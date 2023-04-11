Senior Fishing Derby is April 24
The City of Ocala Recreation and Parks Department hosts a Senior Fishing Derby from 9 a.m. to noon on Monday, April 24, at Tuscawilla Park located at 800 NE Sanchez Ave.
This free catch-and-release event is open to adults ages 50 and older. A limited supply of fishing poles and bait will be available; however, participants are encouraged to bring their own.
A complimentary lunch will also be provided.
Prizes will be awarded for the smallest fish, biggest fish, the most fish caught and more.
Space is limited and registration is strongly encouraged.
For more information and to register, please contact the City of Ocala Recreation and Parks Department at 352-401-6983.
OTOW Lions Club major fundraiser
Where can you go for $40 and get $300 in fun money for the casino tables, have great snacks from WaWa, a cash bar and a chance to win a 65-inch Smart TV, a Spirits Wagon, a 50/50 drawing, a $100 money tree and lots of beautiful baskets? The answer is the On Top of the World (OTOW) Lions Club Casino Night on April 30. All of this will be held from 5-8 p.m. at the Town Circle Square Cultural Center.
For OTOW residents, tickets are available on Tuesday at the Recreation Center Craft Fair (you can also see some beautiful crafts from 9 a.m. to noon). On Thursdays, the public and residents can purchase tickets at the OTOW Farmers Market at the Square from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. You may also purchase tickets at Ameris Bank at Heathbrook, First Federal Bank at Circle Square, Scott Cameron Insurance on State Road 200, or call Lions Charlie Hassett at 352-291-2628 and Estelle Michelson at 352-895-7598.
Funds from this event will go to help children and veterans in Marion County. You don’t want to miss this fun event. We serve with kindness.
Foxwood Farms community yard sale
Foxwood Farms, off U.S. 27 across from Gold’s Gym, is hosting its community yard sale from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. April 14 and April 15. Look for the yard sale signs throughout Phase 1 and 2.
Foxy ladies will be having a bake sale in Taylor Hall phase 1. Also hot dogs, hamburgers, variety chips, assorted drinks, nachos, etc. will also be for sale.
Come out and shop for some good buys throughout the community.
Focus on the Fifties
Relive the music and times of the decade that gave us fast food, credit cards, jet travel, and Rock n Roll. Local singer/songwriter Norm Crouse will perform songs to let you relive the 1950s. Bring a friend or the whole neighborhood!
The show is from 6-8 p.m. on Monday, April 24, at Town Square at Circle Square.
Master Gardeners spring plant sale
Marion County Master Gardeners present their annual spring plant sale from 8 a.m. to noon on Saturday, May 13, at the UF/IFAS Extension Marion County, 2232 NE Jacksonville Road, Ocala.
Admission is free. Bring your own wagon.
Payments accepted by cash, check or credit card.
Native plants, herbs and perennials, pollinator plants, hummingbird and butterfly plants are on offer.
Master Gardeners are available for consultations.
A mobile plant clinic, soil test kits and melaleuca mulch vouchers are available.
No pets, please.
For more information, call 352-671-8400.
Ocala Youth Symphony Spring Concert
You are invited to the 24th Spring Concert of the Ocala Youth Symphony!
Come join us for an afternoon of magic as our musicians play classical works and contemporary pieces.
Our concert will be held at 3 p.m. on Sunday, April 30, at First Christian Church 1908 E. Fort King St. Ocala, in the sanctuary.
Concerts are free and open to the public, so bring a friend!
A love offering will be accepted.
Spring into health with Hawthorne Rehab
Spring into health with Hawthorne Rehab from 4-7 p.m. on April 27 at Hawthorne Rehab, 4100 SW 33rd Ave. Ocala.
Hawthorne Rehab invites you to put a spring in your step with our leading edge rehabilitation gym. Join us for live demonstrations and explanations of our rehab equipment by our trained therapists.
Mix and mingle with other professionals while enjoying refreshments.
RSVP by April 18 to: Carissa Meadows at 352-572-2642 or Christy Edwards at 352-266-0762.
Free estate planning seminar
The College of Central Florida Foundation hosts a free estate planning seminar 10-11:30 a.m. on Wednesday, April 19, in the Webber Center at the CF Ocala Campus, 3001 SW College Road.
Attorney Samantha Shealy Rauba of McGraw, Rauba & Mutarelli will discuss how to protect your assets and maintain control of your estate and will cover strategies to fulfill your philanthropic desires.
