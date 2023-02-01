First Friday Art Walk in Ocala set for Feb. 3
First Friday Art Walk will take place from 6 to 9 p.m. Friday, Feb. 3, in downtown Ocala. First Friday Art Walk occurs on the first Friday of each month, September through May. The following activities will be included in February’s event:
Hands-on art activities and demonstrations for all ages provided by local nonprofit arts and cultural organizations.
Local artists selling their works throughout downtown.
Extended shopping hours at participating businesses.
Buskers stationed throughout the downtown area, including My Uncle’s Friend, J & J Flute, Prestine Allen, and Sean T Music.
Live musical performance will be on the Downtown Square, featuring Julie Black Duo.
In the event of inclement weather, the First Friday Art Walk will be canceled. For more information, please contact the City of Ocala Cultural Arts and Sciences Division at 352-629-8447 or art info@ocalafl.org; or visit www.ocalafl.org/artwalk.
Oak Run Ambassadors White Elephant Sale
The Oak Run Ambassadors Committee presents its annual White Elephant Sale from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday, March 4, at the Palm Grove Club, located at 6951 SW 115th St. Rd., Ocala. Residents and neighboring communities are welcomed to attend. Nonresidents, please use our East Gate at Southwest 62nd Ave. Rd.
Purse-a-palooza bling fling is Feb. 23
Sip champagne punch and munch on sweet treats while shopping for bargains from 3 to 5 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 23, at Temple B’nai Darom.
Shop for gently used purses and jewelry – boutique brand bags and costume jewelry – at a fraction of the original price at the purse-a-palooza bling fling. The location is 7465 SW 38th St. (1/3 of a mile east of West Port High School).
Michael Kors, Coach, Brighton, Brontibay Paris, Betsey Johnson and many more brands are available. Purses are priced no higher than $25 and costume jewelry no higher than $5. Lots of bargains start at $1.
Donation admission is $5 (includes refreshments).
Call Shelly at 352-875-8220 for tickets or additional information.
Retired Nurses meeting
The February meeting of the Citrus/Marion Retired Nurses will be at 11 a.m. Monday, Feb. 27, at the Inverness Golf and Country Club. The address is 3150 S. Country Club Lane in Inverness.
The cost of the lunch is $17. They will be collecting money for the charity of the speaker, Katie Lucas, who will talk about “What Your Loved Ones Need To Know.”
For more information, call Judy Herron at 352-860-0232 or email her at jlherron2@aol.com.
Saddle Oak Club yard saleSaddle Oak Club will host its annual yard sale from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, March 18, at 5610 SW 60th St. The event includes a yard sale, bake sale, breakfast and lunch with grilled hot dogs.
Cherrywood Estates spring craft show
Cherrywood Estates hosts a spring craft show from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, March 11, at 6253 SW 100th Loop, Ocala.
The show includes a craft raffle, bake sale, and hot dog and chips lunch.
Knights of Columbus
The Knights Of Columbus at Queen of Peace Church present lighthearted entertainment for all ages with the New Pretenders Show at 7 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 15.
The event is at the church’s Parish Hall, 6455 SW State Road 200, Ocala.
Wednesday evening, Feb. 15,, at the Parish Hall, at 7 p.m. Tickets for $5 per person are available at the door.
Handicapped seating starts at 6 p.m. Doors open at 6:30 p.m.
Ocala hosting ‘After dark in the park’ movie series
The City of Ocala Recreation and Parks Department will host the 2023 After Dark in the Park movie series on select Fridays throughout the year at various parks across the city.
Friday, Feb. 24 – “Soul” (PG), Webb Field, 1501 W. Silver Springs Blvd., 7 p.m.
Saturday, April 1 – “The Monuments Men” (PG-13), Tuscawilla Art Park, 213 NE 5 St., 8 p.m.
Friday, July 14 – “Encanto” (PG), Mary Sue Rich Community Center at Reed Place, 1821 NW 21st Ave., 8:30 p.m.
Friday, Oct. 6 – “Hotel Transylvania” (PG), Citizens’ Circle, 151 SE Osceola Ave., 7 p.m.
Friday, Dec. 29 – “Home Alone” (PG), Tuscawilla Park Oak Grove, 500 NE Ninth St., 7 p.m.
These events are free and open to the public. Popcorn, drinks and other refreshments will be available for purchase. Attendees are encouraged to bring their own lawn chairs and blankets.
For more information, please contact the City of Ocala Recreation and Parks Department at 352-368-5517 or visit www.ocalafl.org/recpark.
Get out and dance
The Town Square at Circle Square Commons hosts “Get Out and Dance” five nights a week. Dance to live entertainment every Friday and Saturday and to pre-recorded music Tuesday through Thursday. The dances are free and open to the public.
