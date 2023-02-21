Retro Sounds at next First Friday Art Walk in Ocala
First Friday Art Walk will feature Retro Sounds 6-9 p.m. Friday, March 3, in downtown Ocala. Retro Sounds, a music and art event, will celebrate the 1940s, the era of big bands, victory rolls, and dance halls.
The evening will begin with an instructed swing dance class on the Square from 6 -7 p.m. and then continue with a performance by jazz and swing artists, Swing Theory. A thematic intermission performance will be provided by Marion County Center for the Arts Dance.
Attendees will enjoy free activities with a 1940s twist with local arts organizations providing free, hands-on art activities; visual artists working live throughout downtown; special sales at participating restaurants, and extended business hours at local shops.
In addition, a vintage car exhibit by the Ocala Street Cruisers will be displayed on the east side of the Downtown Square.
Each March, Retro Sounds pays homage to generations of past musical genres and performers. Travel back through the decades and hear all your favorite hits!
This event is free and open to the public, guests are encouraged to bring their chairs.
For more information, please contact the City of Ocala Cultural Arts and Sciences Division at 352-629-8447 or artinfo@ocalafl. org; or visit www.ocalafl.org/ artwalk.
Master Gardeners’ Annual Spring Festival
The Marion County Master Gardeners’ Spring Festival returns March 11 and March 12 to the Southeastern Livestock Pavilion in Ocala.
The area’s largest all-in-one plant sale and garden expo, sponsored by UF/IFAS Extension, includes a kid zone, garden decor, mobile plant clinic, seed board, food trucks, trees and natives, Florida-Friendly vendors, educational seminars and demonstrations, and flowers and herbs.
Bring your own wagon.
The event is from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. March 11 and 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. March 12.
Admission is $3, tax included; children 12 and younger are free. Parking is free.
No pets allowed – service animals only.
The Pavilion is at 2232 NE Jacksonville Road.
Palm Cay community yard sale is March 25
Palm Cay is hosting a community yard sale from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. on March 25, located just off Southwest State Road 200.
The yard sale is in both Phase I and Phase II. We’ll have signs pointing the way to Phase II, just so you don’t get lost.
We will also have a hotdog lunch at the Clubhouse located at 8063 SW 106th Place, if you get hungry.
We’ll also have a bake sale of all kinds of goodies to benefit the Animal Shelter.
So come a pickin’ and grinnin’ at the treasure you may find. Then enjoy a hot dog lunch.
Oak Run White Elephant Sale
The Oak Run Ambassadors Committee presents its annual White Elephant Sale from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, March 4, at the Palm Grove Club, 6951 SW 115th Street Road, Ocala.
Residents and neighboring communities are welcomed to attend. Nonresidents, please use our East Gate at Southwest 62nd Avenue Road.
Retired Nurses meeting
The February meeting of the Citrus/Marion Retired Nurses will be at 11 a.m. Monday, Feb. 27, at the Inverness Golf and Country Club. The address is 3150 S. Country Club Lane in Inverness.
The cost of the lunch is $17. We will also be collecting money for the charity of the speaker.
Our speaker will be Katie Lucas, talking about “What Your Loved Ones Need To Know.”
For information, call Judy Herron at 352-860-0232 or email jlherron2@aol.com
Cherrywood Estates spring craft show
Cherrywood Estates hosts a spring craft show from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, March 11, at 6253 SW 100th Loop, Ocala.
The show includes a craft raffle, bake sale, and hot dog and chips lunch.
Saddle Oak Club yard sale
Saddle Oak Club is hosting its annual yard sale from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, March 18, at 5610 SW 60th St.
The event includes a yard sale, bake sale, breakfast and lunch with grilled hot dogs.
Pine Run Spring Craft Show
Pine Run Residents Association is hosting its second Spring Craft Show from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, March 18, at Pine Run Clubhouse 2, 9219 SW 101st Place, Ocala.
Thirty booths are available. Booth fees are $5 for residents and $10 for non-residents.
Knitting, crocheting, woodwork, wreaths, cards, premium chocolates, paintings, and so many other artists’ media are available.
Contact Sandi Search, chairperson, at 908-310-3773 or search13@ptd.net.
Lions Club Casino Night
The On Top of the World (OTOW) Lions Club is hosting Casino Night 5-8 p.m. on April 30 at the Circle Square Cultural Center. The cost is $40 per person.
Lots of games and gambling tables, a 50-50 drawing, a liquor wagon, basket and prizes raffles, and good snacks from WaWa are available for your pleasure.
You can purchase your tickets at the Recreation Center 9-11 a.m. on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays; at the OTOW Farmers Market from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Thursdays; and at the Circle Square First Federal Bank on Wednesdays and Thursdays; or from any OTOW Lion Club Member.
