The Ocala Palms Golf and Country Club community has many outstanding citizens, and one happens to be David Leigh. He has just completed one year of serving as the 98th president of the local Ocala Lions Club. This club was established in 1926 and is one of the oldest continuously serving Lions Clubs in Florida. There are currently 78 members in this club, and they all are kept rather busy.
David is a long-standing member of the Lions Club, as he joined in 1974 while living in Marinette, Wisconsin. He was a member of that club for seven years and worked on various community service projects including helping to erect a gazebo in a local park. Due to his work schedule when he was located later in Plano, Texas, and Knoxville, he was unable to be involved with the club.
Of course, once retired, that situation changed, and in 2017, a friend, Barry Fies, invited him to join the club in Ocala. Both he and his wife Claralee have been members since then.
Before David accepted the position as president, he had served as a director, first, second and third vice president, membership chairman and coordinator of the Silent Santa Program. The latter position provided Christmas gifts and clothing for underprivileged children in Marion County. In 2022, approximately 700 children benefited from these caring people. That’s fantastic to have assisted in making those children have a delightful holiday.
David and Claralee have been involved in many of the club’s service projects and programs. For example:
Kidsight, which is a screening and measuring for potential eye problems. Approximately 1,800 children were examined during the 2022-23 school year.
Eyeglass and hearing aid collection – donation boxes are provided throughout the county where the items are cleaned and shipped to needy people all over the world.
Southeastern Youth Fair – this is a BBQ competition and awards a scholarship to an outstanding participant who majors in agriculture science or veterinary medicine.
Scholarships – three scholarships have been endowed with College of Central Florida for students majoring in nursing, vision-related fields and education. Additionally, a scholarship is sponsored at the University of Florida for a student majoring in an engineering field.
Contributions – the Lions Club also contributes to nine different charities centering on the vision/hearing impaired and in training of seeing-eye dogs.
An annual golf tournament which will be held at the Ocala Golf Club on Dec. 2. It’s a great source of funds to enable the Lions Club to assist with the services named above for the community.
All of the above take time, and both David and Claralee are kept quite busy throughout the year along with other members in the club.
As a dedicated Lion, David was honored to receive the Melvin Jones Fellowship Award. This award is the highest form of recognizing humanitarian ideas consistent with the nature and purpose of Lionism. We congratulate him on this achievement and for his service as president of the Ocala Lions Club this past year.
You might think this couple doesn’t have much spare time, but when they do, they enjoy golfing and relaxing with their friends. I thank both David and Claralee for sharing some of their busy schedules with me, and I hope you all enjoy hearing the good things the Lions Club has to offer. If you’re invited to join this club, I’m sure you won’t be disappointed.
Stay well, be safe and keep smiling.
