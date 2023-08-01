For your information, I’ve summarized the beginning of the National Senior Olympic Games in order to give you a little background of this organization. Going back to 1985 in St. Louis, Missouri, a group of seven men and women started the original leadership of the United States National Senior Sports Organization. The vision was to promote healthy lifestyles for senior adults through education, fitness and sport.
That fall, a meeting was held and hosted individuals who were conducting games for seniors in 33 states. In 1987, the group then planned to hold the first National Senior Olympic Games (NSOG) in St. Louis with 2,500 competitors. The second event wasn’t held until 1989 with 3,500 seniors participating.
In 1990, the United States Olympic Committee objected to the use of the term Olympic, therefore the name was changed to the National Senior Games Association (NSGA), which it remains to this day. It’s a non-profit organization dedicated to motivating active adults to lead a healthy lifestyle through senior games.
I wanted to share the above highlights as this relates to one of Ocala Palms Golf & Country Club longtime residents, Chip Hurst. He and his wife Marty are high school sweethearts, both college graduates of South Carolina colleges. Marty was a French major at Winthrop University and Chip a chemical engineer at Clemson University. Chip’s career of designing equipment to produce chemicals and solve technical problems took him to several states while Marty also continued her teaching career.
When these two retired, they sold their home and gave their three children all of their belongings, bought a backpack each and set out to travel the world. After five years, they began to look for a permanent home to retire and chose to move to Ocala Palms in September 2001.
In the early years after moving to OP, they were active in various clubs as they settled into the joy of everyday retirement life. Since age 30, one of Chip’s interests was running in non-competitive 5Ks and 10Ks, plus one marathon. He continues his runs around the neighborhood, and for over 50 years has been an avid tennis player. At present time, he continues to golf some and plays tennis three times a week at an off-site facility.
Chip claims he’s not a gifted athlete, but in the fall of 2022, he did qualify for the 1500-meter race (1600 is a mile) near Tampa. Additionally, in December 2022, he finished third in the Florida State Level in Pasco County.
As non-luck would have it, Chip ruptured his Achilles tendon and was in a boot for some time, eventually going through rehab exercises. Finally, he was able to start training in May. After weeks of strenuous running on local roads, a track at Brick City Park, an elliptical machine and on the treadmill, he felt confident to enter the NSGA race in July in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. He did indicate he felt his best training was on the treadmill where he could pace himself and force his lungs to work well with his pace.
This past July, Chip was finally ready for the day of the race. He had carbed-up the night before and was well rested. With a sweet and sour treat in his pocket, he was set to put those feet forward and rock n’ roll! Marty and their daughter Lane were there to greet him at the finish line and are so proud that he qualified and participated in the men’s aged 80-84 bracket meter run 2023 NSGA.
Chip feels he has achieved all his objectives and now his challenge is to decide if he wants to continue to rise at 6 a.m. and run a mile before breakfast! I’m sure we’ll hear the words “Run, Chip, run!” and no matter what he decides, we know his family and friends will support his efforts.
Thanks, Chip and Marty, for sharing this portion of your life with us.
Stay safe everyone and keep smiling!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.