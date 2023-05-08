What a night it was, to say it was a roaring success doesn’t begin to describe the On Top of the World Lions Club’s latest charitable event. Our casino night on April 30, put on by Casino Party Planners, just blew everyone away.
It took a lot of people to make this such a success. Please support and thank our sponsors: Scott Cameron from State Farm Insurance, Dr. Paul Urban with CVI, Clay Timpner from United Healthcare, Bonnie and Chelsea from the Foxfire Ciesla Team, Walmart Supercenter on State Road 200, Walmart Neighborhood Store, Stellar Real Estate Agency, First Federal Bank, Walt’s Brakes, Keller Williams agents Lorna Ruth Falthzik and Colleen Skeffington as well as Wawa on Southwest College Road.
As they say, it takes a village to accomplish your goals, and the On Top of the World (OTOW) Lions Club is a village of members who stepped up to the plate and got it done. Our members took this challenge to heart and gave it their all. Job well done, and most appreciated.
We have to give an enormous credit to the Casino Party Planners, their staff and Pit Boss Vanessa, who kept the evening moving.
Lots of raffles and prizes were given out.
We can’t forget our great partners who furnished the snacks by Wawa, and the water, drinks, chips and candy from the Walmart Supercenter on State Road 200.
We’d also like to thank the many people who donated the gift cards that were in the baskets that were raffled off. Please visit and thank them. They’re Making Waves Salon, Darryl’s Restaurant, Paisano’s, Marco’s Restaurant, Sids on the Square, Beef ‘O’ Brady’s, Cody’s Restaurant, Chili’s, Azul’s, The Breakfast Station and Milano’s. We’d also like to thank all the people who bought tickets and attended this event, without you we wouldn’t be able to help others in need.
We’ll be able to help a lot of children, veterans and others in need in our county from the proceeds of this event.
Remember, if you want to become a Lion, give us a call, we’d love to have you become a member. Our club can only have OTOW residents, but we can point you to other clubs in the area.
We meet at 5 p.m. on the second and fourth Tuesdays of the month at the Arbor Conference Center in the event room. Call Lion Estelle Michelson 352-895-7598, for more information.
We serve with kindness.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.