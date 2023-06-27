Around July 2019, Ocala Palms (OP) resident Nancy Thrower saw there was much need for a Pet Assistance Network. Sadly, with wild animals coming into the community, should one of the residents’ pets somehow escape the comfort of their homes, it can be a heartbreaking situation. Of course, these pets aren’t aware of the dangers that may be lurking around their comfort zones. Should this happen, the mission plan was – and is – to provide short-term support until a permanent solution is found, whether it be locating the owner or simply finding a home for the animal.
Sometimes, we need a helping hand if we have an illness or surgery ourselves, and this network is great for having someone walk the dog, etc. The Network also provides estate planning hints to ensure if your pet outlives you and you have a plan in place to ensure they are taken care of. Oftentimes, a homeowner may become too ill to care for a pet, or they pass on and these fine residents will reach out to others to assist in fostering or adopting. It’s so important that one makes a plan in case the need arises.
Inasmuch as animal shelters are usually full, the goals of this Network are to keep an animal safe and loved. Since the inception of this group, dozens of dogs and cats have benefitted from this. Locating forever homes, trapping and fixing strays are just a few of the works under this program. It also offers referrals to the in-neighborhood Pet Sitters when owners are to be away on vacation or for their own health issues.
Sheltering Hands, Quality of Life Animal Rescue and the Humane Society of Marion County have been fantastic partners. No cat or dog leaves their care unless they’re spayed or neutered; therefore, any donations to any of these organizations are greatly appreciated.
Due to the many duties of Ms. Thrower, as she’s also on the Marion County School Board, she’s reached out for another person to manage the OP Pet Assistance Network. It’s a pleasure that OP resident Michelle Crabtree has stepped up to the plate and, as such, has ideas to share with the residents and others. Michelle is also the new mom to her precious cat “Faith,” which I believe came to her as a rescue.
One such item Michelle has created for the OP Facebook page are tidbits of information regarding pet care, etc. known as Wednesday Wisdom. She’s in the process of creating a resource directory for OP pet owners to share numerous and valuable. Michelle is delighted there are so many people in the OP community who gladly jump up to the plate when an animal “escapes” or is in need of any care. She reaches out to others if someone doesn’t drive to assist them or locate someone to take their pet to the Veterinarian. Another situation was that a resident’s animal passed away and the resident was given a ride to the Humane Society in order to adopt a new pet.
Nancy and Michelle shared many ideas, and it’s a pleasure to know these pet-caring ladies as well as many others in the OP community. The network is available and encouraged to post ideas on the OP Facebook Group site to assist residents with adopting and/or fostering pets. etc.
I want to share a little story of a beautiful pet who “escaped” while his mum had guests arriving at her home. He was out wandering around for a few days, and word was out in the community for help to locate him. Sightings were posted and called in to the frantic owner and finally, after a couple days, she was able to retrieve him. She told me he just looked at her like, “Take me home, Mum. Where have you been? The expressions on animals can be so funny, but we all feel they understand what we are saying to them and that the love is mutual.
Another example of the work this wonderful committee is doing: a call was received that a stray cat who had been cared for by thoughtful neighbors was injured and under distress. The OP maintenance men had found her near their building, and she was then taken to Town & Country Animal Hospital to be evaluated. Unfortunately, she was too injured and had to be euthanized.
Bravo for these caring men who didn’t just do nothing. It’s with pleasure we have such wonderful people in the OP community. The hospital sent Michelle a message of appreciation for helping Creamy pass peacefully, as this wouldn’t have occurred in the wild. She wasn’t just a stray, she was a “heart-beating life” and deserved acknowledgment and love. For those who fed and took care of Creamy periodically, expressions of sympathy are in store. It’s a wonderful feeling to know there continue to be people who show they care in one small way or another.
I hope you all have a network within your community such as this, as every animal needs love just as much as people do. I’m amazed by all the owners in this community who’ve adopted from the Humane Society and rescue groups, and this is such a good deed.
On another note, let’s all be grateful that we can celebrate this country’s Independence on July 4. Enjoy the day and be blessed. God Bless America!
Stay well, be safe and keep smiling!
