Marion Senior Services has released the Ocala/Marion County Age-Friendly Action Plan as an extension of the 2023-26 Community Health Improvement Plan (CHIP). The establishment of an action plan for becoming more age-friendly under the criteria established by AARP renews Marion Senior Services’ (MSS) status as a member of the AARP Network of age-friendly states and communities.
The plan commits to increasing supportive care and services for the aging population through the promotion of our City and County Parks and Recreation Centers. The plan also commits to increasing civil participation and employment for all ages and increasing community support and health services through various programs.
In alignment with this action plan, MSS is opening a new dining site at the Mary Sue Rich Center at Reed Place on Tuesday, Aug. 1. A Ribbon Cutting will be held at 10 a.m. that morning.
MSS clients are granted access to a once-daily nutritional meal, education, community, and amenities offered by the Mary Sue Rich Center. The goal of this relocation is to encourage seniors to increase their daily exercise and activity through exposure to the amenities offered by the facility, and through proximity to other County and City Parks.
The plan seeks to adopt local policies to increase intergenerational participation in City and County Advisory boards and increase the number of community partners in the Elder Co-Response team. With the development of the Co-Responder Program in Marion County, supportive care and services for the aging population will increase by diverting high utilizers from costly acute care settings and providing assessment and community support services needed to allow elderly to live independently and age in place.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.