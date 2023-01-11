Health & Wellness Expo at On Top of the World
Circle Square Cultural Center is hosting the 2023 Health & Wellness Expo from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 14. The event is free and open to the public. It’s sponsored by AdventHealth Ocala.
Chat with Marion, Citrus and Lake County health care providers! Enjoy live demonstrations from the On Top of the World fitness staff, On Top of the World Clubs and the Ranch Fitness Center & Spa team. Every day is an opportunity to improve yourself; make the most of it by attending this year’s Health & Wellness Expo.
The Circle Square Cultural Center is conveniently located just outside On Top of the World Communities in Circle Square Commons. Visitor parking is free and located just behind the Cultural Center, with overflow located behind The Town Square.
If you or your business are interested in participating, contact the On Top of the World Recreation Center Office at 352-854-8707 ext. 7533 or 7530.
ABC of Dementia Workshop coming to local church
The Joy Evangelical Lutheran Church, located at 7045 SW 83rd Place in Ocala, will host a free ABC of Dementia workshop in Swenson Hall from 10 a.m. until noon on Saturday, Jan. 21.
Coping with Dementia President and workshop presenter Debbie Selsavage reports, “Our ABC of Dementia workshop explains Alzheimer’s and other forms of dementia in plain language, suggests techniques for becoming a better and less-stressed care partner, and provides useful resources to families living with dementia.” She adds, “While the workshop is designed primarily for care partners and family members of a loved one living with dementia, anyone is welcome, including persons experiencing dementia.”
The workshops are free, but reservations are encouraged.
For more information or to reserve seats at any of the workshops, call 352-422-3663 or email deb@coping.today.
Freedom Public Library offering free dementia workshops
The Marion County Library System and Coping with Dementia LLC have announced that the Freedom Public Library, located at 5870 SW 95th St., will host a series of free ABC of Dementia workshops.
The program will be offered from 2 to 4 p.m. on Thursday, Jan. 26, and Friday, Feb. 24; and from 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. on Friday, March 10. All participants will receive a free packet of useful information.
Coping with Dementia president and certified dementia practitioner Debbie Selsavage says, “Our ABC of Dementia workshop explains Alzheimer’s and other forms of dementia in plain language, suggests techniques for becoming a better and less-stressed care partner, and provides useful resources to families living with dementia. While the workshop is designed primarily for care partners and family members of a loved one living with dementia, everyone is welcome, including persons experiencing dementia.”
Due to the popularity of these workshops, reservations are encouraged. For more information or to reserve seats, call 352-422-3663 or e-mail deb@coping.today.
Retired Nurses meeting
The Citrus/Marion Retired Nurses are having our January meeting at 11 a.m. on Monday, Jan. 23, at Mimi’s Café, 4414 SW College Rd., Ocala. We will order lunch off the menu.
Following lunch, Debbie Selsavage will be speaking to us about “Coping With Alzheimer’s Disease.”
This will be our charity this month.
For more information, call Judy Herron at 352-860-0232 or email her at jlherron2@aol.com.
Gold City at College Road Baptist Church
Dove award-winning southern gospel quartet Gold City will be appearing at 7 p.m. on Friday, Jan. 13, at College Road Baptist Church in Ocala. Doors open at 5:30 p.m. Admission is free, with donations accepted.
This award-winning quartet has been singing the gospel for 24 years. They are a member of the Gospel Music Hall of Fame, have charted 10 No. 1 hit songs, won “album of the year” five years, and won the Singing News fan award for seven years.
College Road Baptist Church is located at 5010 SW College Road Ocala.
For more information, contact the church at 352-237-5741 or C. James at 352-361-3756, or visit the events page at collegeroad.org.
Marion County Genealogy Society January meeting
Marion County Genealogy Society holds its monthly meeting from 2 to 4 p.m. on Jan. 19. It’s a Zoom meeting.
The guest speaker, Lisa Lisson, will give a talk on the topic “Why Are You My Cousin?”
You must register on the Society’s website for this meeting to receive a code to enter the Zoom meeting: www.mcgsocala.org.
If you have any questions or concerns, contact president@mcgsocala.org or 352-897-0840 (voicemail only).
Museum of History & Archaeology events
The Marion County Museum of History & Archaeology is holding programs at 2 p.m. on the third Sunday of odd months in the Green Clover Hall, located at 319 S.E. 26th Terrace in Ocala. Receptions follow the programs in the museum.
Admission is free to members and $5 to nonmembers. Individual and family memberships are available for sale at events.
