While holiday celebrations were in full swing, local couple James and Tamara Wright’s puppy, a cockapoo named JuJu, escaped into the vast neighborhoods of Oak Run and Palm Cay.
“As we were in the midst of the holiday, we had a house full,” the couple recalled. “Everyone was excited to see the puppy.
“JuJu was quite overwhelmed. So when we put him on a leash to go out, he pulled out of his restraint and ran.”
The couple’s daughter Jennifer, who was visiting for the holidays from Michigan, posted on the Nextdoor app to get the word out, and reported sightings began to pour in from around Oak Run and Palm Cay, offering encouragement to the family.
In the meantime, JuJu’s breeder, Diana, and the Wrights’ son joined from out of town in the search mission after learning the pup escaped.
Once JuJu was finally sighted near the water tower in Palm Cay on Dec. 30, Diana, who brought JuJu’s siblings from Gainesville, released the siblings to coax JuJu out of the woods. It worked.
“We were able to get him home to give him a warm bath, put his collar AND harness on him, and he ate a good meal,” Jennifer said. “New routines were immediately established to make sure he stays safe.
“I couldn’t leave my folks until the situation was resolved! We were supposed to leave Sunday, early in the morning, but ended up leaving Monday late morning!
“I am so happy we had a happy reunion.”
The Wrights were grateful for everyone’s help.
“Our hearts go out to all the volunteers, Diana and her family as well as our family,” the Wrights reported on social media. “I would also like to thank the guard at Palm Cay who gave us access to search.”
JuJu joined the family in September at 6 months old after the family lost their 17-year-old rat terrier. Cockapoos are a mix between cocker spaniels and poodles.
