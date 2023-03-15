Family and friends gathered last Saturday to celebrate Gerry (Gerald) Mills’ 100th birthday.
Gerry was born on March 15, 1923, in London, England. He is a Cockney as he was born within hearing of Bow Bells.
As a young boy, he and his sister, Joan, played in the streets of London, including at the iconic Tower of London.
Gerry enlisted in the British Army during World War II. He served in Italy, Spain, Yugoslavia, Greece, the Isle of Capri and Africa. He has many interesting stories of his time in the service and loves to share his experiences.
While on leave, he met Daphne Farrer. They were married five years later. They had two daughters, Anne Boyles and Susan Swain.
In 1957, Gerry and his sister, Joan, and family immigrated to Detroit, Michigan. Gerry found a good job and purchased a home. Six months later, Daphne and their daughters followed.
In 1964, the family welcomed a son, Gary.
Gerry later opened a motorcycle and scooter business. The business was broken into twice during the riots in the 1960s and Gerry decided to move his family. He settled in Ocala.
Gerry owned a gas station, worked for Libby, McNeill and Libby and the Sprint telephone company.
Upon retirement, he and Daphne moved to Marion Landing where they made many friends and enjoyed an active retired life. Due to health issues, they moved to South Florida in 2012 to live with their daughter, Susan, but soon returned to Ocala to live with their daughter, Anne, in On Top of the World in 2014. Unfortunately, Daphne passed in 2016.
Gerry is still very active. He plays bingo three times a week and cards several times a week.
