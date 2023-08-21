We are a new American Legion Auxiliary Unit for American Legion Post 354 and hope to receive our charter in the fall of 2023. We’re already hard at work with 20 members and look forward to having many more members join.
Our auxiliary dues are $40 and for membership, you must be the wife, spouse, sister, or mother of a veteran or an active duty military who belongs to an American Legion Post and provide a copy of their DD214. A copy of the DD214 is also required to validate the military service of a deceased veteran.
Our Auxiliary is planning monthly projects supporting veterans, their families, community and children. A few projects currently planned are collecting blankets/lap throws, donating to Marion County Sheriff’s Department for the Halloween project, writing Christmas cards to our veterans in the VA hospital and donating to the food pantry.
Our first project was very successful as we collected 27 blankets for the “Bears and Blankets” charity which will be presented to the Marion County Sheriff’s office in December.
If you’re interested in joining this great group of ladies, please call 352-362-6997 or 352-277-2456.
Darice Linden is president of American Legion Auxiliary 354.
