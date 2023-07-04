A longtime artist whose work focuses on Florida springs is having a “meet the artist” event Saturday, July 8. The Friends of Silver Springs State Park is hosting the “Meet The Artist Event with Artist Larry Whitler” at the Silver Springs State Park Welcome Center, located at 5656 E. Silver Springs Blvd. Whitler’s art is on display at the Welcome Center until mid-August.
Larry is looking forward to meeting you! He’ll be speaking about his art, how his artwork in this exhibition incorporates the theme “The Springs,” and having conversations with you about his artwork. Ten pieces of his original artwork on display reflect different personalities of some of the waterways and the land that encompass some of our springs around our State of Florida.
There’s no charge to view the Art of Artist Larry Whitler or to visit the Welcome Center. Silver Springs State Park does charge a $2 per person State Park admission fee to enter the State Park.
Whitler, an artist with over 60 years of artistic expertise in the mediums of watercolor, oil, pastel, acrylic, charcoal, and most recently digital art, brings every painting he creates to life, each reflecting their own emotion.
On a personal note, Larry has lived and worked in Marion County since 1972; always sharing his caring and talents with the community. He’s been in broadcasting for 36 years and served Marion County as a morning drive radio host with his partner Robin MacBlane, always bringing needs to light along with interesting topics and fun. Larry is a singer/songwriter and, with Robin, created their children’s entity “Robin And The Giant.”
Through Larry’s artwork, he’s brought awareness to and raised funds for various entities within his community, including: raising over $28,000 for the Marion County Literacy Council; creating a portrait of Hammet Bowen, Jr., the first medal of honor recipient in Marion County which now hangs in the Hammet Bowen Jr. Elementary School in Ocala; creating two portraits for the Ocala Shrine Club to bring awareness of their work with children; and creating a portrait of the dog Phoenix to raise awareness of the work of the Marion County Humane Society. All of Larry’s paintings were created “en gratis.”
We hope you enjoy the Art of Larry Whitler and your day of exploring Silver Springs State Park.
The Friends of Silver Springs State Park Welcome Center is open on Saturdays and Sundays from 10:00 a.m. until 4 p.m. and is located across from the glass bottom boats.
For more information about The Art of Artist Larry Whitler, visit www.larrywhitler.com or contact Robin MacBlane at robinmacblane@gmail.com.
For more information about The Friends of Silver Springs State Park visit www.the friendsofsilversprings.org.
