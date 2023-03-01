Thanks to four lovely ladies, the Palm Room at Ocala Palms (OP) Golf and Country Club was the scene where many new and seasoned residents met for an evening of socializing and sharing of some delicious food. Those ladies are Debbie Green, Pat Greaves, Terrie Morgan and Linda Schlueter and all live near each other in the OP community. These ladies organized a social gathering of residents on their street plus several friends from other streets.
They were instrumental in persuading a local band known as One Flite Up to come to the event and provide an evening of their favorite tunes. It didn’t take long to have the residents and guests jumping to their feet and dancing to the tunes of the 70s-90s. Many others – and I had not heard this band before – were delighted and thrilled with their almost non-stop entertainment. We look forward to them coming back to OP in the future.
The 25th Loop is a very long main street within the community, and many people living at one end of the street haven’t met others at the opposite end. Like other communities which are 20-plus years old, the turnover of retired residents is a normal thing. People move in and out for various reasons. The past few years there have been many new residents in Marion County, and this community is no different than others.
The above ladies were discussing ways of getting the people on 25th Loop together for a “block” party and also include some of their friends from other streets. What a success this “get acquainted” gathering turned out to be. We were asked to bring our own beverage and an appetizer to share plus $3 for paper products and other expenses.
It was such a successful evening for meeting and socializing with some 90-100 people. We are hoping people on other streets will follow their lead. Some streets have only a few houses, so combining those would make for a fun evening.
Perhaps other interested parties will follow these ladies and sort of take this as an example of future “street or block” parties. I had several people tell me, “I don’t know anyone here but you,” and I was happy to introduce them to several other residents who live on the same street. Since I’m a “seasoned” resident in this community, I’ve gotten to meet and know many others. (I didn’t want to say old). LOL! I do consider it a good thing, as we are like a small village of people who are willing to help and assist others when needed.
I’d personally like to thank the committee and their helpers who organized and coordinated this event. They certainly deserve an A+ for an outstanding job!
Life is too short to not spread some cheer so please be safe, careful and smile!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.