Jan. 15 – Joe Voge speaking on The Ma Barker Gang Shootout
March 19 – Cynthia Wilson-Graham, Marion County author/historian,speaking on the topic of early Marion County Black Residents and Businesses
May 21 – Robert Jacob, author/historian, speaking on the Pirates of the Florida coastline and the golden age of piracy
July 16 – Dr. Joe Knetsch, historian and author of many books, topic TBD
Citrus Watercolor Society January workshop
Citrus Watercolor Society (CWS) welcomes artist Lionel Sanchez to our Jan. 13 meeting as our demonstrator and workshop leader. Please join us at 11:30 a.m. at the Family Center in the First Christian Church of Inverness, 2018 Colonade St., Inverness, for refreshments and a brief business meeting followed by Lionel’s demonstration on how his loose style, brilliant colors and clever design create unforgettable watercolor paintings.
The demo is free for CWS members, and a $5 donation is appreciated from guests.
Sanchez will provide a two-day workshop for CWS members as well as non-members on Jan. 14 and Jan. 15.
“Bold Lines” drive Lionel’s style, and his fun workshops have inspired many. What a great way to kick off the CWS year of demonstrations, workshops and shows.
For more information and if you’re interested in attending the workshop, contact Susan Strawbridge at atsusand319@aol.com or look for a registration form on our website: www.citruswatercolorsociety.org.
Circle Square Commons farmers market
Circle Square Commons is hosting a weekly farmers market from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. every Thursday. The market is in On Top of the World at 8405 SW 80th St., Ocala.
Marion Stamp Club meets at library
The General Francis Marion stamp club has resumed its regular first and third Wednesday meeting. We will continue to meet at 1 p.m. at the Marion County Public Library, 2720 E. Silver Springs Blvd.
For further information, email Elliot at elliotn27@aol.com.
Local chapter of Florida Sewing Sew-Ciety
Looking for a friendly, general sewing group? We get together once a month in Ocala to sew clothes, accessories, home/gift items and charity projects. We are the local chapter of the Florida Sewing Sew-Ciety (FSS), a state-wide organization.
The annual membership is $20. All levels of sewing are welcome.
If you would like more information, please contact us at chenry@atlantic.net.
Meals at local VFW
VFW 4781 is hosting a fish fry Saturday, Jan. 14, for $9.
Sunday brunches are from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. with prices ranging from $6 to $8. All meals prepared and served by VFW and Auxiliary volunteers.
Bingo is held every Monday and is open to the public. Doors open at 9 a.m., and bingo starts at 11 a.m.
VFW meetings are held the third Tuesday of the month at 6:30 p.m.
Auxiliary meetings are held the second Thursday of the month at 6 p.m.
The hall is available for rental.
The Honor Guard is available to provide military honors to fallen veterans.
Call the Post at 352-873-4781, if interested.
Angela S. Santos VFW Post 4781 is located at 9401 SW 110th St., Ocala. Telephone is 352-873-4781. You can also follow us on Facebook – Angela Santos VFW Post 4781.
Ocala Lions Club meetings
Ocala Lions Club meets from noon to 1 p.m. every Thursday at the Ocala Golf Club, 3130 E. Silver Springs Blvd.
Newcomers are welcome; membership is not required in the golf club. Call David Leigh at 352-425-2865.
American Legion meetings
American Legion Post 354 meets every third Wednesday at 2 p.m. at the West Marion Moose Lodge, 10411 SW 110th St., Dunnellon.
For information, call Commander Roy Hofer at 352-322-1422.
South Ocala Chess Club at Freedom Library
The South Ocala Chess Club meets 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. every Friday morning at Freedom Library. The club has really grown in recent months and we usually have at least 8 to 10 players. Players of all ages are welcome.
All levels of skill are welcome. A number of the regular players are experienced or intermediate level players.
Please bring a chess set, if you have one.
For information, call Rich at 321-514-1073. The club also has a group page on Facebook and at Chess.com.
Explore exciting new adventures!
The Senior Resource Foundation of Ocala is proud to present Excellent Adventures – An Expo for Active Seniors from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Wednesday, March 22, at the College of Central Florida – Ewers Century Center, 3001 SW College Road, Ocala.
The event is free to the public.
Scuba diving, zip lining, biking, bowling, yoga, archery, and a wine tasting are just a part of the activities to explore! Have fun and learn about new ways to enjoy your leisure time.
The Senior Resource Foundation of Ocala is a local 501(C)3 nonprofit organization dedicated to improving, enhancing, and enriching the lives of older adults. To that end, we will share valuable information, and pursue fundraising and grant opportunities to improve the life of a senior.
CF Patriot Project lecture series focuses on colonial literature
The College of Central Florida’s educational series focused on the American colonial period continues on Jan. 11, with “Theatre in the Colonial Period.”
