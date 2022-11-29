The Ocala 200 Lions Club has “angel trees” at the Breakfast Station, located at 8585 State Road 200, and at Sammy’s Italian Restaurant & Pizza, 6106 SW State Road 200.
Stop by, take an angel off the tree, buy a gift for the designated child’s age, and return the unwrapped gift with the angel taped to it by Dec. 22. The gifts are for children of the Ocala Domestic Violence Center.
There are 30 children at present who will benefit from your love and generosity. Sharing is caring.
The Ocala 200 Lions Club’s main function is to help seeing and hearing impaired people in need. The Club collects glasses, hearing aids and cell phones. The items are distributed to designated places to be cleaned, repaired when necessary and re-vamped for use by people in need.
In addition to their ongoing good works, the club organizes the angel trees during the holiday season.
