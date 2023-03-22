Most people today have friend(s) and/or family member(s) affected by the Vietnam War. Next Wednesday, March 29, let’s all pay tribute and give thanks to over 9 million Americans and their families. These men and women answered the call of duty to serve in the U.S. Armed Forces in order to stop the spread of communism.
Today the ages of those who served would be between 55 and 97. As of this year, there are an estimated 610K surviving Vietnam War veterans. Many live in the Ocala Palms(OP) Golf & Country Club community.
For 20 years, this war took the lives of over 58,000 American soldiers and injured thousands more. The U.S. began its military involvement in an effort to back South Vietnam’s effort to quell the communist onslaught which, at the height of the Cold War, was feared to promote the spread of communist ideology and influence worldwide. This war started in 1955 and lasted until 1975 with the fall of Saigon.
In addition, several million Vietnamese civilians lost their lives while thousands fled their country.
In 2012, March 29 was observed as a one-time occasion when President Barack Obama issued a proclamation in which he called all Americans to observe the day with programs, ceremonies and activities. President Donald Trump signed the Vietnam War Veterans Recognition Act of 2017 which was designated March 29 as the National Vietnam War Veterans Day.
Although not observed as a national holiday, we continue to remember. All across our country, commemorative events such as wreath-laying ceremonies, speeches, and luncheons are held to mark the occasion including at the Vietnam Veterans Memorial in Washington D.C., war veteran medical facilities, and military cemeteries. Visiting the Vietnam Wall and statues in Washington, D.C., are some of the most somber sights I’ve ever seen.
Throughout the year, there is a Vietnam Traveling Memorial Wall which is a three-fifths scale of the actual wall and is taken to numerous cities throughout the country. The City of Ocala was host to this Wall in 2018. Bikers from OP joined several miles of the “biker-cade” to the Ocala Veterans Park where the Traveling Wall was on display for residents in Marion County.
If you don’t have the opportunity to attend an observance on this day, at the very least, say a prayer for all whom this conflict affected. It’s been almost 50 years since the fall of Saigon, and many continue to suffer from this horrific war. Our hearts go out to all that they find peace and comfort in knowing we care.
May you all be blessed, stay safe and be grateful for the freedoms we enjoy in this country.
(0) comments
