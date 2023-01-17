The Marion County Library System and Coping with Dementia LLC have announced a series of free ABC of Dementia workshops again this winter and spring. Dates and locations include:
Dunnellon Public Library, located at Robinson Road, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Thursday, March 30
Freedom Public Library, located at 5870 SW 95th Street, Ocala, from 2 to 4 p.m. on Thursday, Jan. 26; from 2 to 4 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 24; and from 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. on Friday, March 10.
Marion Oaks Library, located at 294 Marion Oaks Lane in Ocala, from 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. on Wednesday, April 5.
Belleview Library, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Monday, Feb. 27; Friday, March 31; and Friday, April 28.
Sankofa Public Library, located at 1821 NW 21st St. in Ocala, from 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. on Thursday, April 6.
All participants will receive a free packet of useful information.
Coping with Dementia president and certified dementia practitioner Debbie Selsavage said, “Our ABC of Dementia workshop explains Alzheimer’s and other forms of dementia in plain language, suggests techniques for becoming a better and less stressed care partner, and provides useful resources to families living with dementia. While the workshop is designed primarily for care partners and family members of a loved one living with dementia, everyone is welcome, including persons experiencing dementia.”
Due to the popularity of these workshops, reservations are encouraged. For more information or to reserve seats, call 352-422-3663 or e-mail deb@coping. today.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.