Are you stuffed? Thursday was Thanksgiving – a day to remember to give “thanks” for all of our many blessings.
When we watch the news and see the events happening all around us, we give thanks that we are safe. I hate to think what this world will be like for our grandchildren! Can you imagine what the early Pilgrims would think about our world today?
Anyway, the Quail Meadow dinner and auction was last week. I am recovering from Covid, so I had to miss the event. I will have more about the event next week.
Due to my health (Covid) this week, I just want to say, I hope you all had a great Thanksgiving!
Editor’s note: The Nov. 18 Life in Quail Meadow column was incorrectly edited to state Carolyn Slocumb had a sister who was an Army nurse. Her grandfather’s sister was an Army nurse in World War I.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.