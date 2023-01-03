First Friday Art Walk returns Jan. 6
First Friday Art Walk will take place from 6 to 9 p.m. on Friday, Jan. 6, in downtown Ocala. First Friday Art Walk occurs on the first Friday of each month, September through May.
The following activities will be included in January’s event:
Hands-on art activities and demonstrations for all ages provided by local non-profit arts and cultural organizations.
Local artists selling their works throughout downtown.
Extended shopping hours at participating businesses.
Buskers stationed throughout the downtown area, including My Uncle’s Friend, Prestine Allen, and Sean T Music.
Live musical performance will be on the downtown square, featuring Ecliff Telford.
In the event of inclement weather, the First Friday Art Walk will be canceled.
For more information, please contact the City of Ocala Cultural Arts and Sciences Division at 352-629-8447 or artinfo@ocala fl.org; or visit www.ocalafl.org/artwalk.
Marion County Legislative Delegation
The 2023 Marion County Legislative Delegation Meeting will be held at 1 p.m. on Friday, Jan. 6, at the College of Central Florida Klein Center, located at 3001 SW College Road, Ocala. The meeting is for the purpose of taking public testimony on issues facing the State of Florida and the consideration of local bills.
All Marion County Legislative Delegation meetings are open to the public. Local bills will be considered before the Marion County Delegation.
On behalf of the Delegation, thank you for your time and for allowing us to represent you in the Florida Senate and the Florida House of Representatives.
For an appearance/speaking request form please contact: Haylee Austin, 352-291-4436 or email: Austin@myfloridahouse.gov.
Health & Wellness Expo at On Top of the World
Circle Square Cultural Center is hosting the 2023 Health & Wellness Expo from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 14.
The event is free and open to the public. It’s sponsored by AdventHealth Ocala.
Chat with Marion, Citrus and Lake County health care providers! Enjoy live demonstrations from the On Top of the World fitness staff, On Top of the World Clubs and the Ranch Fitness Center & Spa team!
Every day is an opportunity to improve yourself; make the most of it by attending this year’s Health & Wellness Expo!
The Circle Square Cultural Center is conveniently located just outside On Top of the World Communities in Circle Square Commons. Visitor parking is free and located just behind the Cultural Center, with overflow located behind The Town Square.
If you or your business are interested in participating, contact the On Top of the World Recreation Center Office at 352-854-8707 ext. 7533 or 7530.
Free ABC of Dementia Workshop coming to local church
The Joy Evangelical Lutheran Church, located at 7045 SW. 83rd Place in Ocala, will host a free ABC of Dementia workshop in Swenson Hall from 10 a.m. until noon on Saturday, Jan. 21.
Coping with Dementia President and workshop presenter Debbie Selsavage reports, “Our ABC of Dementia workshop explains Alzheimer’s and other forms of dementia in plain language, suggests techniques for becoming a better and less-stressed care partner, and provides useful resources to families living with dementia.” She adds, “While the workshop is designed primarily for care partners and family members of a loved one living with dementia, anyone is welcome, including persons experiencing dementia.”
The workshops are free, but reservations are encouraged.
For more information or to reserve seats at any of the workshops, call 352-422-3663 or email deb@coping.today.
Retired Nurses meeting
The Citrus/Marion Retired Nurses are having our January meeting at 11 a.m. on Monday, Jan. 23, at Mimi’s Café, 4414 SW College Rd., Ocala. We will order lunch off the menu.
Following lunch, Debbie Selsavage will be speaking to us about “Coping With Alzheimer’s Disease.”
This will be our charity this month.
For more information, call Judy Herron at 352-860-0232 or email her at jlherron2@aol.com.
Gold City at College Road Baptist Church
Dove award-winning southern gospel quartet Gold City will be appearing at 7 p.m. on Friday, Jan. 13, at College Road Baptist Church in Ocala. Doors open at 5:30 p.m. Admission is free, with donations accepted.
This award-winning quartet has been singing the gospel for 24 years. They are a member of the Gospel Music Hall of Fame, have charted 10 No. 1 hit songs, won “album of the year” five years, and won the Singing News fan award for seven years.
College Road Baptist Church is located at 5010 SW College Road Ocala.
For more information, contact the church at 352-237-5741 or C. James at 352-361-3756, or visit the events page at collegeroad.org.
