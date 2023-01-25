Purse-a-palooza bling fling
Shop for gently used purses and jewelry – boutique brand bags and costume jewelry – at a fraction of the original price at the purse-a-palooza bling fling at Temple B’nai Darom, located at 7465 S.W. 38th St. (1/3 of a mile east of West Port High School). Michael Kors, Coach, Brighton, Brontibay Paris, Betsey Johnson and many more brands are available. Purses are priced no higher than $25 and costume jewelry no higher than $5. Lots of bargains start at $1. Sip champagne punch and munch on sweet treats while shopping for bargains from 3 to 5 p.m. on Thursday, Feb. 23. Donation: $5 (admission includes refreshments). Call Shelly at 352-875-8220 for tickets or additional information.
Cherrywood Estates spring craft show
Cherrywood Estates hosts a spring craft show from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, March 11, at 6253 SW 100th Loop, Ocala. The show includes a craft raffle, bake sale, and hot dog and chips lunch.
Ocala hosting ‘After dark in the park’ movie series
The City of Ocala Recreation and Parks Department will host the 2023 After Dark in the Park movie series on select Fridays throughout the year at various parks across the city.
Friday, Feb. 24 – “Soul” (PG), Webb Field, 1501 W. Silver Springs Blvd., 7 p.m.
Saturday, April 1 – “The Monuments Men” (PG-13), Tuscawilla Art Park, 213 N.E. 5 St., 8 p.m.
Friday, July 14 – “Encanto” (PG), Mary Sue Rich Community Center at Reed Place, 1821 N.W. 21st Ave., 8:30 p.m.
Friday, Oct. 6 – “Hotel Transylvania” (PG), Citizens’ Circle, 151 S.E. Osceola Ave., 7 p.m.
Friday, Dec. 29 – “Home Alone” (PG), Tuscawilla Park Oak Grove, 500 N.E. Ninth St., 7 p.m.
These events are free and open to the public. Popcorn, drinks and other refreshments will be available for purchase. Attendees are encouraged to bring their own lawn chairs and blankets.
For more information, please contact the City of Ocala Recreation and Parks Department at 352-368-5517 or visit www.ocalafl. org/recpark.
Classic movie night at St. Mark the Evangelist in Summerfield
Everyone is welcome to enjoy classic movie night, featuring the movie “Come to the Stable,” at 5 p.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 31, at St. Mark the Evangelist.
This heartwarming 1949 film was nominated for nine Academy Awards. Loretta Young and Celeste Holm star as two nuns who arrive unannounced in the small New England town of Bethlehem determined to build a children’s hospital and face obstacles in their journey. The movie is appropriate for all ages.
There’s a suggested admission of $4 per adult. Popcorn is free.
The movie will be shown in the Social Hall of St. Mark the Evangelist, 7081 Route 42, Summerfield.
Marion County Genealogy Society online webinar
The Marion County Genealogy Society would like to invite you to our Feb. 16 general meeting and educational program.
Our program will be a pre-recorded webinar titled, “Colonial Migrations up to 1770,” presented by Ann G Lawthers. This meeting will be via Zoom direct to your home.
It’s quite easy to register for this free meeting, however, it’s necessary to receive the Zoom invitation code. Just go to www.mcgsocala.org and click on events. Choose the Feb. 16 general meeting and register. You will receive a code via email that you simply click on the day of the meeting.
Contact us for any questions: president@mcgsocala.org or 352-897-0840.
VFW activities
Come out and support the veterans at the Angela S. Santos VFW Post 4781. Here are just a few ways to do that.
Join us from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Sundays for brunch, which is open to the public. Meals range from $6 to $8 and are prepared and served by VFW and Auxiliary volunteers. Most of the time, you will find our commander busy preparing your delicious brunch order.
Wednesday dinners are open to the public and served from 4:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. Please call the Post for the menu and price as it changes weekly.
Bingo lovers, come out on Monday and play bingo. Doors open at 9 a.m., and bingo starts at 11 a.m. This activity is open to the public.
VFW meetings are held at 6:30 p.m. on the third Tuesday of the month. If interested in joining, stop by the Post prior to the meeting and speak with one of the officers.
Auxiliary meetings are held at 6 p.m. on the second Thursday of the month. If you are interested in becoming a member, stop by the post prior to the meeting and speak with one of our officers.
The VFW hall is available for rental. Call the Post at 352-873-4781, if interested.
The Honor Guard is available to provide military honors to fallen veterans. Call the Post at 352-873-4781.
Angela S. Santos VFW Post 4781 is located at 9401 S.W. 110th St., Ocala. The telephone number is 352-873-4781. You can also follow us on Facebook.
