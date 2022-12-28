Health & Wellness Expo at On Top of the World
Circle Square Cultural Center is hosting the 2023 Health & Wellness Expo from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 14.
The event is free and open to the public. It’s sponsored by AdventHealth Ocala.
Chat with Marion, Citrus and Lake County health care providers! Enjoy live demonstrations from the On Top of the World fitness staff, On Top of the World Clubs and the Ranch Fitness Center & Spa team!
Every day is an opportunity to improve yourself; make the most of it by attending this year’s Health & Wellness Expo!
The Circle Square Cultural Center is conveniently located just outside On Top of the World Communities in Circle Square Commons. Visitor parking is free and located just behind the Cultural Center, with overflow located behind The Town Square.
If you or your business are interested in participating, contact the On Top of the World Recreation Center Office at 352-854-8707 ext. 7533 or 7530.
Free ABC of Dementia Workshop coming to local church
The Joy Evangelical Lutheran Church, located at 7045 SW. 83rd Place in Ocala, will host a free ABC of Dementia workshop in Swenson Hall from 10 a.m. until noon on Saturday, Jan. 21.
Coping with Dementia President and workshop presenter Debbie Selsavage reports, “Our ABC of Dementia workshop explains Alzheimer’s and other forms of dementia in plain language, suggests techniques for becoming a better and less-stressed care partner, and provides useful resources to families living with dementia.” She adds, “While the workshop is designed primarily for care partners and family members of a loved one living with dementia, anyone is welcome, including persons experiencing dementia.”
The workshops are free, but reservations are encouraged.
For more information or to reserve seats at any of the workshops, call 352-422-3663 or email deb@coping.today.
Gold City at College Road Baptist Church
Dove award-winning southern gospel quartet Gold City will be appearing at 7 p.m. on Friday, Jan. 13, at College Road Baptist Church in Ocala. Doors open at 5:30 p.m. Admission is free, with donations accepted.
This award-winning quartet has been singing the gospel for 24 years. They are a member of the Gospel Music Hall of Fame, have charted 10 No. 1 hit songs, won “album of the year” five years, and won the Singing News fan award for seven years.
College Road Baptist Church is located at 5010 SW College Road Ocala.
For more information, contact the church at 352-237-5741 or C. James at 352-361-3756, or visit the events page at collegeroad.org.
Marion Stamp Club meets at library
The General Francis Marion stamp club will resume its regular first and third Wednesday meeting schedule on Jan. 4.
We will continue to meet at 1 p.m. at the Marion County Public Library, 2720 E. Silver Springs Blvd.
For further information, email Elliot at elliotn27@aol.com.
{span style=”font-size: 1.17em;”}Meals at local VFW{/span}You are invited to come out and enjoy the following meals prepared and served by Angela S. Santos VFW 4781 members: Sunday brunch served from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. with a variety of breakfast and lunch/light dinner offerings with prices ranging from $6 to $8; Wednesday light dinners served from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. with prices and menu varying weekly; Friday, Dec. 30, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., Bob and his staff will be serving Philly cheese steak sandwiches with your choice of French fries or onion rings for $12.
Call ahead for the Philly cheese steak sandwich and we’ll have it ready to take back to work or take home.
Monday bingo begins at 11 a.m. with doors opening at 9 a.m. Come out, enjoy the day, make some new friends and hopefully win a game or two.
VFW meetings are held the third Tuesday of the month at 6:30 p.m.
Auxiliary meetings are held the second Thursday of the month at 6 p.m.
If interested in renting the hall, call 352-873-4781 for details.
The Honor Guard is available to provide military honors to a fallen veteran. Call 352-873-4781 for further information.
Angela S. Santos VFW Post 4781 is located at 9401 SW 110th Street, Ocala. Telephone number is 352-873-4781. You can also follow us on Facebook – Angela Santos VFW Post 4781.
Ocala Lions Club meetings
Ocala Lions Club meets from noon to 1 p.m. every Thursday at the Ocala Golf Club, 3130 E. Silver Springs Blvd.
Newcomers are welcome; membership is not required in the golf club. Call David Leigh at 352-425-2865.
American Legion meetings
American Legion Post 354 meets every third Wednesday at 2 p.m. at the West Marion Moose Lodge, 10411 SW 110th St., Dunnellon.
For information, call Commander Roy Hofer at 352-322-1422.
South Ocala Chess Club at Freedom Library
The South Ocala Chess Club meets 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. every Friday morning at Freedom Library. The club has really grown in recent months and we usually have at least 8 to 10 players. Players of all ages are welcome.
All levels of skill are welcome. A number of the regular players are experienced or intermediate level players.
Please bring a chess set, if you have one.
For information, call Rich at 321-514-1073. The club also has a group page on Facebook and at Chess.com.
CF Patriot Project lecture series focuses on colonial literature
The College of Central Florida’s educational series focused on the American colonial period continues on Jan. 11, with “Theatre in the Colonial Period.”
The Patriot Project lectures are free and open to the public. Light refreshments and event giveaways will be provided. Lectures will be from 12:30-1:30 p.m. Wednesdays at the CF Webber Center, 3001 SW College Road, Ocala, unless otherwise indicated.
Upcoming schedule:
Jan. 11, 2023 – “Theatre in the Colonial Period” presented by Nonalee Davis
Feb. 6, 2023 – “Math in the Colonial Period” presented by Mark Taylor
March 1, 2023 – “History of the Colonial Period” presented by Jay Thompson
April 5, 2023 – “Religion in the Colonial Period” presented by Dr. Ron Cooper
For more details, visit CF.edu/PatriotProject.
Southwestern Marion Toastmasters
Southwestern Marion Toastmasters meets at Our Redeemer Lutheran Church Fellowship Hall at 5200 SW College Road (State Road 200) at noon the first and third Wednesdays, and 6:30 p.m. the second and fourth Wednesdays.
Join us to improve your speaking and leadership skills.
SW 200 Corridor Quilt Guild
The SW 200 Corridor Quilt Guild meets from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. the second and fourth Friday of each month at the SW District Sheriff’s Office (9048 SW State Road 200). Our mission is to enhance the growth and knowledge of the “art of quilting” through the inspiration, creativity, and friendship of its members by sharing quilting techniques and patterns through active participation in teaching/learning with one another. All level quilters are welcome.
For more information, email us at sw200corridorquilters@gmail.com.
Arts festival returning to Cedar Key
The Old Florida Celebration of the Arts returns to Cedar Key on April 1 and April 2.
The Annual Spring Arts Festival in Cedar Key is a juried fine arts and crafts event which has been named as one of the Top Art Small Town Fairs in America. The venue welcomes only 100 fine artists and craftsmen to keep the focus on art and allow for plenty of room for artists and art enthusiasts to interact.
Cedar Key is nestled in the center of Florida’s Nature Coast, 60 miles southwest of Gainesville.
Proceeds benefit the Cedar Key Arts Center and local nonprofit organizations that serve homemade goodies and local seafood in beachfront City Park.
The free event is 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, April 1, and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday, April 2.
More Information at www.CedarKeyArtsFestival.com, CedarKeyArtsFestival@gmail.com, and 352-543-5400.