Reservations are required. Please email Traci Mason at the CF Foundation at masont@cf.edu to reserve your seat. To learn more about the CF Foundation, visit CF.edu/foundation.
Fort King National Historic Landmark to conduct cannon firing
The City of Ocala Recreation and Parks Department hosts “School of the Soldier” from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday, April 15, at the Fort King National Historic Landmark, 3925 E. Fort King St.
During the event, artillery volunteers will conduct live cannon and black powder rifle firing. Residents in the area may hear a series of rounds fired multiple times throughout the day during the event.
Join us to learn about the life of a soldier during the Seminole Wars. Guests will learn how to make hardtack, run military drills, and explore the workings of artillery and black powder rifles.
This program is free to the public and registration is not required.
For more information, contact Fort King National Historic Landmark at 352-368-5533.
Free clothing at church
Our Redeemer Lutheran Church is giving free clothing items to our friends in need from 10 a.m. to noon May 6. The church is on State Road 200 in Ocala.
Olde-fashioned day picnic, cruise-in, car show
Joy Lutheran Church and The Way are hosting an old-fashioned cruise-in and car show from 9:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, April 29. The church is at the corner of Southwest State Road 200 and Southwest 83rd Place in Ocala.
Free food and games and live entertainment. Enjoy free fun for all ages!
Citrus/Marion Retired Nurses meeting
Citrus/Marion Retired Nurses will meet at 11 a.m. Monday, April 24, at the Inverness Golf and Country Club, 3150 S. Country Club Drive, in Inverness. The cost for lunch is $18.
The speaker for April is Sally Shephard from Kidney Smart, talking about how the kidneys work and the causes of kidney disease and treatment options.
For more information, call Judy Herron at 352-860-0232 or email her at jlherron2@aol.com
Historic Home & Garden Tour
The Historic Ocala Preservation Society hosts its annual Historic Home & Garden Tour from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, May 13. Six historic homes will be available for viewing around two of Ocala’s downtown Historic Districts. The starting location is 712 E. Fort King St., Ocala.
Guests will have the opportunity to purchase separate tickets (in limited quantity) for three one-hour workshops on floral arranging, candle-making, and how to create a festive charcuterie board. Workshops are at the Bryant House alongside local vendors who will have floral arrangements and gift items on display and for sale.
Food and drinks will be available for purchase at select locations.
Tickets are available for purchase online at SpringHomeandGardenTour.eventbrite.com and in person at Your Hearts Desire, 915 E. Silver Springs Boulevard.
Marion County Genealogy Society meeting
The Marion County Genealogy Society invites you to attend our monthly educational meeting 2-4 p.m. April 20.
We will be back, live and in person, at the Marion County Library at 2720 E. Silver Springs Blvd. Room C!
This month’s program will be a special round table discussion led by Patti Hunt. So if you need help with something, or have something you would like to share with the group, or just want to visit and listen, this is the place to be.
Please visit our website and register for this event: www.mcgsocala.org.
Marion Stamp Club meetings
The General Francis Marion Stamp Club invites all stamp collectors, young and old, and those collectors who wish to rekindle their interest in stamp collecting, to join us at 1 p.m. on the first and third Wednesday of the month. Join us at the Sheriff’s substation, 9048 SW State Road 200, for trading, sharing, and presentations.
VFW Post 4781 activities
Angela S. Santos VFW Post 4781 is at 9401 SW 110th St. Follow us on Facebook at Angela Santos VFW Post 4781. For information on any activities, call the Post at 352-873-4781.
Activities open to public:
Sunday brunch is from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. every Sunday for only $6 to $10. Menu items include: eggs, bacon, sausage patty, omelets, hash browns, toast, french toast, pancakes, biscuits and gravy, breakfast sandwich with cheese and bacon or sausage, spaghetti and meatballs, meatball sub with chips, hamburger with cheese lettuce, tomato and/or onion and chips.
Bingo is 11 a.m. every Monday. Doors open at 9 a.m. Bring your snacks, lunch and beverage. Come out and enjoy the day, make new friends and maybe even win a game.
Wednesday lunches are from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Wednesday dinners are 4:30-6:30 p.m. Price and menu varies.
Angela S. Santos service is 3 p.m. on Friday, April 14, at the Post. Spaghetti dinner with salad and garlic bread is 4:30-6:30 p.m.
A chili cookoff is 4-7 p.m. on Saturday, April 15.
