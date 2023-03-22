There are many activities played by residents at Ocala Palms (OP) Golf and Country Club. With “Golf” in its title, I suppose someone would think that is the one and only sport played, which is by far from the truth.
The OP residents are made up of many retired individuals, plus several who continue working in their chosen profession. In addition, there are a number of volunteers who volunteer within the community and at many places throughout Marion County.
Others like to enjoy several challenging activities offered. Just like adults, children get bored with usual summertime activities and are willing to try something different.
Reportedly, one sport was created on a small island only 5 miles wide, 10 miles long and consisting of nearly 17,778 acres. This island is a short 35-minute ferry ride west of Seattle, Washington, named Bainbridge Island.
Thanks to some bored children and their three dads known as Joel Pritchard, Bill Bell and Barney McCallum, they created a new type of game which has now evolved throughout the U.S. and Canada. That game is known as pickleball.
At the latest count, more than 36 million people are playing this sport, and there may be a possibility of it being a future Olympic event.
Pickleball is an indoor or outdoor racket/paddle sport where 2 to 4 players hit a perforated hollow plastic ball over a net using solid paddles. When I first heard of this sport, naturally I thought what a strange name and what kind of pickles do you use? All I could picture was the big dill pickles, and they weren’t round, and I was right.
Pickleball is a strange and memorable name for a sport that has nothing to do with pickles, yet combines the elements of badminton, tennis and ping pong.
My understanding is the wife of one of the dads mentioned above, started to call their game pickleball as a reference to the thrown-together, leftover, non-starters in the pickle boat of crew races. Yet another story says the game was named after their dog “Pickles.” Whatever, the real story, I’ll let you research and decide for yourselves.
Playing Pickleball and other racket sports helps with hand-eye coordination. This is important as we age. At least that’s what I’m told! For me, I’ll stick with golf, as I think I have a better chance of not falling down. LOL.
I’m not sure what year residents living in OP started playing pickleball, but I do know many now have an interest and have been playing for several years. Numerous residents play pickleball on the courts near the OP clubhouse, and I understand they sometimes compete with neighboring communities.
The nets need to be lowered in order to play pickleball and times/days are allotted for all sports played on the courts. The cooperation of all sport players wanting to use the courts is admirable.
Nancy Urban is the leader of the pickleball group, and if you’re an OP resident and interested in joining, please contact her.
As I have said before, be safe and keep smiling.
