Wishing everyone Merry Christmas, Happy Hanukkah and Happy Kwanzaa as we celebrate our December holiday season. It’s hard to believe that 2022 is drawing to a close and 2023 will be swiftly arriving.
Snowbirds are returning to Florida, and it is a great time to think about getting active in one of your clubs!
How about considering the wonderful sport of table tennis?
Did you know that table tennis is a wonderful fitness activity? Aside from being fun, playing table tennis also offers surprisingly great health benefits. The average person can lose 275-400 calories an hour while playing.
Like most sports, table tennis offers great mind-body stimulation and it’s a low impact aerobic exercise. It builds gross motor, eye-hand coordination, improves concentration, reflexes, helps your cardiovascular system, increases social interaction and improves your overall fitness level.
Wow! All that while having lots of fun and making friends!
And speaking of making friends, what a great time On Top of the World (OTOW) Table Tennis Club members had with the Oak Runners! Oak Runners Club President Paul Pickard brought 12 table tennis club members along to play with 23 of our On Top of the World club members. It was a wonderful afternoon of being able to get to know each other and have friendly play across seven ping pong tables.
This was a long-awaited event. We had planned in March 2020 to reciprocate having the Oak Runners join us for an afternoon of fun, and then COVID hit and all club events were shut down. It took us over two years, but we were happy to be able to finally join together this fall.
Everyone had a fun time, and you could feel the enthusiasm and passion for table tennis in the room! We all enjoyed making new friendships and being able to experience different styles of play between the Oak Runners and OTOW club members.
Everyone attending also received a special pin showing a paddle hitting a ball and a ping pong table in the background.
We look forward to other opportunities to invite Oak Run players back, and perhaps we’ll be able to come on over to Oak Run!
A special thanks goes to OTOW Table Tennis Club members Sammy Hsu and Michael Lowe for arranging and coordinating the pattern of play and to Pickard for bringing out his players.
Table tennis pointers
Take care of your table tennis rubber. Be sure to clean the paddle rubber.
Dirty rubber will cause the surface to be less tacky and spinny. It will also play inconsistently due to the surface of some areas being different from the others.
It is best to use a cleaner that is specifically made for table tennis rubber. Do not use household detergent, as these often can leave unwanted residue on your rubber and cause it to deteriorate too quickly.
Apply one or two sprays of the cleaner on one rubber, then wipe with a sponge or lint-free cloth. Most kitchen sponges will not do because they leave bits of sponge on your rubber, and many towels are too abrasive or leave pieces of lint. Use a table tennis sponge.
When should you clean your rubber? Always clean it at the end of each playing session. Also clean it anytime it seems dirty or you notice decreased or inconsistent performance.
After cleaning your rubber, put it in a paddle case. Cases provide padding and protection. Never keep the paddle out in direct sunlight or in a hot car!
Eventually you will need to change your rubber or get a new paddle. But if you take care of it, your rubber will last much longer!
Inquiring minds ask
Members often ask me interesting and challenging questions about table tennis rules, history and practice. This week, I was asked why table tennis doesn’t have a ball boy or ball girl which is part of regular tennis tournaments. How great that would be to help retrieve balls, instead of bending down all the time, during regular play. Here is what I found.
In 2018, ball boys have started becoming visible. In 2018, the Indian Table Tennis leagues like UTT, the China Open and the World Cup in Disneyland Paris all had ball boys (and girls). Now referred to as ball kids, they help make sure that the transitional process between points goes as smoothly as possible.
The children are stationed on the corners (often behind a barrier) and retrieve any loose balls only when the ball reaches the corner. They collect the balls in baskets before handing them over to the umpire during breaks and timeouts. The umpire will then take out a new ball out of the ones, which are generally tested before the match and provide the servers with a ball at the appropriate time. All balls are collected at the end of the set.
Being a ball kid definitely has its perks in getting to meet the tournament stars, seeing them in action or obtaining their autographs. Now we just have to figure out how to have some in our club room to help lessen our need to fetch stray balls or keep bending down.
Another question: Why do some players stomp their foot before serving? Answer: Some do it as part of their transition of weight from the back to front foot. Some do it as a form of distraction. The sound made by the ball being struck can tell lots about the kind of bat used and type of serve hit. Preventing your opponent from hearing that clearly can be advantageous.
Finally, stomping the foot hides the sound of the serve at the moment of contact, making it harder for the receiver to calculate the speed and amount of spin of the oncoming ball.
Members have also asked me recently if they lose a point because they hit a ball coming at them that has not hit the table first. You need to let the ball bounce on the table before you hit it. If you don’t wait, you lose the rally and point.
The bottom line – if you are the one who hit the ball and your opponent touches it before it bounces on their side inside the white lines, you take the point. However, if the ball has cleared the table, gone past the white end line, and you hit it, no point is lost, but the receiving side gains the point.
Come join the fun and become a member of your table tennis club! For more information about the On Top Of The World Table Tennis Club, contact President Paul Stadterman at ptstadterman@yahoo.com with any questions.
Oak Run residents can contact Oak Runners Table Tennis Club president Paul Pickard at 585-703-1640 (please leave a voicemail or text message). The Oak Run Table Tennis Club plays at the Orchid Club 1 to 3 p.m. Mondays, 12:30 to 3 p.m. Wednesdays, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturdays, and 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Sundays.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.