The Banquet Hall is available to rent for that special occasion.
Honor Guard is available to provide military honors to fallen veterans.
Activities for members:
Dart League is 6 p.m. every Monday.
Show Me the Post is 1-3 p.m. every Tuesday.
Queen of Hearts drawing is 7 p.m. every Wednesday.
Horseshoe Competition is 1 p.m. every Saturday.
Bowling League is 2 p.m. every Sunday.
Friday entertainment: April 14 – Better Than Nothin’; April 21 – Gary K.; April 28 – Randy Stanley.
Saturday entertainment: April 15 – BC Band.
VFW meetings are held at 6:30 p.m. the third Tuesday of the month. Election of officers is at the April 18 meeting.
Auxiliary meetings are held at 6 p.m. the second Thursday of the month. Election of officers is at April 13.
For more information on any activities, please call the Post at 352-873-4781.
Ocala Blue Star Mothers meet monthly
The Ocala Blue Star Mothers meet at 6 p.m. the fourth Tuesday of each month on the second floor of Arena 1 at the World Equestrian Center. For information, call Anne Parker at 843-504-0032. This is an organization for mothers of active duty military and veterans. See our website: https://ocalabluestarmothers.org
American Legion 354 starting auxiliary
If you’re a wife, daughter or sister of a veteran or husband of a veteran, post 354 of the American Legion is going to start an auxiliary. Please call Anne Parker at 843-504-0032 for information. The website is: www.alafl.org. The Post is at 10411 SW 110th St.
Ladies Night Out event in Ocala
North Central Florida Media is hosting the second Ladies Night Out from 4-8 p.m. Friday April 28, at the College of Central Florida Vintage Farm located at 4020 SE Third Ave., Ocala.
For a $10 admission, guests 21 and older may sip on two complimentary drinks, shop with market vendors, indulge in mini spa services, snap a free selfie photo, snack on light hors d’oeuvres and register to win Morgan Wallen and Bryan Adams concert tickets.
A full list of vendors can be viewed at www.937kcountry.com or windfm.com.
Brick City Brewers meet monthly
Do you enjoy beer, cider or mead? Are you interested in learning how these delicious beverages are made? Have you always wanted to make your own? Are you already a home brewer looking to share recipes or learn new techniques?
The Brick City Brewers, Ocala’s “original” home brewing club, meets monthly to share home brewed drinks, knowledge and recipes. We also raise money for charity events and participate in a number of beer festivals throughout the year. Come visit us at our next club meeting. All levels of interest and expertise are welcome!
For more information, check us out on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/brickcitybrewers or e-mail us at brickcitybrewers2010@gmail.com.
Our next club meeting is at 4:30 p.m. on May 7 at Big Hammock Brewery & Bites, 103 SE 1st Ave., Ocala.
Get out and dance
The Town Square at Circle Square Commons hosts “Get Out and Dance” 7-10 p.m. five nights a week. Dance to live entertainment every Friday and Saturday and to pre-recorded music Tuesday through Thursday. The dances are free and open to the public.
The Town Square is in On Top of the World at 8405 SW 80th St., Ocala.
Discover power of plants at new Discovery Center exhibit
The Discovery Center’s newest exhibit, Plantastic, is open to the public through Saturday, May 6, at the Discovery Center, 701 NE Sanchez Ave., Ocala. The exhibit is open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Tuesdays through Saturdays.
Follow Bobbi the Botanist on an adventure to see all the ways that plants power our world. Check out the mini hedge maze and be the insect in the larger-than-life flower garden.
General admission to the Discovery Center is $8 per person or $28 for a family of four. Annual memberships are also available for individuals and families. Additional educational opportunities include, StarLab Planetarium shows from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturdays, and STEAM Saturdays are available at 2 p.m. for a $3 add-on to the price of general admission.
For information, call 352-401-3900 or visit the Discovery Center page at www.ocalafl.org.
New meeting time for Toastmasters group
Southwestern Marion Toastmasters Club #1377184 is changing their meeting time to 3:30-4:30 p.m. the first and third Wednesdays of the month. We’re returning to in-person meetings at the Our Redeemer Lutheran Church Fellowship Hall at 5200 SW College Road, Ocala (State Road 200, across from the BMW dealership).
There are many excellent reasons to join a Toastmaster Club. If you find yourself with leadership and communication challenges as a leader, it’s a great place to learn how to conduct a meeting, communicate clearly and lead skillfully. Some members love to brush up on and maintain speaking and leadership skills. Others just enjoy the camaraderie and fellowship from the open communication and testing of ideas that are part of every club.
