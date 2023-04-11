Every couple of years, one of the leading local golf cart business owners, Martin Smith, sponsors a golf tournament at Ocala Palms (OP) Golf & Country Club. Not only that, he includes a tasty lunch consisting of barbecued ribs and chicken grilled by his brother. Side dishes of baked beans, coleslaw and potato salad were furnished and served by OP ladies Ruby Kasper, Claralee Leigh, Marcia Shelton and Winnie Cole.
My husband and I were unable to attend, but from what I understand, 60 golfers and the golfing staff indicated the food was delicious.
Mr. Smith has been in the golf cart business for over 20 years, and he likes to honor one of OP golfers who happens to also be a military veteran. This year, he bestowed the honor to U.S. Marine Corps Veteran Bill Negron.
Bill and his wife Kay have been avid golfers at the OP course for over 20 years, and it is a pleasure to call them friends. I understand it was quite a surprise to Bill as he wasn’t aware he was to be honored. Sounds like Kay can keep a secret!
Thank you, Martin, for your support of the OP golf course and golfers. Should anyone need to contact Martin for golf cart services, he can be reached at All About Golf Cars, LLC, 352-690-1933. P.S. I didn’t forget the “t” – that’s the name of Martin’s business.
Stay well everyone and keep on smiling.
