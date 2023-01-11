The Marion County Master Gardeners host their two-day Spring Festival on March 11 and March 12 at the Southeastern Livestock Pavilion. It’s the 27th year of the popular event, which drew more than 5,000 attendees last year despite a severe tornado striking Marion County on its opening day.
The festival brings together commercial and educational vendors as well as representatives from community services – all in one place. The Pavilion will be transformed into rows of vendor booths, both under the roof and in outside areas.
This year’s festival will have a special focus on Florida-Friendly Landscaping (FFL). Vendors that are certified FFL landscapers and sell native plants will be highlighted.
There will also be educational seminars and booths to help you learn more about Master Gardening.
There will be 12 educational seminars for adults, presented by Master Gardeners, UF/IFAS Extension Agents and vendors. Topics range from how to grow orchids to how to have low-maintenance landscapes that save water and provide wildlife habitat. All seminars will be in the large, climate-controlled Extension auditorium.
Educational vendors include: City of Ocala Water Resources; Ocala Electric Utility; Silver Springs and Rainbow Springs state parks; Florida Friendly Landscaping – just to name a few.
The KidZone is back to provide education and activities for children by bringing together age-appropriate vendors who donate their time. Some highlights for this year include UF Entomology, with displays of bugs and live critters; Florida Automated Weather Network (FAWN); K9 Search and Rescue; Garden Society Railroad with trains that children can run themselves; and a live butterfly encounter.
Spend the day with the UF/IFAS Master Gardeners – there will even be food trucks.
Admission is $3; 12 and under are free.
Bring your own wagon!
The Southeastern Livestock Pavilion is located at 2232 N.E. Jacksonville Road, Ocala.
The festival is open from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. on March 11 and from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on March 12.
