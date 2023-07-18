With the uncertain prediction of the off-and-on downpouring rain lately, the Ocala Palm (OP) Ladies Golf Association (OPLGA) canceled their monthly golf outing but continued to hold their monthly meeting and luncheon.
I must say, what a fantastic luncheon these ladies can put together.
There was quite a variety of potluck dishes, salads and desserts and, of course, way too much food, but oh so delicious. Not only that, the beverage choices were outstanding to say the least: strawberry daiquiris, margaritas, tea and water – what more can I say, but yummy?
In addition, we all celebrated with special cupcakes for the ladies having birthdays in July and August. Our new social director is Nancy Atkins and she did an outstanding job coordinating the food and beverages.
Welcome, Nancy, to this group of lovely women, and we thank you for stepping up to fill this position.
The meeting was called to order by president of OPLGA Dianna Golday, followed by the reports of the officers: Secretary Donna Carroll, treasurer read by Dianna in absence of Kay Nippa, Tournament Director’s 18th Hole, Sheila DeFoe, and Ninth Hole, Connie Crooks.
Vice president of OPLGA is Connie Dunlap, and she gave a reminder of various rules of play, and one in particular is to always be ready to play. Some people – men and women – have a tendency to take their time deciding what club to use and writing down scores. She also went over some of the rules which OP pro Barry Fies has stated are community type rules for this course only. Connie is a very formative player and a good golfer too.
Orders of this business meeting were the selecting of new shirts for the ladies and a nominating committee for next year’s OPLGA officers. We hope we have several to step up to the plate to fill these positions. The ladies are a wonderful group to work and play with, and we thank those who’ve served in their respective capacities throughout the past years.
Drink lots of H2O as we still have a few more months of warmer weather. Stay safe and keep smiling.
