Marion Civic Chorale Disbands

After nearly 40 years, the Marion Civic Chorale community chorus is disbanding.
Started in 1984 by Grat L. Rosazza and 12 civic-minded vocalists, the Chorale incorporated in 1986, bringing the beauty of choral song to the public.
Since then, the chorale’s vocal harmonies have entertained the citizens of Marion County, honoring our veterans, celebrating the Christmas holidays, and announcing the coming of spring.
This extraordinary group of dedicated music lovers also established an annual scholarship in 1995 in Mr. Rosazza’s name to assist talented local students who planned to continue their education in the music field. Over 25 students have received this award since the scholarship’s inception.
We’re grateful to the Marion Cultural Alliance, Advent Health, St. George Anglican Cathedral, Countryside Presbyterian Church and the many other venues, our generous and loyal patrons, and all our wonderful audiences for their love and support over the years.