The Town Square is located in On Top of the World at 8405 SW 80th St., Ocala.
Marion County Genealogy Society online webinar
The Marion County Genealogy Society would like to invite you to our Feb. 16 general meeting and educational program.
Our program will be a pre-recorded webinar titled, “Colonial Migrations up to 1770,” presented by Ann G Lawthers. This meeting will be via Zoom direct to your home.
It’s quite easy to register for this free meeting, however, it’s necessary to receive the Zoom invitation code. Just go to www.mcgsocala .org and click on events. Choose the Feb. 16 general meeting and register. You will receive a code via email that you simply click on the day of the meeting.
Contact us for any questions: president@mcgsocala .org or 352-897-0840.
VFW activities
Come out and support the veterans at the Angela S. Santos VFW Post 4781. Here are just a few ways to do that.
Join us from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Sundays for brunch, which is open to the public. Meals range from $6 to $8 and are prepared and served by VFW and Auxiliary volunteers. Most of the time, you will find our commander busy preparing your delicious brunch order.
Wednesday dinners are open to the public and served from 4:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. Please call the Post for the menu and price as it changes weekly.
The Valentine’s Day steak dinner includes steak, mashed potatoes, gravy, salad and roll for only $17. Tickets are on sale now through Friday, Feb. 11, and the public is welcome to come and enjoy this delicious dinner.
Bingo lovers, come out on Monday and play bingo. Doors open at 9 a.m., and bingo starts at 11 a.m. This activity is open to the public.
VFW meetings are held at 6:30 p.m. on the third Tuesday of the month. If interested in joining, stop by the Post prior to the meeting and speak with one of the officers.
Auxiliary meetings are held at 6 p.m. on the second Thursday of the month. If you are interested in becoming a member, stop by the post prior to the meeting and speak with one of our officers.
The VFW hall is available for rental. Call the Post at 352-873-4781, if interested.
The Honor Guard is available to provide military honors to fallen veterans. Call the Post at 352-873-4781.
Angela S. Santos VFW Post 4781 is at 9401 SW 110th St., Ocala. The telephone number is 352-873-4781. You can also follow us on Facebook.
Circle Square Commons farmers market
Circle Square Commons is hosting a weekly farmers market from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. every Thursday. The market is in On Top of the World at 8405 SW 80th St., Ocala.
Marion Stamp Club meets twice monthly
The General Francis Marion Stamp Club is now meeting the first and third Wednesdays of each month at the Marion County Sheriff’s Substation located at 9048 SW State Road 200, Ocala. Our meetings begin at 1:30 p.m.
Please join us for presentations, sharing and giveaways.
For any questions, email Elliot at elliotn27@aol.com.
Local chapter of Florida Sewing Sew-Ciety
Looking for a friendly, general sewing group? We get together once a month in Ocala to sew clothes, accessories, home/gift items and charity projects. We are the local chapter of the Florida Sewing Sew-Ciety (FSS), a statewide organization.
The annual membership is $20. All levels of sewing are welcome.
If you would like more information, please contact us at chenry@atlantic.net.
Ocala Lions Club meetings
Ocala Lions Club meets from noon to 1 p.m. every Thursday at the Ocala Golf Club, 3130 E. Silver Springs Blvd.
Newcomers are welcome; membership is not required in the golf club. Call David Leigh at 352-425-2865.
American Legion meetings
American Legion Post 354 meets every third Wednesday at 2 p.m. at the West Marion Moose Lodge, 10411 SW 110th St., Dunnellon.
For information, call Commander Roy Hofer at 352-322-1422.
South Ocala Chess Club at Freedom Library
The South Ocala Chess Club meets 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. every Friday morning at Freedom Library. The club has really grown in recent months and we usually have at least 8 to 10 players. Players of all ages are welcome.
All levels of skill are welcome. A number of the regular players are experienced or intermediate level players.
Please bring a chess set, if you have one.
For information, call Rich at 321-514-1073. The club also has a group page on Facebook and at Chess.com.
Museum of History & Archaeology events
All programs are held at 2 p.m. on the third Sunday of odd months in Green Clover Hall at 319 SE 26th Terrace. Receptions following the programs in the museum itself. Admission is free to members and $5 to nonmembers. Individual and family memberships are available for sale at events.
March 19 – Cynthia Wilson-Graham, Marion County author/historian, speaks on the topic of early Marion County Black Residents and Businesses.
May 21 – Robert Jacob, author/historian, speaks on the Pirates of the Florida coastline and the golden age of piracy.
July 16 – Dr. Joe Knetsch, historian and author of many books, speaks on the maritime heritage of Florida, including the history of St. Johns and Ocklawaha Rivers.
Sept. 17 – Prof. Rebecca Johnston, English professor at Santa Fe College and a novelist, speaks on the history of World War I as it intersects with Florida history.