Southwestern Marion Toastmasters invites you to join us. Contact David Wesenberg at dwesenberg3@cfl.rr.com for more information about how to get started.
Circle Square Commons farmers market
Circle Square Commons is hosting a weekly farmers market from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. every Thursday. The market is in On Top of the World at 8405 SW 80th St., Ocala.
Local chapter of Florida Sewing Sew-Ciety
Looking for a friendly, general sewing group? We get together once a month in Ocala to sew clothes, accessories, home/gift items and charity projects. We are the local chapter of the Florida Sewing Sew-Ciety (FSS), a statewide organization.
The annual membership is $20. All levels of sewing are welcome.
If you would like more information, email chenry@atlantic.net.
Ocala Lions Club meetings
Ocala Lions Club meets from noon to 1 p.m. every Thursday at the Ocala Golf Club, 3130 E. Silver Springs Blvd.
Newcomers are welcome; membership is not required in the golf club. Call David Leigh at 352-425-2865.
American Legion meetings
American Legion Post 354 meets every third Wednesday at 2 p.m. at the West Marion Moose Lodge, 10411 SW 110th St., Dunnellon.
For information, call Commander Roy Hofer at 352-322-1422.
Painting ‘Under the Sea’ watercolor workshop
Citrus Watercolor Society (CWS) presents a one-day workshop by artist Polly Boston on Saturday, April 15, at the Whispering Pines Recreation Building in Inverness. The workshop entitled “Under the Sea’’ features the ever popular Clownfish and Polly’s wonderful watercolor techniques, so your painting will make a splash!
The cost is $95 for CWS members and $115 for non-members.
Polly will also conduct a brief demonstration following our CWS monthly business meeting on Friday, April 14, at the First Christian Church of Inverness, at 2018 Colonade St., Inverness.
All are welcome to the demo, but a $5 donation is requested from non-members.
For information and to register for the workshop, email Deb Newman at debnewman57@yahoo.com or check out the CWS website at www.citruswatercolorsociety.org/workshops. See more of Polly’s paintings at the Rainbow Springs Gallery in Dunnellon.
South Ocala Chess Club at Freedom Library
The South Ocala Chess Club meets 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. every Friday morning at Freedom Library. The club has really grown in recent months and we usually have at least 8 to 10 players. Players of all ages are welcome.
All levels of skill are welcome. A number of the regular players are experienced or intermediate level players.
Please bring a chess set, if you have one.
For information, call Rich at 321-514-1073. The club also has a group page on Facebook and at Chess.com.
SW 200 Corridor Quilt Guild
The SW 200 Corridor Quilt Guild meets from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. the second and fourth Friday of each month at the Southwest District Sheriff’s Office (9048 SW State Road 200). Our mission is to enhance the growth and knowledge of the “art of quilting” through the inspiration, creativity, and friendship of its members by sharing quilting techniques and patterns through active participation in teaching/learning with one another. All level quilters are welcome.
For more information, email us at sw200corridorquilters@gmail.com.
Free food every Thursday at church outreach center
Revealing Truth Ministries Outreach Christian Center offers fresh food from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. every Thursday. We are blessed to be a blessing to our community each week: no questions asked.
For information, call 352-209-7515.
The center is at 7575 SW 62nd Court, Ocala.
Line dance classes
Intermediate level line dance classes are offered from 3-4 p.m. every Wednesday at H2U above Bank OZK of Ocala on State Road 200 (8375 SW S.R. 200).
Church lists services
Christ’s Church of Marion County invites you to join us Sunday, April 23. The morning begins at 9:30 a.m. with Sunday School classes for all ages at 9:30 a.m. We offer four adult classes on a variety of topics. A synopsis of each class is available on our website.
Our Worship Service begins at 10:30 a.m. with our praise team leading a blend of familiar hymns of the church as well as contemporary praise songs with a full praise band. The Christ’s Church Worship Choir will also present special music. Lead Pastor Ray Burhart continues the series book of 1 John.
Children aged 6 weeks through grade 5 meet in Children’s Classes under the direction of Katie Davenport, Children’s Director.
Christ’s Church of Marion County is located at 6768 SW 80th St. – just off State Road 200. For more information on all our events or for directions, visit our website at www.ccomc.org or contact the church office at 352-861-6182.
