Countryside Presbyterian Church welcomes saxophone recording artist Eirinn Abu in concert at 3 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 10.
Abu, always a favorite in the Ocala area, has been called “The instrumental version of Josh Groban or Andrea Bocelli.” His CDs include a mix of hymns, such as “Amazing Grace,” movie themes, and love songs, including a duet with Dolly Parton of “I Will Always Love You.”
A love offering will be taken.
Countryside Presbyterian Church is located at 7768 SW Highway 200 in Ocala.
For information, call 352-237-4633.
