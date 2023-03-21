Many modern-day believers have never experienced a revival, so let’s talk about what it is, what it’s not, what revival services are, and why we need them.
The word revival derives from the word revive, which means to restore to life or consciousness. Thus, the word revival basically means something has become important, popular, or active again. The Hebrew word for revival, as used in the Bible, means “to bring back to life,” to “restore to consciousness,” or to “restore to a previous condition.” As the Psalmist wrote, “Will You not revive us again, that your people may rejoice in You?” (Ps. 85:6).
Revival isn’t evangelism, even though many may be revived as a result of it. It’s not emotionalism, although there may be emotional manifestations connected to it. In religious terms, revival is a renewal of interest, a reawakening of our faith, a return to God and His commandments, a recovery of former fervor, a renewal of commitments, a resurgence of spiritual life, a return to our first love, and a restoration of God’s manifest presence among His people.
To experience revival, many churches across the history of America have utilized and promoted a series of revival services. Such services usually begin as a few concerned believers meet to pray and confess their own shallowness, emptiness, lifelessness, lethargy, backsliding, and/or indifference, praying for God’s forgiveness and His intervention in their lives and in the life of the church. Usually, an evangelist is called, and perhaps special singers.
The nightly services may go on for two weeks, or more. The purpose of a church revival is to allow the preaching of God’s word and the power of the Holy Spirit to transform both believers and nonbelievers alike. Through these meetings, people sense God’s power, mercy, and grace and are called to prayer, repentance, and faithful living.
Please pray for the Southwest Christian Church, 9045 SW 60th Ave., as we hold revival services on at 10:30 a.m. and 6 p.m. on Sunday, March 26, 6 p.m. on Monday, March 27. Our evangelist will be Mark Borne. The public is welcome. Phone: 352-861-9080. Website: www.swchristianchurch.com