Nov. 19 – The Leitner Sisters speak on early Marion County history.
‘Excellent Adventures’ expo for seniors
The Senior Resource Foundation of Ocala is proud to present Excellent Adventures – An Expo for Active Seniors from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Wednesday, March 22, at the College of Central Florida – Ewers Century Center, 3001 SW College Road, Ocala.
The event is free to the public.
Scuba diving, zip lining, biking, bowling, yoga, archery, and a wine tasting are just a part of the activities to explore! Have fun and learn about new ways to enjoy your leisure time.
Benefits will go to the Boys and Girls Club of Marion County.
The Senior Resource Foundation of Ocala is a local 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization dedicated to improving, enhancing, and enriching the lives of older adults. To that end, we will share valuable information, and pursue fundraising and grant opportunities to improve the life of a senior.
CF Patriot Project presents ‘Science in the Colonial Period’
The College of Central Florida’s innovative educational series, “Patriot Project: Bringing History to Life,” continues from 12:30 to 1:30 p.m. Monday, Feb. 6, with “Science in the Colonial Period” at the CF Webber Center, 3001 SW College Road, Ocala. Mark Taylor, CF assistant professor of physical sciences, will dig into the history of science in America.
“In colonial times, even the word ‘science’ meant something else,” Taylor said. “The ‘natural philosophers’ of the time include people like Ben Franklin, and we’ll look into his contributions as well as a few other early American scientists.”
The Patriot Project lectures are free and open to the public. Light refreshments and event giveaways will be provided.
Series Schedule:
March 1 – “History of the Colonial Period” presented by Jay Thompson and Jennifer Ambrosia
April 5 – “Religion in the Colonial Period” presented by Dr. Ron Cooper
Location is Ewers Century Center.
For more details, visit CF.edu/PatriotProject.
Southwestern Marion Toastmasters
Southwestern Marion Toastmasters meets at Our Redeemer Lutheran Church Fellowship Hall at 5200 SW College Road (State Road 200) at noon the first and third Wednesdays, and 6:30 p.m. the second and fourth Wednesdays.
Join us to improve your speaking and leadership skills.
SW 200 Corridor Quilt Guild
The SW 200 Corridor Quilt Guild meets from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. the second and fourth Friday of each month at the SW District Sheriff’s Office (9048 SW State Road 200). Our mission is to enhance the growth and knowledge of the “art of quilting” through the inspiration, creativity, and friendship of its members by sharing quilting techniques and patterns through active participation in teaching/learning with one another. All level quilters are welcome.
For more information, email us at sw200corridorquilters@gmail.com.
CF resumes film series
The College of Central Florida Ira Holmes International Film Series has resumed this winter. Screenings begin at 2 p.m. at the Appleton Museum of Art, 4333 E. Silver Springs Blvd., and at 7 p.m. at the CF Ocala Campus, 3001 SW College Road, Building 8, Room 110. Films at the Ocala Campus are free and open to the public. Films at the Appleton are free to all museum and film series members; nonmembers pay museum admission. Films may contain mature content.
Feb. 14 – Scary Movie Date Night: “Get Out,” 12:30 p.m. On Feb. 15, Dr. Gilbert Rodman will lead a “Get Out” Black History Month film talk at the CF Ocala Campus in Building 8, Room 110. The talk also will be live on Zoom.
Feb. 28 – “Neptune Frost”
March 21 – “La Ciénaga”
For more details, visit CF.edu/filmseries.
Free food every Thursday at church outreach center
Revealing Truth Ministries Outreach Christian Center offers fresh food from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. every Thursday. We are blessed to be a blessing to our community each week: no questions asked.
For information, call 352-209-7515.
The center is at 7575 SW 62nd Court, Ocala.
Line dance classes
Intermediate level line dance classes are offered from 3-4 p.m. every Wednesday at H2U above Bank OZK of Ocala on State Road 200 (8375 SW S.R. 200).
Arts festival returning to Cedar Key
The Old Florida Celebration of the Arts returns to Cedar Key on April 1 and April 2.
The Annual Spring Arts Festival in Cedar Key is a juried fine arts and crafts event which has been named as one of the Top Art Small Town Fairs in America. The venue welcomes only 100 fine artists and craftsmen to keep the focus on art and allow for plenty of room for artists and art enthusiasts to interact.
Cedar Key is nestled in the center of Florida’s Nature Coast, 60 miles southwest of Gainesville.
Proceeds benefit the Cedar Key Arts Center and local nonprofit organizations that serve homemade goodies and local seafood in beachfront City Park.
The free event is 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, April 1, and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday, April 2.
More information at www.CedarKeyArtsFestival.com, CedarKeyArtsFestival@gmail.com, and 352-543-5400.
