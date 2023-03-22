The Canine and Pet Club at Oak Run hosted a nail-clipping event March 11 at the overflow parking lot by the dog park. Shelley, the groomer, is wonderful, and what sets her apart is the technique she practices. She greets, talks to and touches the dogs, and, the best part, she will do this inside the owner’s vehicle or golf cart, or while the pet is held in the owner’s loving arms. These four-legged, furry friends are comfortable in their own familiar surroundings.
Shelley uses a Dremel, which has no sound and is very fast. No dog has shown any anger or fights back. It generally takes 5 to 7 minutes.
The cost of nail clipping service is $10 per dog or cat. The Canine and Pet Club of Oak Run provides the community with this service without making any money, through donations, and has been able to provide the prize jar for a free clipping reward.
Contact Wes, president of the club, for your four-legged furry friend’s next clipping at: 630-272-9242.
