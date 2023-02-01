The Twilight Wish Foundation, which grants wishes to low-income seniors and residents living in nursing facilities who’ve shown a commitment to service, is celebrating its 20-year anniversary. Ocala resident, Randie Duretz, is a boots-on-the-ground staff member for the nonprofit who’s taken on a director’s role since her retirement to Florida from Philadelphia.
Duretz became the organization’s National Director of Chapters, Ambassadors and Volunteers in January 2021. The role is a natural fit for her ambition and desire to help others. She has over 35 years of experience as an activities director at several long-term care facilities, most recently at Luther Woods Nursing & Rehabilitation. During her time there, Duretz collaborated with Twilight Wish to grant wishes to several residents.
She was twice voted Activities Professional of North America by the National Association of Activity Professionals. Duretz is now responsible for overseeing chapter management and growth with the Foundation.
Seniors must have an income of 200 percent or less of poverty level and also provide a positive history of giving back to others, through service to the nation, community or family. It’s now working toward 5,000 wishes since its founding in 2003. Its first wish granted was a tombstone for a beloved son in 2004, Duretz said.
Duretz worked for 35 years in healthcare as a director of recreation and volunteers. She’s prided herself on listening to seniors who weren’t able to make their dreams come true for themselves. She then found a way to channel her skills and passion through the Twilight Wish Foundation.
Among the wishes she granted were:
Helping a retired Coast Guard and Navy veteran and meteorologist who taught troops how to predict the weather meet his favorite popular TV meteorologist from Philadelphia.
Granting an 86-year-young resident who enjoyed being creative with a colored pencil or a paint brush an opportunity to paint a mural on a church in South Philly.
Giving a woman who love animals and reminisced about zoo trip with her father a chance to return to the zoo with her sister and feed the hippos.
Allowing a retired police detective, who always dreamed of going back to the round house, a chance to meet the police commissioner and see how things changed after 37 years.
“Sometimes a wish fulfills an immediate need. Sometimes it’s a last wish or a lifelong dream. All wishes provide a meaningful ‘thank you’ to the senior for a lifetime of service to others,” Duretz said.
One-third of the wishes and dreams have been granted to veterans.
There are 20 Twilight Wish chapters around the country.
The always-busy Duretz has had her hands in a variety of projects throughout her life. She was awarded the Spirit of Philadelphia award in 1985. She’s worked with animal shelters in pet therapy and training, which has led to TV appearances, even a Purina commercial and a Saturday Night Live appearance for one of her dogs. She designed a pet therapy bingo game and taught seminars on the topic.
An author and photographer, she’s also a contributor to the Marion Citizen.
Duretz’s heart and ear, followed by some diligent follow-up work, have helped realize many dreams and memories for the residents, family, staff at the facility and the people behind the scene.
Since coming to Florida, Duretz has helped grant a wish and dream at an assisted living facility in Marion Oaks, a nursing facility in Orlando and a nursing facility in Hernando, she said.
You can find out more about the Twilight Wish Foundation at www. twilightwish.org, and reach out to Randie at Randie@twilightwish.org.
