, long term care facilities, services for the blind and social services offered by Marion County, such as the board of elections, electric and veteran services. Cano Health mobile unit will be on-site offering a variety of services including blood pressure checks, glucose checks, oxygen level checks and more. Headlining sponsor Florida Blue will be presenting on Medicare.
This event is free to attend for adults ages 50 and older.
For information, call the City of Ocala Recreation and Parks department at 352-368-5517.
Temple B’nai Darom Seder dinner
Temple B’nai Darom, located at 7465 SW 38th St., Ocala, invites you to join us for the first Seder at 5:30 p.m. on Wednesday evening, April 5. The Seder will be conducted by Rabbi Harold Jaye and will include a traditional Seder meal which will be catered by the Golden Spoon Diner. Entree choice is between fresh salmon and roasted half chicken. Cost is $36 per person.
For reservations or additional information, contact Ilene at 352-861-0724. The last day for reservations is March 24.
Gospel concert in Inverness
Cornerstone Baptist Church in Inverness is hosting After the Downbeat with David Phelps in concert from 7-8 p.m. March 11.
The platinum-selling Phelps has won 12 Dove Awards with the Gaither Vocal Band and is a four-time Grammy Award nominee.
Tickets are available now in the church office and at the back of the worship center.
General admission is $25, and admission to the Artist Circle is $40.
Cornerstone Baptist Church is at 1100 W. Highland Blvd., Inverness.
Local chapter of Florida Sewing Sew-Ciety
Looking for a friendly, general sewing group? We get together once a month in Ocala to sew clothes, accessories, home/gift items and charity projects. We are the local chapter of the Florida Sewing Sew-Ciety (FSS), a statewide organization.
The annual membership is $20. All levels of sewing are welcome.
If you would like more information, email chenry@atlantic.net.
Ocala Lions Club meetings
Ocala Lions Club meets from noon to 1 p.m. every Thursday at the Ocala Golf Club, 3130 E. Silver Springs Blvd.
Newcomers are welcome; membership is not required in the golf club. Call David Leigh at 352-425-2865.
American Legion meetings
American Legion Post 354 meets every third Wednesday at 2 p.m. at the West Marion Moose Lodge, 10411 SW 110th St., Dunnellon.
For information, call Commander Roy Hofer at 352-322-1422.
Train shows
The Silver Springs Lions Club is hosting train shows on Saturdays March 11, June 10 and Nov. 4 at First Christian Church, 1908 E. Fort King St., Ocala. Show times are 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Collectibles, memorabilia and most scales featured.
Admission is $5 for adults and free for children ages 12 and under who accompany an adult.
Bring a canned food good for $1 off admission per adult ticket.
For more information, call Bob at 352-0694-6381 or 813-203-3216 (cell).
Arts festival returning to Cedar Key
The Old Florida Celebration of the Arts returns to Cedar Key on April 1 and April 2.
The Annual Spring Arts Festival in Cedar Key is a juried fine arts and crafts event which has been named as one of the Top Art Small Town Fairs in America. The venue welcomes only 100 fine artists and craftsmen to keep the focus on art and allow for plenty of room for artists and art enthusiasts to interact.
Cedar Key is nestled in the center of Florida’s Nature Coast, 60 miles southwest of Gainesville.
Proceeds benefit the Cedar Key Arts Center and local nonprofit organizations that serve homemade goodies and local seafood in beachfront City Park.
The free event is 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, April 1, and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday, April 2.
More information at www.CedarKeyArtsFestival.com, CedarKeyArtsFestival@gmail.com, and 352-543-5400.
Museum of History & Archaeology events
All programs begin at 2 p.m. the third Sunday of odd months in Green Clover Hall at 319 SE 26th Terrace. Receptions following the programs in the museum itself. Admission is free to members and $5 to nonmembers. Individual and family memberships are available for sale at events.
March 19 – Cynthia Wilson-Graham, Marion County author/historian, speaks on the topic of early Marion County Black Residents and Businesses.
May 21 – Robert Jacob, author/historian, speaks on the Pirates of the Florida coastline and the golden age of piracy.
‘Excellent Adventures’ expo for seniors
Have you ever wanted to fly a plane or jump out of one? Learn all about it at “Excellent Adventures – An Expo for Active Seniors” presented by the Senior Resource Foundation of Ocala.
The event is free to the public from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Wednesday, March 22, at the College of Central Florida Ewers Century Center, 3001 SW College Road, Ocala.
Goody bags and door prizes are just part of the fun. Zip lining, fishing, boating, golf and scuba diving are a few of the exciting opportunities for enjoyment.
All of the proceeds from the event will be donated to the Boys & Girls Club of Marion County.
Get ready to get active!
SW 200 Corridor Quilt Guild
The SW 200 Corridor Quilt Guild meets from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. the second and fourth Friday of each month at the SW District Sheriff’s Office (9048 SW State Road 200). Our mission is to enhance the growth and knowledge of the “art of quilting” through the inspiration, creativity, and friendship of its members by sharing quilting techniques and patterns through active participation in teaching/learning with one another. All level quilters are welcome.
For more information, email us at sw200corridorquilters@gmail.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.