Marion County Genealogy Society January meeting
Marion County Genealogy Society holds its monthly meeting from 2 to 4 p.m. on Jan. 19. It’s a Zoom meeting.
The guest speaker, Lisa Lisson, will give a talk on the topic “Why Are You My Cousin?”
You must register on the Society’s website for this meeting to receive a code to enter the Zoom meeting: www.mcgsocala.org.
If you have any questions or concerns, contact president@mcgsocala.org or 352-897-0840 (voicemail only).
Citrus Watercolor Society January workshop
Citrus Watercolor Society (CWS) welcomes artist Lionel Sanchez to our Jan. 13 meeting as our demonstrator and workshop leader. Please join us at 11:30 a.m. at the Family Center in the First Christian Church of Inverness, 2018 Colonade St., Inverness, for refreshments and a brief business meeting followed by Lionel’s demonstration on how his loose style, brilliant colors and clever design create unforgettable watercolor paintings.
The demo is free for CWS members, and a $5 donation is appreciated from guests.
Sanchez will provide a two-day workshop for CWS members as well as non-members on Jan. 14 and Jan. 15.
“Bold Lines” drive Lionel’s style, and his fun workshops have inspired many. What a great way to kick off the CWS year of demonstrations, workshops and shows.
For more information and if you’re interested in attending the workshop, contact Susan Strawbridge at atsusand319@aol.com or look for a registration form on our website: www.citruswatercolorsociety.org.
Circle Square Commons farmers market
Circle Square Commons is hosting a weekly farmers market from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. every Thursday. The market is in On Top of the World at 8405 SW 80th St., Ocala.
Marion Stamp Club meets at library
The General Francis Marion stamp club has resumed its regular first and third Wednesday meeting. We will continue to meet at 1 p.m. at the Marion County Public Library, 2720 E. Silver Springs Blvd.
For further information, email Elliot at elliotn27@aol.com.
Learn about Florida Sewing Sew-Ciety
Looking for a friendly, general sewing group? We get together once a month to sew clothes, accessories, home/gift items and charity projects.
We are the local chapter of the Florida Sewing Sew-Ciety (FSS), a statewide organization. The annual membership is $20.
All levels of sewing are welcome.
If you would like more information, email us at chenry@atlantic.net.
Meals at local VFW
You are invited to come out and enjoy the following meals prepared and served by Angela S. Santos VFW 4781 members: Sunday brunch served from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. with a variety of breakfast and lunch/light dinner offerings with prices ranging from $6 to $8; Wednesday light dinners served from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. with prices and menu varying weekly; Friday, Dec. 30, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., Bob and his staff will be serving Philly cheese steak sandwiches with your choice of French fries or onion rings for $12.
Call ahead for the Philly cheese steak sandwich and we’ll have it ready to take back to work or take home.
Monday bingo begins at 11 a.m. with doors opening at 9 a.m. Come out, enjoy the day, make some new friends and hopefully win a game or two.
VFW meetings are held the third Tuesday of the month at 6:30 p.m.
Auxiliary meetings are held the second Thursday of the month at 6 p.m.
If interested in renting the hall, call 352-873-4781 for details.
The Honor Guard is available to provide military honors to a fallen veteran. Call 352-873-4781 for further information.
Angela S. Santos VFW Post 4781 is located at 9401 SW 110th Street, Ocala. Telephone number is 352-873-4781. You can also follow us on Facebook – Angela Santos VFW Post 4781.
Ocala Lions Club meetings
Ocala Lions Club meets from noon to 1 p.m. every Thursday at the Ocala Golf Club, 3130 E. Silver Springs Blvd.
Newcomers are welcome; membership is not required in the golf club. Call David Leigh at 352-425-2865.
American Legion meetings
American Legion Post 354 meets every third Wednesday at 2 p.m. at the West Marion Moose Lodge, 10411 SW 110th St., Dunnellon.
For information, call Commander Roy Hofer at 352-322-1422.
South Ocala Chess Club at Freedom Library
The South Ocala Chess Club meets 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. every Friday morning at Freedom Library. The club has really grown in recent months and we usually have at least 8 to 10 players. Players of all ages are welcome.
All levels of skill are welcome. A number of the regular players are experienced or intermediate level players.
Please bring a chess set, if you have one.
