Have you ever considered what if you had a twin?
In the past couple weeks, I’ve been to a cafe twice, and each time someone who walked in was a person who, at first, I thought was a person I knew.
The first time it happened, I did say hello and then discovered it wasn’t the person I knew. Even the walk, hair color and style certainly made me think it was the person I knew!
Then, when it happened a second time, I had to catch myself from not speaking to the person I’d encountered. This second time, I later contacted the person I know and asked if she’d been in such and such a place earlier that day. Her reply was “No,” so I said, “It must have been your twin,” to which she replied, “No she is in Pittsburgh.” Therefore, my brain wheels started turning once again and the subject for an article popped in my head!
In both cases, I often thought it may have been pretty neat to grow up with another you! Maybe our parents might have thought differently, but to the twins I know, I’m sure they enjoyed living a somewhat “double life.”
Out of approximately 1,500 people living in Ocala Palms (OP) Golf & Country Club, four residents shared with me that they’re a “twin.” Three of the four sets are fraternal twins.
The only set of identical twins are OP resident Louise Davis and her sister Mary. This set of twins were born in Highland Park, Michigan, two minutes apart!
Mary makes her home in Cincinnati, Ohio, and they do get together as often as they can.
Being identical doesn’t necessarily mean they have had the same likes. Louise likes the blue/green colors, whereas Mary likes the rust/beige colors.
Louise did indicate that, while in college, she took one of Mary’s classes because she had another engagement to attend to.
In the past few years, they both had had cataract surgery and root canals about the same times, unbeknownst to the other. I guess they didn’t want to worry each other until after the procedures were done.
Fraternal twin Kati Browne has indicated that she and her brother Chuck were the first set of twins born in Montgomery County, Pennsylvania. They, too, were born two minutes apart!
When they were very young, they were quarantined as their dad had contracted polio a year before the vaccine was discovered.
No one was permitted to play with them as people were afraid of the paralyzing disease. Their dad lived in an iron lung for a year and for 25 years thereafter was confined to a wheelchair, never regaining the use of his legs. He was grateful that it didn’t happen to one of his children, and he told their mother that he felt like a pin cushion. According to Kati, he had a wonderful sense of humor.
Sadly, Kati’s brother passed away this past year.
Another fraternal set of twins are OP resident Lucy Puhl and her sister Julie. These lovely ladies were born in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, which is where Julie continues to reside. Although these sisters are miles apart, they’re very close at heart.
They shared a bedroom while growing up and have many fond memories of laughing and talking before they went to sleep at night. They called it their “funny time.”
The fourth set of twins are OP resident Betty Stewart and her sister Janyce, who were born in Coventry, England. Their dad was in the U.S. Army stationed there at the time.
Betty said when they were brought home from the hospital they were wrapped in the American flag. Their dad was originally from Massachusetts and their mother from England.
Being born to an American, they were automatically Americans. However, their mother got her American citizenship once here.
Since the 1980s, there seems to be more and more multiple births, not only with twins, but even triplets who’ve been born and have lived. I’m sure that has a lot to do with people in the world and the medical science we have now which helps those who survive who’re very tiny when born.
Whatever the reason, we’re so glad that some people have that privilege of being a twin.
Thanks to the above twins for sharing their personal lives of being twins.
Stay well everyone, be grateful the good Lord watched over us during the storms and keep smiling!
