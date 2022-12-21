Health & Wellness Expo at On Top of the World
Circle Square Cultural Center is hosting the 2023 Health & Wellness Expo from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 14.
The event is free and open to the public. It’s sponsored by AdventHealth Ocala.
Chat with Marion, Citrus and Lake County health care providers! Enjoy live demonstrations from the On Top of the World fitness staff, On Top of the World Clubs and the Ranch Fitness Center & Spa team!
Every day is an opportunity to improve yourself; make the most of it by attending this year’s Health & Wellness Expo!
The Circle Square Cultural Center is conveniently located just outside On Top of the World Communities in Circle Square Commons. Visitor parking is free and located just behind the Cultural Center, with overflow located behind The Town Square.
If you or your business are interested in participating, contact the On Top of the World Recreation Center Office at 352-854-8707 ext. 7533 or 7530.
CF gallery presents 26th Annual ‘Trains at the Holidays’
The Webber Gallery at the College of Central Florida presents the 26th annual “Trains at the Holidays” display from now to Dec. 30. The Webber Gallery is located at the CF Ocala Campus, 3001 SW College Road.
This display will feature model train layouts built and maintained by the Ocala Model Railroaders’ Historic Preservation Society. Every year, CF is honored to partner with the society to bring their beautiful model train collection to the community. As Jim DeLawter, OMRRHPS president, said, “The CF Express has been chugging along for 26 years!”
Viewing the trains is a holiday tradition for many local families, and thousands of patrons, young and old, visit each year. The display features modular train layouts and railroad memorabilia. Many of the layouts are inspired by historic Ocala landmarks, such as the Six Gun Territory theme park that operated in Marion County until 1984.
“Trains at the Holidays” will be on view from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. from Saturday, Dec. 17, through Dec. 30. The gallery will be closed Dec. 24 and 25 for Christmas Eve and Christmas Day. Admission is free.
For information, call 352-854-2322, ext. 1664, or visit CF.edu/Webber.
Church Christmas services
Christ’s Church Ocala invites you to their annual “Christmas Eve Candlelight Communion Service” at 7 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 24, and its “Christmas Day Candlelight Communion Service” beginning at 10:30 a.m. on Sunday.
Both services will include singing of traditional Christmas carols and a Christmas message from Lead Pastor Ray Burhart as he concludes the series “Christmas at the Movies” with the topic “It’s a Wonderful Life.” Senior Adult Pastor Jeff O’Cull will direct our time of sharing in the Lord’s Supper/Communion together as a family, and we’ll close both services with the singing of “Silent Night” by candlelight.
Christ’s Church of Ocala is located at 6768 SW 80th Street – just off State Road 200. For more information on all our events or for directions visit our website at www.ccomc.org.
Circle Square Commons farmers market
Circle Square Commons is hosting a weekly farmers market from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. every Thursday. The market is in On Top of the World at 8405 SW 80th St., Ocala.
Free parking remainder of year in Ocala
To celebrate the holidays and support local businesses in downtown Ocala, the City of Ocala is providing free parking in all metered spaces from now through Monday, Jan. 2. The parking meter rates of 50 cents per hour will not be in effect during this time.
However, the time limit of three hours per space, for most spaces, will still be enforced.
The parking meters downtown are normally in effect on weekdays, 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. There are approximately 160 parking meters located throughout the downtown and midtown areas.
In addition to the metered parking spaces, free parking is available daily at the downtown parking garage located at 296 SE Broadway St.
Marion Stamp Club meets at library
The General Francis Marion stamp club will resume its regular first and third Wednesday meeting schedule on Jan. 4.
We will continue to meet at 1 p.m. at the Marion County Public Library, 2720 E. Silver Springs Blvd.
For further information, email Elliot at elliotn27@aol.com.
Learn about Florida Sewing Sew-Ciety
Looking for a friendly, general sewing group? We get together once a month to sew clothes, accessories, home/gift items and charity projects.
We are the local chapter of the Florida Sewing Sew-Ciety (FSS), a statewide organization. The annual membership is $20.
All levels of sewing are welcome.
If you would like more information, email us at chenry@atlantic.net.
Enjoy meals at local VFW
Angela S. Santos VFW 4781 is serving Sunday brunch from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. and we welcome the public. Several breakfast offerings and lunch/light dinner offerings are available. Prices currently range from $6 to $8.
Brunch is prepared by VFW members (veterans) who look forward to serving you.
Every Wednesday, the Auxiliary serves a light dinner from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m.. This is also open to the public. The menu varies weekly and monthly as does the price, which currently ranges from $6 to $8.
Call the Post at 352-873-4781 for the menu of the week.
Auxiliary members prepare the meals and with members who look forward to serving you.
Come on over and enjoy a delicious Philly cheese steak sandwich with your choice of French fries or onion rings on Friday, Dec. 30, for only $12. Bob and his staff will be ready to prepare your order from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Call ahead and have it ready to take back to work or take home. This is open to the public.
Bingo is played every Monday, with games beginning at 11 a.m. and doors open at 9 a.m.
VFW meetings are held the third Tuesday of the month at 6:30 p.m.
Auxiliary meetings are held the second Thursday of the month at 6 p.m.
If interested in renting the hall, call 352-873-4781 for further information.
The VFW Post 4781 Honor Guard is available to provide military honors to a fallen veteran. For further information, contact the Post at 352-873-4781.
Angela S. Santos VFW Post 4781 is located at 9401 SW 110th St. Telephone: 352-873-4781. You can also follow us on Facebook – Angela Santos VFW Post 4781.
Ocala Lions Club meetings
Ocala Lions Club meets from noon to 1 p.m. every Thursday at the Ocala Golf Club, 3130 E. Silver Springs Blvd.
Newcomers are welcome; membership is not required in the golf club. Call David Leigh at 352-425-2865.
American Legion meetings
American Legion Post 354 meets every third Wednesday at 2 p.m. at the West Marion Moose Lodge, 10411 SW 110th St., Dunnellon.
For information, call Commander Roy Hofer at 352-322-1422.
South Ocala Chess Club at Freedom Library
The South Ocala Chess Club meets 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. every Friday morning at Freedom Library. The club has really grown in recent months and we usually have at least 8 to 10 players. Players of all ages are welcome.
All levels of skill are welcome. A number of the regular players are experienced or intermediate level players.
Please bring a chess set, if you have one.
For information, call Rich at 321-514-1073. The club also has a group page on Facebook and at Chess.com.
Southwestern Marion Toastmasters
Southwestern Marion Toastmasters meets at Our Redeemer Lutheran Church Fellowship Hall at 5200 SW College Road (State Road 200) at noon the first and third Wednesdays, and 6:30 p.m. the second and fourth Wednesdays.
Join us to improve your speaking and leadership skills.
SW 200 Corridor Quilt Guild
The SW 200 Corridor Quilt Guild meets from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. the second and fourth Friday of each month at the SW District Sheriff’s Office (9048 SW State Road 200). Our mission is to enhance the growth and knowledge of the “art of quilting” through the inspiration, creativity, and friendship of its members by sharing quilting techniques and patterns through active participation in teaching/learning with one another. All level quilters are welcome.
For more information, email us at sw200corridorquilters@gmail.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.