For information, call Rich at 321-514-1073. The club also has a group page on Facebook and at Chess.com.
CF Patriot Project lecture series focuses on colonial literature
The College of Central Florida’s educational series focused on the American colonial period continues on Jan. 11, with “Theatre in the Colonial Period.”
The Patriot Project lectures are free and open to the public. Light refreshments and event giveaways will be provided. Lectures will be from 12:30-1:30 p.m. Wednesdays at the CF Webber Center, 3001 SW College Road, Ocala, unless otherwise indicated.
Upcoming schedule:
Jan. 11, 2023 – “Theatre in the Colonial Period” presented by Nonalee Davis
Feb. 6, 2023 – “Math in the Colonial Period” presented by Mark Taylor
March 1, 2023 – “History of the Colonial Period” presented by Jay Thompson
April 5, 2023 – “Religion in the Colonial Period” presented by Dr. Ron Cooper
For more details, visit CF.edu/PatriotProject.
Southwestern Marion Toastmasters
Southwestern Marion Toastmasters meets at Our Redeemer Lutheran Church Fellowship Hall at 5200 SW College Road (State Road 200) at noon the first and third Wednesdays, and 6:30 p.m. the second and fourth Wednesdays.
Join us to improve your speaking and leadership skills.
SW 200 Corridor Quilt Guild
The SW 200 Corridor Quilt Guild meets from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. the second and fourth Friday of each month at the SW District Sheriff’s Office (9048 SW State Road 200). Our mission is to enhance the growth and knowledge of the “art of quilting” through the inspiration, creativity, and friendship of its members by sharing quilting techniques and patterns through active participation in teaching/learning with one another. All level quilters are welcome.
For more information, email us at sw200corridorquilters@gmail.com.
CF Ireland study abroad program open to community
Community members are invited to join College of Central Florida students and faculty on a study abroad trip to Ireland in summer 2023.
Applications are open now for the educational trip across Ireland from July 16-27, 2023. This expedition will have a special focus on humanities and health sciences.
The deadline to apply for the Ireland trip is March 31. Total cost is approximately $2,745 and includes 10 nights’ accommodations, all ground transportation, three traditional dinners, daily continental breakfast and a full-time guide. Round-trip airfare is not included.
Trip highlights include activities such as: Dublin literary pub tour; Book of Kells and Trinity College tour; Cliffs of Moher and Burren full-day tour; Medieval Galway walking tour; Irish dance and songs show; and visits to health care related facilities.
This trip can be taken for academic credit or for the experience as a noncredit opportunity. Being enrolled as a CF student is not required.
For information, visit www.CF.edu/StudyAbroad or call Wendy Adams at 352-854-2322, ext. 1546.
Free food every Thursday at church outreach center
Revealing Truth Ministries Outreach Christian Center offers fresh food from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. every Thursday. We are blessed to be a blessing to our community each week: no questions asked.
For information, call 352-209-7515.
The center is at 7575 SW 62nd Court, Ocala.
Line dance classes
Intermediate level line dance classes are offered from 3-4 p.m. every Wednesday at H2U above Bank OZK of Ocala on State Road 200 (8375 SW S.R. 200).
Line dancing class comes to Hernando Area Senior Program
The Hernando Area Senior Program Center is now offering line dance classes at noon Mondays at 2415 N. Florida Ave., Hernando – inside the Historic Hernando School house.
The cost for the class is $5. Please call 352-566-2328 to make a reservation, as space is limited.
Arts festival returning to Cedar Key
The Old Florida Celebration of the Arts returns to Cedar Key on April 1 and April 2.
The Annual Spring Arts Festival in Cedar Key is a juried fine arts and crafts event which has been named as one of the Top Art Small Town Fairs in America. The venue welcomes only 100 fine artists and craftsmen to keep the focus on art and allow for plenty of room for artists and art enthusiasts to interact.
Cedar Key is nestled in the center of Florida’s Nature Coast, 60 miles southwest of Gainesville.
Proceeds benefit the Cedar Key Arts Center and local nonprofit organizations that serve homemade goodies and local seafood in beachfront City Park.
The free event is 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, April 1, and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday, April 2.
More Information at www.CedarKeyArtsFestival.com, CedarKeyArtsFestival@gmail.com, and 352-543-5400.
