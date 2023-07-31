Legendary pop and country crossover band Exile is coming to Ocala this month.
Best known for the No. 1 hit, “Kiss You All Over,” Exile performs at the Circle Square Cultural Center on Aug. 24, on the eve of the release of their new album, A Million Miles Later.
“This was our most ambitious album project ever, 16 songs,” band member J.P. Pennington said. ”It took about a year and a half to complete and was a total team effort. I feel like we covered a lot of ground genre-wise. We have all been influenced by many different styles of music and we tried to reflect that here. We’re very proud of it.”
Exile formed in 1963 as a small club band in Richmond, Kentucky, but managed to top both the pop and country charts during their nearly 60-year-long career. Their most successful hit, “Kiss You All Over” spent four weeks at the top of Billboard’s pop chart in 1978.
In the early 1980s, Exile started to focus on country music. During their run on the country charts Exile has successfully had 10 No. 1 singles, including “I Don’t Want To Be A Memory” and “Give Me One More Chance.”
They have toured with acts including Aerosmith, Fleetwood Mac, The Oak Ridge Boys, Kenny Rogers and The Judds.
The five original Exile members re-formed in 2008 and continue to tour today. Current members of the band include J.P. Pennington, Les Taylor, Sonny LeMaire, Marlon Hargis and Steve Goetzman.
Doors open at 6 p.m., followed by the show at 7 p.m.
Visit www.cscultural center.com for ticket information. Tickets start at $37.
Circle Square Cultural Center is located at 8395 SW 80th Ave., Ocala.
