Bingo got off to a good start last week. There were 52 residents anxious to get the games going again.
The next scheduled night of games is March 15. Check the Reporter for update information.
Last Monday night was the monthly QMPOA meeting. There was a good attendance and participation in the meeting. The new TV screen was used during Luz’s presentation of the work accomplished during 2021.
It’s very important for every homeowner to sign the paper giving your approval of gating the community. It was just recently learned that each person on the deed to your property must sign and have notarized the legal paper. Call any of the officers for more information.
The QMPOA Board of Directors elected the officers for the year. They are: President Luz DeJesus, Vice President Denise Benoit, Secretary Laura Ronde, and Treasurer Kathy Palmer. Let’s show our support for these people. Remember, all Board of Directors members are volunteers.
We have just learned that another new development is in the planning process. This will be on the vacant land behind Publix. This property backs up to Quail Meadow. There will be special meetings of the Marion County commissioners regarding this project. A meeting with the county commissioners is scheduled for March 15. Please plan to attend this meeting. Watch the bulletin sign in front of the clubhouse for updated information.
The next big social event at the clubhouse will be the St. Patty’s Day party. This will be on Friday, March 11. The festivities will begin at 7 p.m. There will be music provided by “R” Music for You (Poppi). The social committee is providing snacks and light beverages.
Tickets for this event can be purchased from Rose Guld. Tickets are only $5. Let’s have a good turnout for this party.
Are you enjoying our warm weather? This is the way we like it!