Circle Square Commons farmers market
Circle Square Commons is hosting a weekly farmers market from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. every Thursday. The market is in On Top of the World at 8405 SW 80th St., Ocala.
Marion Stamp Club meets twice monthly
The General Francis Marion Stamp Club is now meeting the first and third Wednesdays of each month at the Marion County Sheriff’s Substation located at 9048 S.W. State Road 200, Ocala. Our meetings begin at 1:30 p.m.
Please join us for presentations, sharing and giveaways.
For any questions, email Elliot at elliotn27@aol.com.
Local chapter of Florida Sewing Sew-Ciety
Looking for a friendly, general sewing group? We get together once a month in Ocala to sew clothes, accessories, home/gift items and charity projects. We are the local chapter of the Florida Sewing Sew-Ciety (FSS), a state-wide organization.
The annual membership is $20. All levels of sewing are welcome.
If you would like more information, please contact us at chenry@atlantic.net.
Ocala Lions Club meetings
Ocala Lions Club meets from noon to 1 p.m. every Thursday at the Ocala Golf Club, 3130 E. Silver Springs Blvd.
Newcomers are welcome; membership is not required in the golf club. Call David Leigh at 352-425-2865.
American Legion meetings
American Legion Post 354 meets every third Wednesday at 2 p.m. at the West Marion Moose Lodge, 10411 SW 110th St., Dunnellon.
For information, call Commander Roy Hofer at 352-322-1422.
South Ocala Chess Club at Freedom Library
The South Ocala Chess Club meets 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. every Friday morning at Freedom Library. The club has really grown in recent months and we usually have at least 8 to 10 players. Players of all ages are welcome.
All levels of skill are welcome. A number of the regular players are experienced or intermediate level players.
Please bring a chess set, if you have one.
For information, call Rich at 321-514-1073. The club also has a group page on Facebook and at Chess.com.
Museum of History & Archaeology events
All programs are held at 2 p.m. on the third Sunday of odd months in Green Clover Hall at 319 S.E. 26th Terrace. Receptions following the programs in the museum itself. Admission is free to members and $5 to nonmembers. Individual and family memberships are available for sale at events.
March 19 – Cynthia Wilson-Graham, Marion County author/historian, speaks on the topic of early Marion County Black Residents and Businesses.
May 21 – Robert Jacob, author/historian, speaks on the Pirates of the Florida coastline and the golden age of piracy.
July 16 – Dr. Joe Knetsch, historian and author of many books, speaks on the maritime heritage of Florida, including the history of St. Johns and Ocklawaha Rivers.
Sept. 17 – Prof. Rebecca Johnston, English professor at Santa Fe College and a novelist, speaks on the history of World War I as it intersects with Florida history.
Nov. 19 – The Leitner Sisters speak on early Marion County history.
‘Excellent Adventures’ expo for seniors
The Senior Resource Foundation of Ocala is proud to present Excellent Adventures – An Expo for Active Seniors from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Wednesday, March 22, at the College of Central Florida – Ewers Century Center, 3001 SW College Road, Ocala.
The event is free to the public.
Scuba diving, zip lining, biking, bowling, yoga, archery, and a wine tasting are just a part of the activities to explore! Have fun and learn about new ways to enjoy your leisure time.
Benefits will go to the Boys and Girls Club of Marion County.
The Senior Resource Foundation of Ocala is a local 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization dedicated to improving, enhancing, and enriching the lives of older adults. To that end, we will share valuable information, and pursue fundraising and grant opportunities to improve the life of a senior.
CF Patriot Project presents ‘Science in the Colonial Period’
The College of Central Florida’s innovative educational series, “Patriot Project: Bringing History to Life,” continues from 12:30 to 1:30 p.m. on Monday, Feb. 6, with “Science in the Colonial Period” at the CF Webber Center, 3001 S.W. College Road, Ocala. Mark Taylor, CF assistant professor of physical sciences, will dig into the history of science in America.
“In colonial times, even the word ‘science’ meant something else,” Taylor said. “The ‘natural philosophers’ of the time include people like Ben Franklin, and we’ll look into his contributions as well as a few other early American scientists.”
The Patriot Project lectures are free and open to the public. Light refreshments and event giveaways will be provided.
Series Schedule:
March 1, 2023 – “History of the Colonial Period” presented by Jay Thompson and Jennifer Ambrosia
April 5, 2023 – “Religion in the Colonial Period” presented by Dr. Ron Cooper
Location is Ewers Century Center.
For more details, visit CF.edu/PatriotProject.