This is going to be a fun-filled evening you won’t want to miss. This fun event is open to the public.
For more information, please contact Lion Charlie Hassett at 352-291-2628 or Lion Estelle Michelson at 352-895-7598.
Proceeds to benefit our children and veterans entities.
Olde-fashioned day picnic, cruise-in, car show
Joy Lutheran Church and The Way are hosting an old-fashioned cruise-in and car show from 9:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday, April 29. The church is located at the corner of Southwest State Road 200 and Southwest 83rd Place in Ocala.
Free food and games and live entertainment. Enjoy free fun for all ages!
CF Patriot Project presents ‘History of the Colonial Period’
The College of Central Florida’s innovative educational series, “Patriot Project: Bringing History to Life,” continues from 12:30-1:30 p.m. on Wednesday, March 1, with “History of the Colonial Period” at the CF Webber Center, 3001 SW College Road, Ocala.
Jay Thompson, associate professor of political science, and Jennifer Ambrosia, social sciences faculty member, will present the joint lecture, delving into pivotal events in the founding of our nation.
The Patriot Project lectures are free and open to the public. Light refreshments and event giveaways will be provided.
“The Patriot Project: Bringing History to Life” is a year-long lecture series developed by Dr. Sarah Satterfield, CF senior professor of music and humanities, and funded by the CF Foundation’s Sharon and Jerome Glassman New Initiative Grant. Other lectures in this series have explored diverse topics including art, music, literature, theatre and science.
For more details, visit CF.edu/PatriotProject.
Ocala West United Methodist Church lunches
Let’s do lunch! – 11:30 a.m. on Wednesdays, beginning March 1.
Enjoy a light, tasty lunch and warm hospitality while hearing the stories of Jesus’ meal ministry in the Gospel of Luke.
Be nourished by food and friendship over six weeks of lunch dates. This consistent gathering allows strangers to become friends.
So that we may plan for your complimentary lunch, please RSVP by noon on the Monday prior to each lunch.
We’re conveniently located just off of State Road 200, on SW 105th St., in southwest Ocala. From the parking lot, please enter Stanfield Hall.
For more information, visit OcalaWestUMC.com or call 352-854-9550.
40th Annual Parade of Senior Services Information Fair in March
The City of Ocala Recreation and Parks Department will host the Parade of Senior Services Information Fair from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Friday, March 17, at the College of Central Florida Klein Conference Center, 3003 SW College Road.
The Parade of Senior Services showcases non-profit agencies that provide a variety of services from social, health, education and more to the senior citizens of Ocala, Marion County and surrounding areas. Many attend this yearly show to obtain information on services they are seeking or may need in the future.
Information about services includes various health insurance companies, long term care facilities, services for the blind and social services offered by Marion County, such as the board of elections, electric and veteran services. Cano Health mobile unit will be on-site offering a variety of services including blood pressure checks, glucose checks, oxygen level checks and more. Headlining sponsor Florida Blue will be presenting on Medicare.
This event is free to attend for adults ages 50 and older.
For information, call the City of Ocala Recreation and Parks department at 352-368-5517.
Get out and dance
The Town Square at Circle Square Commons hosts “Get Out and Dance” five nights a week. Dance to live entertainment every Friday and Saturday and to pre-recorded music Tuesday through Thursday. The dances are free and open to the public.
The Town Square is in On Top of the World at 8405 SW 80th St., Ocala.
Marion County Genealogy Society
The Marion County Genealogy Society invites you to attend our monthly educational meeting 2-3 p.m. March 16.
This month’s program will be a webinar titled, “Proving Identity: Not Matching Names,” presented by Robyn N Smith.
This will be a Zoom-only meeting, and you must register on our website to obtain the invitation code to join. Go to www.mcgsocala.org, click on Events and Register. Your invitation code will come to your email address, and a reminder will also arrive the day prior to the meeting.
If you have any questions, please call or email us at 352-897-0840 and www.mcgsocala.org.
Gospel concert in Inverness
Cornerstone Baptist Church in Inverness is hosting After the Downbeat with David Phelps in concert from 7-8 p.m. on March 11.
The platinum-selling Phelps has won 12 Dove Awards with the Gaither Vocal Band and is a four-time Grammy Award nominee.
Tickets are available now in the church office and at the back of the worship center.
General admission is $25, and admission to the Artist Circle is $40.
Cornerstone Baptist Church is located at 1100 W. Highland Blvd., Inverness.
Discover power of plants at new Discovery Center exhibit
The Discovery Center’s newest exhibit, Plantastic, opens to the public Saturday, Feb. 25 and will be on display through Saturday, May 6, at the Discovery Center, 701 NE Sanchez Ave., Ocala. The exhibit is open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Tuesdays through Saturdays.
