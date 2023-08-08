“School days, school days, dear old golden rule days,
Readin’ and ‘ritin’ and ‘rithmetic, Taught to the tune of a hick’ry stick,
You were my queen in calico, I was your bashful barefoot beau,
And you wrote on my slate, I love you Joe, When we were a couple of kids.”
– “School Days,” written in 1907 by Will D. Cobb and Gus Edwards
“Education is the passport to the future, for tomorrow belongs only to those who prepare for it today.” – Civil Rights leader Malcolm X
With doors opening for school this week in Marion County, Oak Runners shared memories from their school days. They remember the yellow buses, crossing guards and slower speeds around schools.
Jeff Kines said he recalls the smell of new clothes, catching the bus at 7 a.m., going to football practice after school, catching up with friends, trying to pick out a girl for the homecoming dance and prom, wearing “shorty” shorts in gym class, making things in shop class and the end-of-school bell.
Ann Hubbard remembers the nuns, “lots of strict nuns.”
You’re never too old to learn. Going back to school provides seniors with an opportunity to engage with their peers and younger students. Returning to school may expose older adults to new experiences, technologies and customs they may otherwise never have enjoyed.