Southwestern Marion Toastmasters
Southwestern Marion Toastmasters meets at Our Redeemer Lutheran Church Fellowship Hall at 5200 SW College Road (State Road 200) at noon the first and third Wednesdays, and 6:30 p.m. the second and fourth Wednesdays.
Join us to improve your speaking and leadership skills.
SW 200 Corridor Quilt Guild
The SW 200 Corridor Quilt Guild meets from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. the second and fourth Friday of each month at the SW District Sheriff’s Office (9048 SW State Road 200). Our mission is to enhance the growth and knowledge of the “art of quilting” through the inspiration, creativity, and friendship of its members by sharing quilting techniques and patterns through active participation in teaching/learning with one another. All level quilters are welcome.
For more information, email us at sw200corridorquilters@gmail.com.
Toy Train show, sale
Regal Railways presents a toy train show and sale from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 21, at the Hernando Fairgrounds in Brooksville.
The fairgrounds are located at 6436 Broad St. in Brooksville, Hernando County.
Over 60 tables of vendors will be on hand selling various model trains, toys, diecast cars, and much more. There will be a running train layout. Also, there will be a train to be an engineer test track.
So, come and bring your children to the show. Food truck will be there. Admission is $6 for adults; kids 12 and younger are free. Credit cards are accepted to get into the show. Prepay at www.regalrailways.com
CF resumes film series
The College of Central Florida Ira Holmes International Film Series is hosting a screening Jan. 31 of “Parasite.”
“Parasite” is a 2019 South Korean film, directed by Academy Award-winning director Bon Joon-ho, that’s been called his “pitch-black modern fairytale.” The story of two families – one wealthy and one who provides luxury services to them – explores topics of generational greed and class prejudice.
Screenings begin at 2 p.m. at the Appleton Museum of Art, 4333 E. Silver Springs Blvd., and at 7 p.m. at the CF Ocala Campus, 3001 SW College Road, Building 8, Room 110. Films at the Ocala Campus are free and open to the public. Films at the Appleton are free to all museum and film series members; nonmembers pay museum admission. Films may contain mature content.
Further dates for the series are:
Feb. 14 – Scary Movie Date Night: “Get Out.” At 12:30 p.m. Feb. 15, Dr. Gilbert Rodman will lead a “Get Out” Black History Month film talk at the CF Ocala Campus in Building 8, Room 110. The talk also will be live on Zoom.
Feb. 28 – “Neptune Frost”
March 21 – “La Ciénaga”
For more details, visit CF.edu/filmseries.
Free food every Thursday at church outreach center
Revealing Truth Ministries Outreach Christian Center offers fresh food from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. every Thursday. We are blessed to be a blessing to our community each week: no questions asked.
For information, call 352-209-7515.
The center is at 7575 SW 62nd Court, Ocala.
Line dance classes
Intermediate level line dance classes are offered from 3-4 p.m. every Wednesday at H2U above Bank OZK of Ocala on State Road 200 (8375 SW S.R. 200).
Arts festival returning to Cedar Key
The Old Florida Celebration of the Arts returns to Cedar Key on April 1 and April 2.
The Annual Spring Arts Festival in Cedar Key is a juried fine arts and crafts event which has been named as one of the Top Art Small Town Fairs in America. The venue welcomes only 100 fine artists and craftsmen to keep the focus on art and allow for plenty of room for artists and art enthusiasts to interact.
Cedar Key is nestled in the center of Florida’s Nature Coast, 60 miles southwest of Gainesville.
Proceeds benefit the Cedar Key Arts Center and local nonprofit organizations that serve homemade goodies and local seafood in beachfront City Park.
The free event is 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, April 1, and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday, April 2.
More information at www.CedarKeyArtsFestival.com, CedarKeyArtsFestival@gmail.com, and 352-543-5400.
CF Ireland study abroad program open to community
Community members are invited to join College of Central Florida students and faculty on a study abroad trip to Ireland this summer.
Applications are open now for the educational trip across Ireland from July 16-27. This expedition will have a special focus on humanities and health sciences.
The deadline to apply for the Ireland trip is March 31. Total cost is approximately $2,745 and includes 10 nights’ accommodations, all ground transportation, three traditional dinners, daily continental breakfast and a full-time guide. Round-trip airfare is not included.
Trip highlights include activities such as: Dublin literary pub tour; Book of Kells and Trinity College tour; Cliffs of Moher and Burren full-day tour; Medieval Galway walking tour; Irish dance and songs show; and visits to health care related facilities.
This trip can be taken for academic credit or for the experience as a noncredit opportunity. Being enrolled as a CF student is not required.
For information, visit www.CF.edu/StudyAbroad or call Wendy Adams at 352-854-2322, ext. 1546.