Follow Bobbi the Botanist on an adventure to see all the ways that plants power our world. Check out the mini hedge maze and be the insect in the larger-than-life flower garden.
General admission to the Discovery Center is $8 per person or $28 for a family of four. Annual memberships are also available for individuals and families. Additional educational opportunities include, StarLab Planetarium shows from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturdays, and STEAM Saturdays are available at 2 p.m. for a $3 add-on to the price of general admission.
For more information, please call 352-401-3900 or visit the Discovery Center page at www.ocalafl.org.
After Dark in the Park movie series
The City of Ocala Recreation and Parks Department will host the 2023 After Dark in the Park movie series on select Fridays throughout the year at various parks across the city.
Friday, Feb. 24 – “Soul” (PG), Webb Field, 1501 W. Silver Springs Blvd., 7 p.m.
Saturday, April 1 – “The Monuments Men” (PG-13), Tuscawilla Art Park, 213 NE Fifth St., 8 p.m.
Friday, July 14 – “Encanto” (PG), Mary Sue Rich Community Center at Reed Place, 1821 NW 21st Ave., 8:30 p.m.
Friday, Oct. 6 – “Hotel Transylvania” (PG), Citizens’ Circle, 151 SE Osceola Ave., 7 p.m.
Friday, Dec. 29 – “Home Alone” (PG), Tuscawilla Park Oak Grove, 500 NE Ninth St., 7 p.m.
These events are free and open to the public. Popcorn, drinks and other refreshments will be available for purchase. Attendees are encouraged to bring their own lawn chairs and blankets.
For information, call the City of Ocala Recreation and Parks Department at 352-368-5517 or visit www.ocalafl.org/recpark.
VFW meetings
Meetings for members of Angela S. Santos VFW Post 4781 are held at 6:30 p.m. the third Tuesday of the month. Auxiliary meetings are held at 6 p.m. on the second Thursday of the month.
Sunday brunch is from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. every Sunday for only $6 to $8.
Bingo is 11 a.m. every Monday. Doors open at 9 a.m.
Wednesday dinners are 4:30-6:30 p.m. Price and menu varies.
A spaghetti dinner and membership drive honoring first responders is Friday, March 3. Tickets are available in the canteen for a $10 donation. The spaghetti dinner includes Caesar salad and garlic bread. Groove 41, one of the most popular bands in Central Florida, will be entertaining from 6-9 p.m. in the banquet hall.
Fish fry is 4:30-7 p.m. on Saturday, March 11, for only $9.
The Banquet Hall is available to rent for that special occasion.
Honor Guard is available to provide military honors to fallen veterans.
The Post is located at 9401 SW 110th St., Ocala. You can also follow us on Facebook – Angela Santos VFW Post 4781.
For more information on any activities, call the Post at 352-873-4781.
New meeting time for SW Marion Toastmasters
Southwestern Marion Toastmasters Club #1377184 is changing their meeting time to 3:30-4:30 p.m. the first and third Wednesdays of the month. We’re returning to in-person meetings at the Our Redeemer Lutheran Church Fellowship Hall at 5200 SW College Road, Ocala (State Road 200, across from the BMW dealership).
There are many excellent reasons to join a Toastmaster Club. If you find yourself with leadership and communication challenges as a leader, it’s a great place to learn how to conduct a meeting, communicate clearly and lead skillfully. Some members love to brush up on and maintain speaking and leadership skills. Others just enjoy the camaraderie and fellowship from the open communication and testing of ideas that are part of every club.
Southwestern Marion Toastmasters invites you to join us. Contact David Wesenberg at dwesenberg3@cfl.rr.com for more information about how to get started.
Circle Square Commons farmers market
Circle Square Commons is hosting a weekly farmers market from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. every Thursday. The market is in On Top of the World at 8405 SW 80th St., Ocala.
Marion Stamp Club meets twice monthly
The General Francis Marion Stamp Club is now meeting the first and third Wednesdays of each month at the Marion County Sheriff’s Substation at 9048 SW State Road 200, Ocala. Our meetings begin at 1:30 p.m.
Please join us for presentations, sharing and giveaways.
For any questions, email Elliot at elliotn27@aol.com.
Local chapter of Florida Sewing Sew-Ciety
Looking for a friendly, general sewing group? We get together once a month in Ocala to sew clothes, accessories, home/gift items and charity projects. We are the local chapter of the Florida Sewing Sew-Ciety (FSS), a statewide organization.
The annual membership is $20. All levels of sewing are welcome.
If you would like more information, email chenry@atlantic.net.
