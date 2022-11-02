It’s here! The Marion Landing fall sale is tomorrow, Saturday, Nov. 5, so make sure you stop by the Lifestyle Center between 8 a.m. and noon for some great bargains.
The Great Room will be filled with household and holiday items, tools, sporting goods, tables of books, many fine jewelry items, live plants and a huge amount of homemade baked goods – all for sale at reasonable prices.
Residents should bring their donated items to the Lifestyle Center, Friday, Nov. 4, no earlier than 10:30 a.m. and until 3 p.m., where the items will be sorted, priced and made ready for sale.
The doors of the Marion Landing Lifestyle Center will open promptly at 8 a.m. Saturday, and the sale will continue until noon.
Admission is free, and it is open to the public. We are located at 8601 SW 65th Ave. Road, across State Road 200 from Queen of Peace.
Marion Landing Halloween parade
Marion Landing residents had a great time at their annual Halloween parade! Led by our Citizen Patrol Car, the parade traveled through the community and ended at our Lifestyle Center. Refreshments were sponsored by Brentwood at ForeRanch.
