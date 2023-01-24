The holidays are over and the decorations are packed away for the summer! Activities in Quail Meadow are going strong now. Check your QM Reporter for more information.
Are you looking for something different to do when you have children visiting you? Last week, my great granddaughter and great grandson were visiting from Atlanta. We went out to Petting Zoo Ocala, located on West Highway 40, just about one mile from S.W. 60th Avenue.
The 4-year old got to hold a python snake! This zoo is a great place to see many animals, such as llamas, camels, monkeys, etc. You can purchase food at the office and then hand-feed the animals.
We were told that many of the animals in the zoo are rescue animals. I highly recommend this amazing zoo, which is located right here close to us.
More information about the zoo can be found on their website at: www.pettingzooocala.com.
Did you see the two rockets go off into space last week? They were spectacular! We are so fortunate to live here where we can just stand in our yards, look to the east, and see history in the making.
Tickets are available for the Mardi Gras party, scheduled for Saturday, Feb. 11. The fun will begin at 7 p.m. Cathy Gilligan and Gina Fredrick will be happy to sell you tickets, for only $6 each.
Reminder: Bingo is at 7 p.m. this Thursday, Jan. 26.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.