Ocala Lions Club meetings
Ocala Lions Club meets from noon to 1 p.m. every Thursday at the Ocala Golf Club, 3130 E. Silver Springs Blvd.
Newcomers are welcome; membership is not required in the golf club. Call David Leigh at 352-425-2865.
American Legion meetings
American Legion Post 354 meets every third Wednesday at 2 p.m. at the West Marion Moose Lodge, 10411 SW 110th St., Dunnellon.
For information, call Commander Roy Hofer at 352-322-1422.
South Ocala Chess Club at Freedom Library
The South Ocala Chess Club meets 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. every Friday morning at Freedom Library. The club has really grown in recent months and we usually have at least 8 to 10 players. Players of all ages are welcome.
All levels of skill are welcome. A number of the regular players are experienced or intermediate level players.
Please bring a chess set, if you have one.
For information, call Rich at 321-514-1073. The club also has a group page on Facebook and at Chess.com.
Museum of History & Archaeology events
All programs begin at 2 p.m. the third Sunday of odd months in Green Clover Hall at 319 SE 26th Terrace. Receptions following the programs in the museum itself. Admission is free to members and $5 to nonmembers. Individual and family memberships are available for sale at events.
March 19 – Cynthia Wilson-Graham, Marion County author/historian, speaks on the topic of early Marion County Black Residents and Businesses.
May 21 – Robert Jacob, author/historian, speaks on the Pirates of the Florida coastline and the golden age of piracy.
July 16 – Dr. Joe Knetsch, historian and author of many books, speaks on the maritime heritage of Florida, including the history of St. Johns and Ocklawaha Rivers.
Sept. 17 – Prof. Rebecca Johnston, English professor at Santa Fe College and a novelist, speaks on the history of World War I as it intersects with Florida history.
Nov. 19 – The Leitner Sisters speak on early Marion County history.
‘Excellent Adventures’ expo for seniors
Have you ever wanted to fly a plane or jump out of one? Learn all about it at “Excellent Adventures – An Expo for Active Seniors” presented by the Senior Resource Foundation of Ocala.
The event is free to the public from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Wednesday, March 22, at the College of Central Florida Ewers Century Center, 3001 SW College Road, Ocala.
Goody bags and door prizes are just part of the fun. Zip lining, fishing, boating, golf and scuba diving are a few of the exciting opportunities for enjoyment.
All of the proceeds from the event will be donated to the Boys & Girls Club of Marion County.
Get ready to get active!
SW 200 Corridor Quilt Guild
The SW 200 Corridor Quilt Guild meets from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. the second and fourth Friday of each month at the SW District Sheriff’s Office (9048 SW State Road 200). Our mission is to enhance the growth and knowledge of the “art of quilting” through the inspiration, creativity, and friendship of its members by sharing quilting techniques and patterns through active participation in teaching/learning with one another. All level quilters are welcome.
For more information, email us at sw200corridorquilters@gmail.com.
CF resumes film series
The College of Central Florida Ira Holmes International Film Series has resumed this winter. Screenings begin at 2 p.m. at the Appleton Museum of Art, 4333 E. Silver Springs Blvd., and at 7 p.m. at the CF Ocala Campus, 3001 SW College Road, Building 8, Room 110. Films at the Ocala Campus are free and open to the public. Films at the Appleton are free to all museum and film series members; nonmembers pay museum admission. Films may contain mature content.
Feb. 28 – “Neptune Frost”
March 21 – “La Ciénaga”
For more details, visit CF.edu/filmseries.
Free food every Thursday at church outreach center
Revealing Truth Ministries Outreach Christian Center offers fresh food from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. every Thursday. We are blessed to be a blessing to our community each week: no questions asked.
For information, call 352-209-7515.
The center is at 7575 SW 62nd Court, Ocala.
Line dance classes
Intermediate level line dance classes are offered from 3-4 p.m. every Wednesday at H2U above Bank OZK of Ocala on State Road 200 (8375 SW S.R. 200).
Arts festival returning to Cedar Key
The Old Florida Celebration of the Arts returns to Cedar Key on April 1 and April 2.
The Annual Spring Arts Festival in Cedar Key is a juried fine arts and crafts event which has been named as one of the Top Art Small Town Fairs in America. The venue welcomes only 100 fine artists and craftsmen to keep the focus on art and allow for plenty of room for artists and art enthusiasts to interact.
Cedar Key is nestled in the center of Florida’s Nature Coast, 60 miles southwest of Gainesville.
Proceeds benefit the Cedar Key Arts Center and local nonprofit organizations that serve homemade goodies and local seafood in beachfront City Park.
The free event is 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, April 1, and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday, April 2.
More information at www.CedarKeyArtsFestival.com, CedarKeyArtsFestival@gmail.com, and 352-543-5400.
