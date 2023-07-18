The Marion County Memorial Honor Guard’s mission is to provide military honors for veterans in the area, including the six surrounding counties. It provides military services for veterans of all six branches: the Army, Marines, Navy, Air Force, Space Force and Coast Guard. It also provides services for unclaimed veterans in Marion County once a month.
The Marion County Memorial Honor Guard was started over 20 years ago. All of the founders have since passed away, but currently, there are 25 members, six of whom joined in June. The organization’s goal is to double the number of volunteers to 50.
Charles Calhoun’s role is to grow the ranks and recruit members. You can call him at 352-556-6004.
Fundraising is important to pay expenses and to meet a present need of replacing their van, which was recently damaged in a collision.
“These men give their time and energy, they shouldn’t have to pay too,” Calhoun said.
To volunteer or arrange services, call Don Kennedy, retired Senior Chief Petty Officer U.S. Navy, at 609-234-9259
The services are held in one of eight open air buildings called Committal Services Shelters. During the services, the volunteers from the Honor Guard wear their uniforms. The chaplain leads the service, they perform the traditional flag folding, “Taps” is played, and there’s a rifle volley (21-gun salute). Also, a bagpiper plays the theme song for the branch of service that veteran served in as the family of the deceased arrives. The bagpiper also plays “Amazing Grace” at each service after “Taps” is played.
At times there are active duty personnel who fold and present the flag to the family and may play “Taps.”
Outside of the Committal Shelter stands the solemn battlefield cross, a rifle, soldier’s helmet, dog tags and, at the base, the soldier’s boots.
You’ll see coins on the headstones of the deceased that were left by other soldiers or veterans. Each coin has significant meaning: a penny – you visited the grave; a nickel – you and the deceased trained at boot camp together; a dime – you served with the deceased; a quarter – you were with the deceased when they died.
