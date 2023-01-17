The Ocala Palms (OP) Golf & Country Club community not only are proud to have human residents who are related, but we also have several four-legged Shima pups who are related to each other in one way or another. The owners of these sweet puppies are very familiar with this reputable breeder and know that she is responsible and caring toward these full-of-energy little furbabies.
By word of mouth, each of these 4-12 pounds of loving personality-plus puppies have found their forever homes.
A plus of these special breeds are they are non-shedding and non-yappy playful little mates. They come in the most beautiful colors and are excellent around adults and children. Being affectionate and hypoallergenic are other positive traits.
Being an animal lover myself, I’d probably want all of these cute “littles.”
Several owners agreed to share photos of these precious family members. It would’ve been quite a “family reunion” to get them together for a photo op, however, just like in a human family setting, there’s always some who don’t smile or cooperate. Therefore, the next best thing was to share separate photos of their cuteness. I also couldn’t possibly remember how all these pups are related, so I decided not to try to say so and so is the brother of so and so, etc.
I’m sure if anyone is interested in adding a relative of one of these pups to your family, one of these owners can put you in touch with the local breeder.
Please remember to stay well, be kind, think positive and smile.
