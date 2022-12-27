What happened to 2022? About the time we remember to put 2022 as the date, all of a sudden we are in 2023. Happy New Year!
The Quail Meadow neighborhood looks very festive this year with all of the Christmas lights and decorations. Along with all of the Santas, reindeer, etc., we have a beautiful manger in the yard of one of our residents. This reminds us of the true meaning of Christmas and why we celebrate.
If you haven’t driven throughout the neighborhood, you need to do it! There are many of our homes decorated with lights and displays. Of course, you need to go to Earle Talley’s on NW 33rd Lane and enjoy the beautiful lights and music.
Did the cold weather make you think you were in the wrong place? I remember one year in the late 1950s when I was teaching school in Orlando and we had a “cold snap.” The janitor came to my classroom and said I should take my class outside so they could see snow! He said they had announced on the radio that it was snowing in Ocala and was headed to Orlando!
Naturally, I, along with all the other teachers, took my sixth-graders to the playground where they could see a few snow flurries. This was the first time many of the students had seen snow!
Of course, it didn’t stick, but at least the kids could say that they saw snow! At that time, I never thought I would one day be living in Ocala!
This weekend we will welcome the year 2023! Have a safe celebration.
Happy New Year!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.