Can you believe that it’s March? Don’t forget this is the month we change our clocks ahead one hour. This happens on March 12.
Well, were you at the QMPOA meeting last week? We had a great turnout, the food was good, but the business meeting was not what we expected.
There was, and still is, confusion about the “proxy” votes. Most of us thought that if we were in attendance, then we didn’t need to sign the proxy. Apparently, that wasn’t the case – everyone was to have a signed proxy.
Due to the lack of votes, there will be another meeting on April 17.
One good item that came out of the meeting was concerning our association fees for the year. If you have paid your fee for the first quarter, then deduct $5 from your payment for the second quarter. Check with one of the Board members if you have any questions; their contact information is in the Reporter.
The next social event for everyone is scheduled for 7 p.m. on Saturday, March 25. This will be a spectacular program with Mark Raisch. This will be his “new” multimedia show. There will also be singing and a video show. We are excited to see what Mark has planned for us this year.
Tickets for this event are $10 and available from Gina Fredrick. This is a BYOB and snacks event.
The Social Committee is working hard on planning events for this year. If you would like to be a part of this committee, then come to the clubhouse the first Tuesday of the month. The meeting is planned for 2 p.m.
What a fabulous party in Quail Meadow on Feb. 21! We had a great time celebrating Mardi Gras (Quail Meadow style).
There were many dressed in purple, green, and gold and also wearing masks. The music by The Usual Suspects was great! This is a group of musicians – a saxophone, drums, guitar, keyboard, and a vocalist. They were excellent. The vocalist has an outstanding voice.
During the evening, couples enjoyed dancing, and also the line dancers had the opportunity to get in a few specials.
The Mardi Gras King cake was enjoyed by everyone – no, it did not have a plastic baby in it!
Stew Trautman was the Grand Marshal of the parade. Yes, he had his fancy umbrella. It was very hard to decide on the winners of the costume contest because all of the costumes were very good. However, the vote went to the following: first place was Denise St. Germain (a new resident), Fran Skinner was second, and Jeannie Kane was third.
Everyone (all 56 of us) agreed that it was a great party! A big “thank you” to everyone who worked to put this together.
If you have never been to one of our parties, you should come out and enjoy a nice evening with your neighbors.
See the Feb. 24 issue of the Marion Citizen for more photos of the Mardi Gras party.
Have a good week!