The Patriot Project lectures are free and open to the public. Light refreshments and event giveaways will be provided. Lectures will be from 12:30-1:30 p.m. Wednesdays at the CF Webber Center, 3001 SW College Road, Ocala, unless otherwise indicated.
Upcoming schedule:
Feb. 6, 2023 – “Math in the Colonial Period” presented by Mark Taylor
March 1, 2023 – “History of the Colonial Period” presented by Jay Thompson
April 5, 2023 – “Religion in the Colonial Period” presented by Dr. Ron Cooper
For more details, visit CF.edu/PatriotProject.
Southwestern Marion Toastmasters
Southwestern Marion Toastmasters meets at Our Redeemer Lutheran Church Fellowship Hall at 5200 SW College Road (State Road 200) at noon the first and third Wednesdays, and 6:30 p.m. the second and fourth Wednesdays.
Join us to improve your speaking and leadership skills.
SW 200 Corridor Quilt Guild
The SW 200 Corridor Quilt Guild meets from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. the second and fourth Friday of each month at the SW District Sheriff’s Office (9048 SW State Road 200). Our mission is to enhance the growth and knowledge of the “art of quilting” through the inspiration, creativity, and friendship of its members by sharing quilting techniques and patterns through active participation in teaching/learning with one another. All level quilters are welcome.
For more information, email us at sw200corridorquilters@gmail.com.
Toy Train show, sale
Regal Railways presents a toy train show and sale from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 21, at the Hernando Fairgrounds in Brooksville.
The fairgrounds are located at 6436 Broad St. in Brooksville, Hernando County.
Over 60 tables of vendors will be on hand selling various model trains, toys, diecast cars, and much more. There will be a running train layout. Also, there will be a train to be an engineer test track.
So, come and bring your children to the show. Food truck will be there. Admission is $6 for adults; kids 12 and under are free. Credit cards are accepted to get into the show. Prepay at www.regalrailways.com
CF resumes film series
The College of Central Florida Ira Holmes International Film Series will host two screenings this month: “Victoria & Abdul” on Tuesday, Jan. 17, and “Parasite” on Tuesday, Jan. 31.
Starring Academy Award-winner Judi Dench, “Victoria & Abdul” is a 2017 U.K. film that chronicles the true story of an unlikely friendship between an aging Queen Victoria and a young clerk from India.
“Parasite” is a 2019 South Korean film, directed by Academy Award-winning director Bon Joon-ho, that’s been called his “pitch-black modern fairytale.” The story of two families – one wealthy and one who provides luxury services to them – explores topics of generational greed and class prejudice.
Both screenings will begin at 2 p.m. at the Appleton Museum of Art, 4333 E. Silver Springs Blvd., and at 7 p.m. at the CF Ocala Campus, 3001 S.W. College Road, Building 8, Room 110. Films at the Ocala Campus are free and open to the public. Films at the Appleton are free to all museum and film series members; nonmembers pay museum admission. Films may contain mature content.
Further dates for the series are:
Feb. 14 – Scary Movie Date Night: “Get Out.” At 12:30 p.m. on Feb. 15, Dr. Gilbert Rodman will lead a “Get Out” Black History Month film talk at the CF Ocala Campus in Building 8, Room 110. The talk also will be live on Zoom.
Feb. 28 – “Neptune Frost”
March 21 – “La Ciénaga”
For more details, visit CF.edu/filmseries.
Free food every Thursday at church outreach center
Revealing Truth Ministries Outreach Christian Center offers fresh food from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. every Thursday. We are blessed to be a blessing to our community each week: no questions asked.
For information, call 352-209-7515.
The center is at 7575 SW 62nd Court, Ocala.
Line dance classes
Intermediate level line dance classes are offered from 3-4 p.m. every Wednesday at H2U above Bank OZK of Ocala on State Road 200 (8375 SW S.R. 200).
Arts festival returning to Cedar Key
The Old Florida Celebration of the Arts returns to Cedar Key on April 1 and April 2.
The Annual Spring Arts Festival in Cedar Key is a juried fine arts and crafts event which has been named as one of the Top Art Small Town Fairs in America. The venue welcomes only 100 fine artists and craftsmen to keep the focus on art and allow for plenty of room for artists and art enthusiasts to interact.
Cedar Key is nestled in the center of Florida’s Nature Coast, 60 miles southwest of Gainesville.
Proceeds benefit the Cedar Key Arts Center and local nonprofit organizations that serve homemade goodies and local seafood in beachfront City Park.
The free event is 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, April 1, and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday, April 2.
More Information at www.CedarKeyArtsFestival.com, CedarKeyArtsFestival@gmail.com, and 352-543-5400.
